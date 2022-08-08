Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska baseball adds LHP from Texas
Nebraska baseball got a pledge from a pitcher from Texas on Friday. J.C. Gutierrez made it official with the Cornhuskers per Evan Bland of the Omaha-World Herald. Gutierrez is a left-handed pitcher, who comes in at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds according to perfectgame.org. He will be joining the Cornhuskers after previously being committed to Texas Tech. The Nebraska commit led the state of Texas in strikeouts as a high schooler.
saturdaytradition.com
Vegas releases opening line for Nebraska-Northwestern in Week 0
The opening lines for the Nebraska-Northwestern showdown are out via Draft Kings. The Cornhuskers and Wildcats are set to battle at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27. The series between the 2 schools has been split down the middle since Scott Frost’s arrival in Lincoln. Both teams have...
saturdaytradition.com
Devin Drew makes fall camp debut at Nebraska
Devin Drew, a defensive tackle transfer out of Texas Tech, is about to make his debut in practice for the Nebraska Cornhuskers according to reports. The team made the announcement Tuesday that Drew has shown up and has been cleared to practice with the team on Wednesday. Drew is expected...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska QB Chubba Purdy heading into season opener with starter mindset
The QB competition at Nebraska is underway with just a few weeks left until the season opener. Chubba Purdy isn’t going to give up just yet, and is going into the 1st game with the mindset that he will be the starter according to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple critical of offensive showing in Nebraska's most recent fall practice
Mark Whipple, Nebraska’s new OC, didn’t hold back on his criticism of the Cornhuskers’ offense. On Wednesday, Whipple said the offense had a bad day, felt sorry for themselves, and didn’t like being yelled at. Yikes!. Not a good update from fall practice for 2022. Whipple...
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple says Nebraska is splitting first-team reps at QB
Mark Whipple is not settled on a QB yet for Nebraska. He announced on Wednesday that the Huskers are currently splitting the first-team reps in fall camp. According to Whipple, Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy are the two players currently taking reps at the starting spot. For now, Logan Smothers is penciled in as the third QB on the depth chart.
