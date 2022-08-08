ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

x1071.com

Bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the 79-year-old bicyclist killed in a crash on Madison’s east side earlier this month. William Cummings, of Madison, died at the scene of the Aug. 1. crash near the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. The medical examiner’s office said he died from injuries he suffered in the crash, which police said involved a box truck.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Truck catches fire, explodes on interstate near Highway 51

BURKE, Wis. — A truck caught fire and exploded on the interstate near Highway 51 late Friday morning. Sun Prairie and Madison fire crews responded to the scene; Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the Sun Prairie Fire Department is the lead agency. Schuster added that crews were...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. Garcia Alvarado was...
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Fire causes $80K in damage to Janesville home

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage to a home in Janesville Thursday afternoon, the city’s fire department said. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Greenwich Lane, fire officials said in a news release.
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Alarm Services with Incorrect info in Iowa County

Several alarm service companies for residents in Iowa County, Wisconsin, provided their employees with emergency contact information for authorities in Iowa County in Iowa rather than Wisconsin, more than 150 miles away. Wisconsin’s Iowa County sheriff, Steve Michek is urging people and businesses who use a monitoring service for fire, security, or medical alarms to reach out to their company to verify they are set to contact the right agencies in case of emergency.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Iowa County Officials Look For Downed Plane, But No Plane Found

Iowa County authorities received a report of a possible airplane crash involving a crop dusting plane near HIghway 39 and Dover Road in Moscow Township around 5pm Thursday. Hollandale Fire, Hollandale First Response, Blanchardville EMS, Mineral Point Police and multiple Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. A search was conducted around the Southwest portion of Moscow Township and Eastern portions of Waldwick Township, including multiple Iowa County Sheriff’s Office aerial drone units. No downed plane was located, and all aircraft known to be operating in the area were accounted for.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

2 arrested following drug investigation involving east Madison business, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Two Madison residents were arrested Tuesday morning following what the city’s police department called a weeks-long drug investigation involving a business. Thao Van Le, 50, faces six felony charges, including four counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

ATM stolen from east side coffee shop during overnight break-in

MADISON, Wis. — An ATM was stolen from an eastside coffee shop early Wednesday morning, according to local police. The general manager of EVP Coffee on East Washington Avenue told officers with the Madison Police Department he found signs that someone broke into the building when he arrived at work Wednesday.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Yellowstone Shooting Range Seasonal Hours to Open

The Wisconsin DNR will open the Yellowstone Shooting Range in Lafayette County for its seasonal hours starting September 1st. According to the DNR, the new hours will continue to limit early morning and evening noise. The DNR has future plans to add an automated gate to open and close at the appropriate times. The new seasonal hours for the range will be 10 AM to 6 PM from March 13 to November 6 and 10 am to 4 pm from November 7 to March 12 to accommodate for day light savings. The range will continue to be closed on Tuesdays.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Darlington police asking for witnesses of fight at pool to come forward

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington police are asking those who witnessed a fight at the Darlington Swimming Pool to share what they saw. Police said a teenager was sent to the emergency room after a series of incidents that took place at the pool and nearby basketball courts. Police described video of the fight as “pretty graphic” and said the children who witnessed the incident may have found it disturbing.
DARLINGTON, WI
x1071.com

Disturbance At Darlington Swimming Pool and Park

The Darlington Police Department wishes to make parents aware of a fight that occurred at the Darlington Swimming Pool Tuesday night. According to a social media post from the Police Department, there were a series of physical disturbances involving a small group of teens that occurred at the pool and the adjacent basketball courts. One teen ended up in the emergency room of a hospital. According to the Darlington Police Department, this was an isolated and rare incident involving a small group of teens. The Parks Department has taken swift action to ban those involved from the park and the Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation. If you or your children witnessed any part of the disturbance, the Police Department would like to hear from you. If you or your child has video of any part of the disturbance, they would especially like to know about that. Police would like to acquire as much information as possible to hold those involved accountable and to prevent this from happening again.
DARLINGTON, WI
x1071.com

Camp helps kids with burn injuries heal

EAST TROY, Wis. — A summer camp helping kids with severe burn injuries heal in more ways than one is underway in southern Wisconsin. Photojournalist Jim Rader contributed to this story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
EAST TROY, WI
x1071.com

High school student arrested in connection with string of bomb threats at Vel Phillips Memorial High

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a teenager in connection with a series of bomb threats directed at Vel Phillips Memorial High School earlier this year. Threats directed at Memorial High started in February and continued until April; police said the 17-year-old suspect — who is a student at Memorial High — also made threats toward other schools outside of Dane County during that time.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

MPD Chief’s proposed officers around high schools reignites debate around SROs

MADISON, Wis.– Police Chief Shon Barnes’ recent budget proposal for neighborhood police officers, whether or not he intends it, has reignited the debate around having officers near Madison schools and dealing with students. But the group behind getting them out of schools in the first place says that’s a step in the wrong direction.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Trainer named Best of Madison: ‘That honor was huge’

MADISON, Wis. — The Best of Madison winners were announced a few weeks ago, and for Madison’s best personal trainer, it means more than just a title. Mike Onsrud came out on top in Madison Magazine’s annual rankings. He described the moment he learned he had won.
MADISON, WI

