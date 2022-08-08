ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, TX

wtaw.com

Bryan Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash

A Bryan man has been identified as the driver of a motorcycle who was found dead Wednesday night. Bryan police believe the motorcycle driven by 67 year old William Ryan struck a curb, he fell off, and he struck the pavement. BPD investigators found no signs of anything that was...
BRYAN, TX
News Channel 25

City
Anderson, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Bryan, TX
kwhi.com

SUSPECT CONVICTED, SENTENCED TO LIFE IN SHOOTING OF FAYETTE CO. SHERIFF’S DEPUTY

The man charged in the shooting and blinding of a Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to life in prison. On Tuesday, an Austin County jury found 53-year-old Shazizz Mateen guilty for the offense of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant. The jury stayed late Tuesday evening to deliberate on punishment before returning with the decision of life in prison and a $10,000 fine, the maximum sentence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
borderreport.com

Temple police, FBI announce arrests and charges against suspected gang members

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police and the FBI announced new charges Wednesday against ten people in connection with Project Safe Neighborhoods. Chief Shawn Reynolds, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson, and several other law enforcement agents held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Temple. In federal grand...
TEMPLE, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Police: Hostage situation call ‘unsubstantiated’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation that came in Friday morning is unsubstantiated. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., police received a call from someone claiming to have hostages in an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, near the Blinn Bryan Campus. In addition to Bryan police, their tactical response team, hostage negotiation team and multiple surrounding agencies responded to the call.
BRYAN, TX
navasotanews.com

FBI becomes involved in search for suspects who robbed Navasota PNC Bank in late 2021

The FBI is now involved in the search for two suspects who robbed the PNC Bank Branch in Navasota last year. The robbery happened November 2nd of 2021, when masked, armed men ran into the branch, with one of them leaping over the counter. The other suspect, who remained in the lobby, knocked over an elderly woman, and took her belongings as well.
NAVASOTA, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtaw.com

More Local Arrests For Driving With An Invalid License With Prior Convictions

Bryan police responding to a report of reckless driver near downtown Bryan last Friday night led to the driver’s arrest on charges of driving with an invalid license with eight prior convictions and DWI with one prior conviction. Online court records also state 53 year old William Charles Johnson, Jr. of Bryan is awaiting five trials in Brazos County courts. One is for driving with an invalid license in June, another for DWI last December, and three trials for misdemeanor thefts from three years ago. Johnson is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $14,000 dollars.
BRYAN, TX
Navasota Examiner

Motorcyclist killed in collision

A 31-year-old Navasota man lost his life Saturday night, Aug. 6, when his motorcycle collided with an 18-wheeler. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize stated at approximately 8:30 p.m., Navasota Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a major crash on Farm-to-Market Road 379 near Minnie Street. The investigation determined an 18-wheeler was stopped in the northbound lane of FM 379 waiting to turn onto Grace Street. A motorcycle, driven by Isaac Barrera, was traveling northbound and struck the rear of the 18-wheeler causing the bike to leave the roadway. Barrera was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler and the passenger were not injured. Th responding Justice of the Peace officer requested an autopsy on Barrera.
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE CALL

A Brenham man was arrested Sunday after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 10:00, Officers were dispatched to 300 block of Highway 290 West for a disturbance in progress. Investigation revealed that the suspect, Land Mom, 39 of Brenham, had an active Criminal Trespass for the property. Mom was placed in custody for Criminal Trespass and for making a Terroristic Threat to a Family or Household member. Mom was transported to Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
navasotanews.com

Highway 105 shut down as crews work to clear fatal accident at County Road 417

A fatal crash on Highway 105 in Grimes County has caused big delays this afternoon. The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved three vehicles, one of them an 18 wheeler, at County Road 417 near Stoneham. One person reportedly was killed in the crash, with their identity currently withheld while next of kin is notified.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Constables Seek The Public's Help in Identifying These Suspects Who Used Over $14,000.00 With A Stolen Credit Card and Check Book

TOMBALL, TX -- On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver's License, debit and credit cards, her check book and house keys.
TOMBALL, TX

