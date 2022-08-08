EXCLUSIVE: Responding to Critics, Malcolm Gladwell Says Freelance Work Taught Him “Benefits—and Drawbacks—of Being on Your Own All Day”

This story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it sent to your inbox. Despite being labeled one of New York’s non-fungible token (NFT) experts, Noah Davis is still navigating the market’s unpredictability. “I can barely tell you what’s going to be hot in the next three weeks, let alone three months,” he told the Observer.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO