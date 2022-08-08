ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska baseball adds LHP from Texas

Nebraska baseball got a pledge from a pitcher from Texas on Friday. J.C. Gutierrez made it official with the Cornhuskers per Evan Bland of the Omaha-World Herald. Gutierrez is a left-handed pitcher, who comes in at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds according to perfectgame.org. He will be joining the Cornhuskers after previously being committed to Texas Tech. The Nebraska commit led the state of Texas in strikeouts as a high schooler.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Vegas releases opening line for Nebraska-Northwestern in Week 0

The opening lines for the Nebraska-Northwestern showdown are out via Draft Kings. The Cornhuskers and Wildcats are set to battle at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27. The series between the 2 schools has been split down the middle since Scott Frost’s arrival in Lincoln. Both teams have...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Devin Drew makes fall camp debut at Nebraska

Devin Drew, a defensive tackle transfer out of Texas Tech, is about to make his debut in practice for the Nebraska Cornhuskers according to reports. The team made the announcement Tuesday that Drew has shown up and has been cleared to practice with the team on Wednesday. Drew is expected...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Alabama State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
saturdaytradition.com

Mark Whipple says Nebraska is splitting first-team reps at QB

Mark Whipple is not settled on a QB yet for Nebraska. He announced on Wednesday that the Huskers are currently splitting the first-team reps in fall camp. According to Whipple, Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy are the two players currently taking reps at the starting spot. For now, Logan Smothers is penciled in as the third QB on the depth chart.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy