Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each.

“We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager.

As a bonus discount, $2 ride tickets will also be available from open to close on Opening Day, Aug. 11.

