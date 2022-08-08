Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each.Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
“We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager.
As a bonus discount, $2 ride tickets will also be available from open to close on Opening Day, Aug. 11.
