LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures look absolutely wonderful! You will find highs in the 70s and lows might even reach the 40s. This is the airmass that we have been telling you about since earlier this week. It took two cold fronts passing through the region but we are here and it’s fantastic! Those high temperatures will fall well below what we normally see for this time of year. Most of us should come in around 87 degrees and we won’t even hit 80 in some cases today and through next week.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO