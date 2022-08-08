EXCLUSIVE: Responding to Critics, Malcolm Gladwell Says Freelance Work Taught Him “Benefits—and Drawbacks—of Being on Your Own All Day”

Read full article on original website
Related
Observer
A CEO Posted Himself Crying on LinkedIn After Laying Off Workers. The Internet’s Reaction Was Harsh.
Braden Wallake recently made the decision to lay off two employees from his social media firm HyperSocial, which works with clients on B2B (business to business) marketing. The company has been performing worse than expected this year, Wallake said, and he decided the layoffs were necessary for the small firm, which now employs 15 people.
Observer
Comic Creator Frank Miller is Suing the Widow of an Editor for Refusing to Return Valuable Batman Illustrations
Amid a rise in the value of comic books and collectibles, comic creator Frank Miller is suing the widow of an independent comics publication editor for refusing to turn over two of Miller’s illustrations. The market for comic collectibles soared in 2021, with Heritage Auctions selling $181 million in...
LAW・
Observer
Author Salman Rushdie Was Attacked on a Lecture Stage at Western New York’s Chautauqua Institution
Author Salman Rushdie was attacked on a stage where he was set to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. A man ran up to the stage and attacked Rushdie, 75, while he was being introduced, according to the Associated Press. A group of people attended to Rushdie by holding up his legs, while the attacker was restrained. Agence France-Presse said police confirmed a stabbing occurred.
Observer
NFT Expert Noah Davis on Beeple, CryptoPunks and the Comfort of Knowing Nothing
This story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it sent to your inbox. Despite being labeled one of New York’s non-fungible token (NFT) experts, Noah Davis is still navigating the market’s unpredictability. “I can barely tell you what’s going to be hot in the next three weeks, let alone three months,” he told the Observer.
RELATED PEOPLE
Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022
Find answers to the latest online sudoku and crossword puzzles that were published in USA TODAY Network's local newspapers.
Comments / 0