Springfield, IL

What’s new at the State Fair this year?

By Maggie Strahan
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair features many favorite vendors, foods, and activities, while adding some new ones that are sure to be crowd-pleasers. Check out this list for some of the biggest new additions to the summer event.

Dino Don’s Giant Dinosaurs

Dino Don is bringing his two dozen animatronic dinosaurs to Happy Hollow at the Illinois State Fair. The hand-made, “breathing” animatronics are uniquely created under direct scientific supervision by Dino Don himself, the paleontologist consulted for the original Jurassic Park movie.

Tickets can be purchased here to meet the dinosaurs at a specific date and time. Tickets are sold through the Dino Don’s website, NOT through the Illinois State Fair.

Delicious deals to look for at the 2022 IL State Fair

Paint Nights

Visitors can bring their favorite fair food and drinks to this new and unique painting event in the air-conditioned Artisan Building on Aug. 15, Aug. 17, or Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. Supplies are provided for this two-hour event.

Only 50 tickets are available for each night. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time from Ticketmaster’s website or the State Fair Box Office.

Small Plates Big Tastes

The fifteen nationalities represented in the Village of Cultures are now offering sample-sized dishes for fairgoers to taste all the way around the world. Each booth will offer sample-sized portions for only $3 every day of the fair. A full list of food available at the Village of Cultures is available here.

Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair

Selfie Gallery

In the Expo Building, fairgoers can find twelve unique and interactive photo booths–two for group photos–in which they can take memorable photos to commemorate the 2022 State Fair. Booths include an upside down room, a wall of donuts, and more! Be sure to tag your photos #ILStateFair!

LEGO Contest

Kids ages 5 to 12 can register to participate in this free competition where their LEGO creations will be judged for prizes. LEGO kits will be provided. Registration begins at 10 a.m., the competition begins at 10:30 a.m., and judging will take place at 11 a.m.

