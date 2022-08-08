Read full article on original website
Related
15 Books to Read in August
Out of ways to beat the heat? Look no further than a new book!. It's still beach read season and August is set to deliver several of the year's most anticipated reads, including The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo author Taylor Jenkins Reid's latest, and a compelling thriller from Lisa Jewell. Plus, despite spooky season being a few months away, this month has a bounty of true crime offerings, like the debut novel from the host of the Crime Junkie podcast.
Librarian is sharing the treasure trove of items she's discovered in returned books
Who knew books could be filled with such sweet trinkets?
Raymond Briggs obituary
Author-illustrator known for The Snowman and Father Christmas whose books often explored the quiet heroism of ordinary lives
marketplace.org
Two booksellers searching for used books and a storefront
For Chris Capizzi and Jenny Yang, co-owners of A Good Used Book, switching to more of a pop-up style business model since they last spoke to “Marketplace” has had its ups and downs. “Even though we’re so suited for pop-ups because of the way that our setup is,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The Family Remains': Lisa Jewell's latest novel thrills with murder and mayhem
Author Lisa Jewell revisits the Lamb family and introduces new characters in this solid sequel to "The Family Upstairs."
Alison by Lizzy Stewart review – a tale as old as the hills made new by art
In this full-length debut tracing the complex relationship of a young artist and her tutor, every page looks exquisite
The Last Days by Ali Millar review – a rebellious Jehovah’s Witness memoir
The author’s relentless, opaque account of her joyless religious upbringing proves no less an ordeal for the reader. Most people know that Jehovah’s Witnesses are obliged to spend their free time handing out a magazine called the Watchtower, that they don’t celebrate Christmas and they believe the apocalypse to be imminent, even if the precise date of the second coming does have a tendency somewhat to slip and slide. From time to time, newspapers are also apt to remind us of the fact that even in a medical emergency, members are forbidden to accept a blood transfusion from doctors, a doctrine followed on the grounds that it is God’s job, and his alone, to sustain life. But all this stuff, it seems, is just the half of it. Thanks to Ali Millar and her first book, I now know there are many other arcane rules by which a Witness must live if he or she is not to be “disfellowshipped” (translation: shunned) by the elders down at the Kingdom Hall.
Eater
How I Got My Job: Writing Children’s Books About Food
In How I Got My Job, folks from across the food and restaurant industry answer Eater’s questions about, well, how they got their job. Today’s installment: Sarah Thomas. If you’re a parent of young children, you might already be familiar with Sarah Thomas’s work. She’s the author behind Kalamata’s Kitchen, a hit picture book best described as Dora the Explorer meets No Reservations. The beloved title — as well as the accompanying digital content, tasting events, recently released sequel, and forthcoming animated series — introduces kids to global food cultures through culinary adventures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 new books to read this week
Bestseller Florence Given is back with her first foray into fiction…Fiction1. Dark Music by David Lagercrantz is published in hardback by MacLehose Press, priced £20 (ebook £11.99). Available August 18Introducing DARK MUSIC - a gripping, high-octane new thriller from David Lagercrantz, bestselling author of The Girl in the Spider's Web 💥 Prepare to meet Rekke and Vargas: your favourite new fictional duo 💥 Pre-order a signed copy from @Waterstones ➡️ https://t.co/Y68kpS9Ov8 pic.twitter.com/AZXcCR3oNC— Quercus Books (@QuercusBooks) February 22, 2022A crime thriller inspired by Sherlock Holmes, written by the author who successfully continued writing Stieg Larsson’s Millennium Trilogy sounds like a dream. But...
Fiction: The Woods' Way Story. “Inspiring Kids Story.”
Legal Disclaimer for a Fiction: This is a work of fiction. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
"The Snowman" children's author Raymond Briggs dies at 88
LONDON — (AP) — British children’s author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, whose creations include “The Snowman” and “Fungus the Bogeyman,” has died. He was 88. Briggs' family said he died Tuesday, and thanked staff at Royal Sussex County Hospital, near his home in southern England, “for their kind and thoughtful care of Raymond in his final weeks.”
You Could Live on a Private Island for Free and Sell Books Barefoot for One Year
Dreaming of escaping to a tropical paradise while in the throes of the everyday monotony of your 9-5 isn't an uncommon fantasy. But what if you could find a way to work while you frolicked away in one of the most luxurious places in the world?. Looks like that dream...
Benzinga
J.A. Collie Releases Two Books Giving The Readers New Material To Munch On.
J.A. Collie now has two books under her name. She has recently released another romantic thriller, “Call Me Anytime.” The story revolves around an engaging contemporary romance with two leads who are bound to fall in love despite the rather weird circumstances in which they meet. Gavin Howard, the main character, slowly falls in love with Sasha Phillips.
Business Insider
The 15 best books we've read in 2022 so far, from new releases to continual bestsellers
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Below, you'll find the best books the Insider Reviews team has read so far in 2022. The list includes both fiction and nonfiction books, as well as both new releases and older works. Need more books? Check out...
Voices: The Top 10 underrated children’s books by famous authors
This is part III of a Top 30 Underrated Children’s Books (parts I and II were last week and the week before), because I identified a subcategory of underrated books by authors who were highly rated for Other Things. 1. Willy Visits the Square World, Jeffrey Archer, 1980. “I adored it as a child. I was amazed as an adult to learn who wrote it” – Graeme Neill. 2. The Clarice Bean novels, Lauren Child, 2002-06. She’s known for Charlie and Lola, but the Clarice Bean picture books are better (“Robert Granger doesn’t have any ideas of his own...
This Special Edition of Jane Austen’s ‘Persuasion’ Includes Handwritten Letters and More
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Mention “the letter” to a Persuasion fan and they’ll know exactly what you’re talking about. After nearly an entire novel of will-they-or-won’t-they between the two main characters, Captain Wentworth’s heartfelt missive to Anne Elliot isn’t easily forgotten.
In Nimblefoot, Robert Drewe returns to historical fiction after more than 25 years
Nimblefoot is the eighth novel by Robert Drewe. His first, The Savage Crows, was published in 1976. He is the author of four collections of short stories, two memoirs, and numerous works in a variety of other forms. He is also the recipient of numerous literary prizes, including the Commonwealth Writers Prize for The Bay of Contented Men (1989), and he has been shortlisted for the Miles Franklin Award twice – for his historical novels Our Sunshine (1991) and The Drowner (1996). Review: Nimblefoot – Robert Drewe (Hamish Hamilton). Nimblefoot is Drewe’s first work of historical fiction since The Drowner. In the intervening...
Comments / 0