Celtics, Raptors, Heat still the main candidates for a Kevin Durant trade

The Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Durant, sources said, with Boston’s package centering around All-Star forward Jaylen Brown seen as a viable deal. Tsai and the Nets have made clear privately that they will take every last asset from a team that trades for Durant, sources said.

Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Kevin Durant's salary over the next four seasons:

2022-23: $42,969,845 (age 34)

2023-24: $46,407,433 (age 35)

2024-25: $49,856,021 (age 36)

2025-26: $53,282,608 (age 37)

Wonder if if New Orleans comes in with the "everything but Ingram" offer now.

That's six picks, three swaps, Jonas, Graham, Alvarado, Herb and Daniels.

Does anyone beat that? Like is Jaylen on a two-year deal better than that? And how good is a CJ/Ingram/KD/Zion/Nance five?

I leave for Hawaii in 9 days. I'm gonna need some resolution on the KD front before then please

With Joe Tsai backing Sean Marks and Steve Nash, this feels like a pivotal moment for the Kevin Durant sweepstakes eventually reaching its conclusion.

We're officially six weeks away from training camps beginning.

Kyrie has had some amazing, incredible one-liners in his remarkable career, but this one was maybe the best:

"When I say I'm here with Kevin (Durant), I think that it really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe (Tsai) and Sean (Marks),"

If Kevin Durant tells you there's something you can do to salvage your franchise's relationship with him, you pretty much have to take whatever that thing is into consideration, even if it's dumping an exec/coach.

How will Celtics fill out roster + more on KD rumors

The idea that the Nets have a lot of leverage due to the length of Durant's deal takes on quite a bit of water when you remember that he'll be paid $53.2 million as a 38-year-old, and pretty much everyone thinks you've got a two-year title window if you acquire him.

Taking questions for tomorrow's @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck. We'll be addressing the latest KD bombshell — any others, fire away!

Jumping on @CBSSportsRadio now to talk Kevin Durant and the Nets.

Story on today's news is up. Kevin Durant's ultimatum to Joe Tsai raises more questions than answers on this whole matter. What to make of all this as training camp continues to get closer: theathletic.com/3488165/2022/0…

Jumping on @OverDrive1050/@TSN1050Radio in five minutes to talk about Kevin Durant's double-down with Nets owner Joe Tsai. Join us.

When Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving chose the Nets in the summer of 2019, and the Nets said "yes," they failed to read the terms and conditions that come with these unique superstars. More for @NYDNSports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…

My July 3rd BS Pod with Russillo laid out the KD/Sean Marks situation and why it was heading for a bad place.

youtu.be/mxIGkhfy6PY

Back in July, clairvoyant @Bill Simmons thought Sean Marks could get caught in the middle of the drama between KD and the Nets.

📼: https://t.co/PW8m8AJgs0

Celtics, Raptors and Heat remain most significant candidates to complete a trade for Kevin Durant

New Dunc'd On Prime: Another jam-packed over 2 hour episode: Eastern Conference Offseason Grades 2022; KD vs Marks.

duncdon.supportingcast.fm

Report: Kevin Durant issues ultimatum of trade or get rid of Steve Nash and Sean Marks

Now on @njdotcom

Kevin Durant tells Nets' owner Joe Tsai: Trade me or fire Sean Marks and Steve Nash

Kevin Durant tells Nets owner Tsai he must choose between him and the pairing Marks-Nash

Report: Durant reiterates trade demand, gives owner Tsai ultimatum: Me or Nash, Marks

The Nets won more playoff games (1) in 2019, with Kenny Atkinson as head coach and Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, D'Angelo Russell on the roster, than they did in 2022 with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster.

And in 2019, Brooklyn had tons of cap space and all their picks

Hawks, Grizzlies, and Raptors are my favorite Durant teams right now, but Brooklyn's asking price might be too steep

Atlanta Hawks Trade for Kevin Durant Somehow Challenge

For what it's worth, I can't speak to Kevin Durant being close with Nick Nurse, per se, but it does seem like he respects Nick and the Raptors. He praised the way Nurse coaches last season

Kevin Durant reportedly gives the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum

Today's Kevin Durant news, and the reported fact he doesn't want to work with Steve Nash, seemingly makes the Sept. 26 start of camp a Brooklyn deadline for a deal. Otherwise . . . awkward. So at least now we have somewhat of a roadmap and timetable.

Durant will be 34 next season, his 16th year of service. He's had several major injuries and fallouts with former teams.

He's also Kevin ****ing Durant.

New: Some thoughts on the latest from @Shams Charania that mentions the Celtics as one of the top 3 'significant candidates' to land Kevin Durant next to a pair of East rivals

love to professionally call a meeting with my company's owner to demand my co workers be fired after those co workers have pretty much let me do what i want.

the durant thing is amazing

Summer of 2019: Kevin Durant signs with Sean Marks-led Nets.

Summer of 2020: Kevin Durant vouches for Steve Nash.

Summer of 2021: Kevin Durant signs $200 million extension with Marks/Nash-led Nets.

Summer of 2022:

The Nets are in a position to compete for a title because of Durant. With respect to Nash and Marks, this feels like a no brainer.

Sean Marks going to end up sending KD to Sacramento for junk just as payback

The mistake that KD and Kyrie made (and LeBron in LA) was not realizing that being a GM is a full-time job that a star player can't do while also being a star player. Same reason it never works out well when a coach is also the GM. They're both jobs that require full attention.

Hasn't Joe Tsai done everything Kevin Durant wanted him to do already? Or am I crazy?

With all that being said about picking between KD or the coach and GM, I'd keep an eye on the Kyrie situation again

Not a report lol

Didn't Nash get the job pretty much entirely because KD wanted him? It wasn't even known that he was interested in being a head coach before that.

No mention of the Suns in that Shams article. Lists the Celtics, Heat and Raptors as the "most significant" trade partners, and also provides Tsai with a pathway to keeping KD around. Less than ideal!

In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.

Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0…

Joseph Tsai: Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. -via Twitter @joetsai1999 / August 8, 2022

In a face-to-face meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai over the weekend, All-NBA star Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that he needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources tell The Athletic. Durant stated he does not have faith in the team’s direction, sources said. -via The Athletic / August 8, 2022

Durant and Tsai spoke in London on Saturday and sources described the discussion as transparent and professional. The meeting took place a year to the day that Durant agreed to a four-year, $198 million contract extension with the Nets and barely over a month after his initial trade request on June 30. He is now entering the first season of that extension. -via The Athletic / August 8, 2022