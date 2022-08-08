ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Archivist explains history behind the recently uncovered original Anheuser-Busch logo

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASAOC_0h9Q4HE400

Last week, the St. Louis Recorder of Deeds office uncovered some St. Louis historical relics: The original labels of Anheuser-Busch beer bottle labels.

KMOX's Stuart McMillian talked with Chris Naffziger, an archives researcher, about the labels and what they show about St. Louis history.

Naffziger explained that one of the main figures behind the Anheuser-Busch brand is Carl Conrad, a friend of Adolphus Busch.

"He did research throughout Central Europe in what was at the time, the Austro Hungarian empire, what is now known as the Czech Republic," Naffziger said. "And he went to this little town, which in German is called Budweiser. And he found this recipe. Apparently, he brought it back, he patented it. And he also registered his trademark with the city of St. Louis."

Conrad ended up declaring bankruptcy, but his friend Busch helped him out and took over the trademark.

Carl is the reason that original label says "CCC": It stands for Carl Conrad and Company. Now, that part of the label says "AB."

"Otherwise, it's pretty much in a lot of ways, still looks exactly the same," Naffziger said. "The same type font, that cursive, you know, it's kind of a St. Louis standards, a tradition that hasn't changed since the 1870s."

Listen to more about the history of the original logo here:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anheuser Busch#Food Drink#Beverages#Hungarian#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KMOX News Radio

Three teenagers shot, one killed, in St. Louis

Three teenagers were shot in St. Louis Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. A 19-year-old died. A 16-year-old is in critical condition and a 13-year-old who says he was shot ‘somehwhere downtown’ isn’t cooperating with investigators.
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy