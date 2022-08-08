ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday

By Maggie Strahan
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lh4aU_0h9Q5bih00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each.

Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair

“We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager.

As a bonus discount, $2 ride tickets will also be available from open to close on Opening Day, Aug. 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend

CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

It's August in Chicago but where is the heat?

Chicago - August has started off rather warm after a relatively cool June. June ended up just a tiny bit below average. The month was down just one tenth of a degree compared to normal. August is now running just over 2 degrees above average. We have had three 90...
CHICAGO, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Things To Do This Weekend August 12-14, 2022

Eat, dance and paddle (or sink) for the things to do this weekend of August 12-14, 2022. The end of summer may be nigh, but we aren’t slowing down in Lake County. Speaking of summer, here are some back-to-school deals to make shopping more easy. We’re still giving away...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Sports
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Bring your floaties to River Park for their first Float Party!

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Get To Know The People Behind Chicago’s Honorary Street Signs: ‘There Are All Kinds Of Ways To Do Good’: A friend convinced Linda Zabors to write a book about the signs after they couldn’t find one in any of Chicago’s museums or libraries.
CHICAGO, IL
citybureau.org

Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, Explained

Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot –– one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the U.S. –– plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool

Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#The Illinois State Fair#The Il State Fair#Nexstar Media Inc
chicagostarmedia.com

A "Day on the Terrace" fashion show, a record-breaking fundraiser for The Service Club of Chicago

The Service Club of Chicago hosted its annual “Day on the Terrace” fashion show luncheon at The Peninsula Chicago, on August 1. Themed “Cinema Paradiso,” the much-loved event returned to the Pen after a two-year Covid hiatus. Over 300 fashion-loving men and women gathered to lend their support to the SC and veteran event co-chairs Jean Antoniou (SC president), Tracey DiBuono (her ZZAZZ Productions produced the fashion show), and Sharyl Mackey.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

City Club of Chicago: CTA President Dorval Carter

August 11, 2022 Dorval R. Carter, Jr. – President – Chicago Transit Authority City Club event description: Dorval R. Carter, Jr. Dorval R. Carter, Jr. is President of the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), the nation’s second-largest transit agency, providing approximately 1.5 million rides on an average weekday and serving the City of Chicago and 35 […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Jurassic Park comes to Lincoln Park

Replay Lincoln Park has gotten wild. Their pop-up "Jurassic Bar" is running now through Labor Day. They have a lot of instagramable moments and a drink menu inspired by the Jurassic Park movies. Tim McGill journeyed into the jungle for Good Day Chicago to check it out.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
restaurantclicks.com

A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago

Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
CHICAGO, IL
Travel Maven

One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in Indiana

There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. The Midwest is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Cedar Lake along the western border of Indiana near Illinois. Uncle John's Flea Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
CEDAR LAKE, IN
97ZOK

The Best Airbnb In Illinois Happens To Be In Someone’s Backyard

I think I found the coolest Airbnb in Illinois and you can't tell me otherwise. When I was a kid, I always asked my parents if they could build me a treehouse. Of course, I never knew what that entailed, but all I knew was I'd be the most popular kid on the block. Unfortunately, my parents never granted my wish and I'm still a little salty about it to this day haha.
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy