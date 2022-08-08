Mark Whipple is not settled on a QB yet for Nebraska. He announced on Wednesday that the Huskers are currently splitting the first-team reps in fall camp. According to Whipple, Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy are the two players currently taking reps at the starting spot. For now, Logan Smothers is penciled in as the third QB on the depth chart.

