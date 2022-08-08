ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Lamont Paris talks Ebrima Dibba injury, moving forward

When South Carolina signed Ebrima Dibba, the plan was for him to play and play a lot during the 2022-23 season. But, unfortunately, that won’t happen. The Gamecocks guard suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during preseason workouts and will have to wait a little while longer before making his South Carolina debut.
COLUMBIA, SC

