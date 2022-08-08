Read full article on original website
Elderly man dies in crash on rural Sauk Co. road
LOGANVILLE, Wis. — An elderly man died after crashing into a piece of construction equipment on a rural Sauk County road earlier this week. According to an incident report, Sauk County dispatchers first got a call about a hit-and-run crash from a construction crew working on Stone Church Road, just east of the intersection with County Road D. Officials...
x1071.com
$5K cash bond set for man accused of beating woman at Madison Walmart, leading police on multi-county chase
PORTAGE, Wis. — A Columbia County judge set bond at $5,000 cash Wednesday for a Middleton man accused of fleeing law enforcement in three counties in a vehicle he allegedly stole from a woman at a Madison Walmart last week. Keewan Singleton, 34, faces charges of felony eluding and...
Delivery truck destroys building that housed Mazomanie business
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A delivery truck drove through a building Wednesday morning, destroying it. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie and drove through the structure, which housed a business. The incident was reported just before 7:15 a.m. Nobody was inside the building at the time of the...
WBAY Green Bay
Man found dead after tactical situation in Green Lake County
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is dead after a tactical situation in Green Lake County. The Sheriff’s Office says the man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name was not released. At about 11:30 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman that...
x1071.com
2 arrested following drug investigation involving east Madison business, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Two Madison residents were arrested Tuesday morning following what the city’s police department called a weeks-long drug investigation involving a business. Thao Van Le, 50, faces six felony charges, including four counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute...
WATCH: Truck catches fire, explodes on interstate near Highway 51
BURKE, Wis. — A truck caught fire and exploded on the interstate near Highway 51 late Friday morning; it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash or fire. Dane County dispatchers said the call first came in just before 11 a.m. as a vehicle that was smoking after hitting the median on westbound I-39/90/94, between highways 51...
x1071.com
Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. Garcia Alvarado was...
x1071.com
Bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the 79-year-old bicyclist killed in a crash on Madison’s east side earlier this month. William Cummings, of Madison, died at the scene of the Aug. 1. crash near the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. The medical examiner’s office said he died from injuries he suffered in the crash, which police said involved a box truck.
Fond du Lac looking to reimagine riverfront
The city of Fond du Lac is looking for ways to improve its riverfront just west of the downtown area to make it more aesthetically pleasing.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fond du Lac, WI man killed in motorcycle crash with bear
August 10, 2022 – Fond du Lac, WI – A Fond du Lac, WI man was reportedly killed in Montana after the Montana Highway Patrol said he was involved in a motorcycle crash with a bear. According to the Montana Highway Patrol the accident happened Sunday, August 7,...
x1071.com
Woman dead after car leaves roadway, overturns multiple times
CLYMAN, Wis. — A woman died Tuesday afternoon after a crash north of Clyman. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said the woman was driving north on the Highway 26 off-ramp towards Highway 16 when she failed to negotiate a curve. Her car left the roadway and turned over multiple times.
x1071.com
US Marshals Service: Man who escaped custody at Milwaukee airport in 2021 arrested in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 40-year-old man who escaped custody at Mitchell International Airport in late 2021 was arrested in northern Ohio on Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday. In a news release, the agency said Robert Johnson, Jr., was arrested after leading law enforcement in Toledo, Ohio, on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
x1071.com
MPD asks for help locating 12-year-old last seen Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are asking for the community’s help as they search for a girl who was last seen on the city’s east side earlier this week. According to an incident report, 12-year-old Asyah Gibson’s last known location was in the 3300 block of East Washington Avenue around noon on Tuesday.
Speeding car crashes into train in Washington County
A speeding car crashed into a train early Tuesday morning in Washington County. The crash could have been avoided if the driver reduced his speed to drive safely in the dense fog.
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/12/22 Crash In Town Of Eldorado May Not Have Been An Accident
Witnesses say a 35-year-old Minnesota man whose van crashed head on into a dump truck on State Highway 23 in the Fond du Lac County Town of Eldorado Thursday afternoon was trying to harm himself. Witnesses told deputies the driver of the van was trying to hurt himself with a knife while bystanders tried to get it away from him. When deputies arrived they took the knife away from him and applied tourniquets to his arms to stop the bleeding. First responders and EMS personnel treated the man for his injuries when they arrived. Ultimately a ThedaStar helicopter flew the man to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. The dump truck driver was not hurt. The accident west of County Highway C was reported at 2:48 pm.
cwbradio.com
nbc15.com
Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
Sun Prairie road to close for 8 weeks to accommodate development project on north side
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie drivers may need to take a detour for several weeks while a road on the city’s northside is shut down because of a nearby development project. According to a Facebook post from Sun Prairie’s Public Works Department, Bird Street will be closed between Stonehaven Drive and Egre Road to accommodate work on the Heyday...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
