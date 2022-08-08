Read full article on original website
Bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the 79-year-old bicyclist killed in a crash on Madison’s east side earlier this month. William Cummings, of Madison, died at the scene of the Aug. 1. crash near the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. The medical examiner’s office said he died from injuries he suffered in the crash, which police said involved a box truck.
Truck catches fire, explodes on interstate near Highway 51
BURKE, Wis. — A truck caught fire and exploded on the interstate near Highway 51 late Friday morning. Sun Prairie and Madison fire crews responded to the scene; Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the Sun Prairie Fire Department is the lead agency. Schuster added that crews were...
Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. Garcia Alvarado was...
Fire causes $80K in damage to Janesville home
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage to a home in Janesville Thursday afternoon, the city’s fire department said. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Greenwich Lane, fire officials said in a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alarm Services with Incorrect info in Iowa County
Several alarm service companies for residents in Iowa County, Wisconsin, provided their employees with emergency contact information for authorities in Iowa County in Iowa rather than Wisconsin, more than 150 miles away. Wisconsin’s Iowa County sheriff, Steve Michek is urging people and businesses who use a monitoring service for fire, security, or medical alarms to reach out to their company to verify they are set to contact the right agencies in case of emergency.
Iowa County Officials Look For Downed Plane, But No Plane Found
Iowa County authorities received a report of a possible airplane crash involving a crop dusting plane near HIghway 39 and Dover Road in Moscow Township around 5pm Thursday. Hollandale Fire, Hollandale First Response, Blanchardville EMS, Mineral Point Police and multiple Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. A search was conducted around the Southwest portion of Moscow Township and Eastern portions of Waldwick Township, including multiple Iowa County Sheriff’s Office aerial drone units. No downed plane was located, and all aircraft known to be operating in the area were accounted for.
2 arrested following drug investigation involving east Madison business, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Two Madison residents were arrested Tuesday morning following what the city’s police department called a weeks-long drug investigation involving a business. Thao Van Le, 50, faces six felony charges, including four counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute...
ATM stolen from east side coffee shop during overnight break-in
MADISON, Wis. — An ATM was stolen from an eastside coffee shop early Wednesday morning, according to local police. The general manager of EVP Coffee on East Washington Avenue told officers with the Madison Police Department he found signs that someone broke into the building when he arrived at work Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yellowstone Shooting Range Seasonal Hours to Open
The Wisconsin DNR will open the Yellowstone Shooting Range in Lafayette County for its seasonal hours starting September 1st. According to the DNR, the new hours will continue to limit early morning and evening noise. The DNR has future plans to add an automated gate to open and close at the appropriate times. The new seasonal hours for the range will be 10 AM to 6 PM from March 13 to November 6 and 10 am to 4 pm from November 7 to March 12 to accommodate for day light savings. The range will continue to be closed on Tuesdays.
Sun Prairie road to close for 8 weeks to accommodate development project on north side
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie drivers may need to take a detour for several weeks while a road on the city’s northside is shut down because of a nearby development project. According to a Facebook post from Sun Prairie’s Public Works Department, Bird Street will be closed...
Darlington police asking for witnesses of fight at pool to come forward
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington police are asking those who witnessed a fight at the Darlington Swimming Pool to share what they saw. Police said a teenager was sent to the emergency room after a series of incidents that took place at the pool and nearby basketball courts. Police described video of the fight as “pretty graphic” and said the children who witnessed the incident may have found it disturbing.
Disturbance At Darlington Swimming Pool and Park
The Darlington Police Department wishes to make parents aware of a fight that occurred at the Darlington Swimming Pool Tuesday night. According to a social media post from the Police Department, there were a series of physical disturbances involving a small group of teens that occurred at the pool and the adjacent basketball courts. One teen ended up in the emergency room of a hospital. According to the Darlington Police Department, this was an isolated and rare incident involving a small group of teens. The Parks Department has taken swift action to ban those involved from the park and the Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation. If you or your children witnessed any part of the disturbance, the Police Department would like to hear from you. If you or your child has video of any part of the disturbance, they would especially like to know about that. Police would like to acquire as much information as possible to hold those involved accountable and to prevent this from happening again.
Camp helps kids with burn injuries heal
EAST TROY, Wis. — A summer camp helping kids with severe burn injuries heal in more ways than one is underway in southern Wisconsin. Photojournalist Jim Rader contributed to this story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
High school student arrested in connection with string of bomb threats at Vel Phillips Memorial High
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a teenager in connection with a series of bomb threats directed at Vel Phillips Memorial High School earlier this year. Threats directed at Memorial High started in February and continued until April; police said the 17-year-old suspect — who is a student at Memorial High — also made threats toward other schools outside of Dane County during that time.
MPD Chief’s proposed officers around high schools reignites debate around SROs
MADISON, Wis.– Police Chief Shon Barnes’ recent budget proposal for neighborhood police officers, whether or not he intends it, has reignited the debate around having officers near Madison schools and dealing with students. But the group behind getting them out of schools in the first place says that’s a step in the wrong direction.
Congressman Steil hosts roundtable to tackle spread of fentanyl overdoses in Rock Co.
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Law enforcement officials in Rock County are taking steps to combat the spread of the deadly drug fentanyl but are asking for the community’s help in spreading awareness. On Thursday morning Congressman Bryan Steil hosted a roundtable called Fighting Fentanyl to discuss the challenges the...
‘Not something that is sustainable’: Dane Co. Sheriff responds to Black Caucus jail renovation plans
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is reacting to the new Jail Consolidation Plan proposed by the Black Caucus of the Dane County Board, and he’s not convinced it’s a good idea. “Looking at this from a critical lens with regard to their proposal, it’s...
‘They’re fed up with all the gun violence’: Alder brings north Madison residents, agencies together to explore solutions
MADISON Wis.- People are frustrated about gun violence in Madison — wanting solutions and soon. But finding those solutions takes teamwork and talking, and that’s where community leaders started Thursday night. “I hope our whole city wakes up and helps help us solve this problem,” said Bonnie Roe....
Trainer named Best of Madison: ‘That honor was huge’
MADISON, Wis. — The Best of Madison winners were announced a few weeks ago, and for Madison’s best personal trainer, it means more than just a title. Mike Onsrud came out on top in Madison Magazine’s annual rankings. He described the moment he learned he had won.
‘Be Kind’ campaign underway in Sauk City after teen dies by suicide: ‘We can’t have another one’
SAUK CITY, Wis. — Community members and businesses in the Sauk City area are reminding people to be kind to one another following a teenager’s death by suicide two weeks ago. Sawyer Martin, 16, died on July 27. In the days and weeks that followed, “Be Kind” signs...
