The Darlington Police Department wishes to make parents aware of a fight that occurred at the Darlington Swimming Pool Tuesday night. According to a social media post from the Police Department, there were a series of physical disturbances involving a small group of teens that occurred at the pool and the adjacent basketball courts. One teen ended up in the emergency room of a hospital. According to the Darlington Police Department, this was an isolated and rare incident involving a small group of teens. The Parks Department has taken swift action to ban those involved from the park and the Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation. If you or your children witnessed any part of the disturbance, the Police Department would like to hear from you. If you or your child has video of any part of the disturbance, they would especially like to know about that. Police would like to acquire as much information as possible to hold those involved accountable and to prevent this from happening again.

DARLINGTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO