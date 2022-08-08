ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delicious deals to look for at the 2022 IL State Fair

By Maggie Strahan
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — After spending money on tickets and parking, fairgoers are looking for ways to save some money while enjoying everything the State Fair has to offer. Here are a few ways to save while still enjoying all the classic fair foods.

Feeding Frenzy

Each day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., certain fair vendors will be offering discounted prices for the Feeding Frenzy Happy Hour. Enjoy a late lunch or an early dinner for discounted prices anywhere with the Feeding Frenzy logo posted. A full list of participating vendors can be found here.

The “JAWS” theme will play across the fairgrounds to signal the beginning and end of the Feeding Frenzy.

Small Plates, Big Tastes

Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair

The fifteen nationalities represented in the Village of Cultures are now offering sample-sized dishes for fairgoers to taste all the way around the world. Each booth will offer sample-sized portions for only $3. A full list of food available at the Village of Cultures is available here.

Chili Cook-Off

The International Chili Society’s Chili Cook-off returns to the State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 21. Cooking begins at 9:00 a.m. at the Shed Bar and Grill in the fair, and prizes will be awarded at 3:30 p.m. All fairgoers are invited not only to watch, but also to taste-test! Chili tasting is open to the public from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for $5.

What’s your favorite fair food? Look for WMBD at the fair and let us know.

