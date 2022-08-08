Read full article on original website
Sisters To Host City Manager Recruitment Mtg
SISTERS, OR -- The city of Sisters is moving forward with plans to recruit a new City Manager. Cory Misley says he is stepping down and moving out of the area at the end of this month. A virtual community meeting is planned for August 23rd at 6 p.m., for citizens to provide feedback on the kind of person they want in the position.
Oregon Ducks Earn 12th Spot in Preseason Football Polls
Yesterday the national preseason college football polls were released. The Oregon Ducks will begin the season ranked 12th in the country which is the second highest among PAC 12 teams. Utah cracked the top 10 at #8 and USC earned the 15th spot. UCLA is receiving votes, and Oregon State received two votes.
