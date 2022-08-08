Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A really nice day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday evening everyone! Our cold front has descended upon us leaving us looking good and feeling even better. This will continue into Saturday as well. Let’s get into it! Throughout the afternoon and evening, we see a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will drop...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A break from the heat & rain
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures look absolutely wonderful! You will find highs in the 70s and lows might even reach the 40s. This is the airmass that we have been telling you about since earlier this week. It took two cold fronts passing through the region but we are here and it’s fantastic! Those high temperatures will fall well below what we normally see for this time of year. Most of us should come in around 87 degrees and we won’t even hit 80 in some cases today and through next week.
WKYT 27
Inflatable ‘bounce houses’ brought in to help Breathitt Co. kids cope with flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks two weeks since historic flash flooding devastated eastern Kentucky, and one community is giving children and families a break from the cleanup. Three bounce houses were set up at Marie Robert’s Elementary School. The goal was to allow children to have some fun...
WKYT 27
Experience breeds confidence for Bourbon County Colonels
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Experience can be key in high school football, and that’s why there is a ton of confidence at Bourbon County, with 13 seniors on their 34-man roster. “We’ve got vets now that know what to do,” said head coach David Jones. “They know what to expect. They know what not to do. It’s been a blessing to be able to have 13 seniors.”
WKYT 27
VIDEO: WKYT viewer captures fire at vacant house on camera
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant house on North Limestone. The fire started around 2:30 Friday afternoon. Crews say the fire was in the attic and they got it under control quickly. There were no reports of any injuries.
WKYT 27
Organization using the power of music to raise flood relief money for EKY
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks ago, water started rising in eastern Kentucky and destroyed many communities. Since then, relief, donations and other help has poured into the area. One way people are stepping up is with the power of music. Austin Shuck and the Appalachian Pioneer Program are leading...
Oh Hay! Come See Inside the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY
This summer, we didn't take a big family vacation like we normally do. But we did get to make some trips within driving distance of the tri-state and one of our favorite excursions was the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY. The park opened in 1978. I visited the park...
foxlexington.com
Vacant residential building catches fire in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was said to be seen from many directions in the North Limestone area. At around 2 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Limestone. FOX 56 was told that crews were on the scene in under four minutes. The building was fortunately determined to be vacant.
Witch & Wizard Full Moon Glow Float Event Happening at One Kentucky Lake in October
Grab a clear kayak with glow lights on it and hit the water in this special Halloween event!. Grayson Lake in Kentucky is hosting a float event that will definitely be a big hit, especially for those of us who are fans of the strange and unusual. This October they'll be renting out clear kayaks and clear paddle boards with LED glow lights attached to them. Can you imagine what a cool sight this will be?! How cool would it be to look out over a dark lake and just see a bunch of kayaks glowing, it would definitely make for a cool experience, and even cooler photos!
WKYT 27
Early morning crash in downtown Lex, one hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was left seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Lexington. According to officials, an electric scooter collided with a vehicle at around 2:00 on Saturday morning at 582 West Main Street. Police say that the person on the scooter was transported...
WKYT 27
Organizers announce details of Breeders’ Cup Festival
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is getting ready to host the Breeders’ Cup later this year. On Thursday, organizers announced events that will be part of the Breeders’ Cup Festival. The festival week will include live music downtown and dining events. Organizers say they want Lexington’s culture and hospitality on display.
WKYT 27
God’s Pantry Food Bank loads 1M pounds of food, water to eastern Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More help is on the way for eastern Kentucky. Big time donors are pouring in more than a million dollars’ worth of food and water to those impacted by the devastating floods. About a dozen major food corporations from across the country are giving away...
WTVQ
Lexington store vandalized early Tuesday morning; owner chases 3 off
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three people broke into Cold Collection Vintage early Tuesday morning, and now Lexington police are asking the public for help with information on the incident. Trey Lewis, the store’s co-owner, says three people, who he describes as kids, broke into the store around 3 a.m....
WKYT 27
Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a truck running a red light caused a crash that damaged a Lexington barbershop Friday morning. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Officers say a woman in a pickup truck ran a light on West Third Street and hit another car, pushing it into Fades Barbershop’s front window.
WKYT 27
WKYT’s Dave ‘Buzz’ Baker being inducted into KBA Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A member of our WKYT Hall of Fame is heading to the Kentucky Broadcaster’s Association Hall of Fame. Longtime sports anchor Dave “Buzz” Baker is part of the KBA’s 2022 inductee class. Buzz is one of seven inductees in the 2021 and...
harrodsburgherald.com
In Pictures: The 127 Yard Sale In 2022
Bargain hunters from all over the country turned out in full force for the 127 Yard Sale which ran from sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 4, through to Sunday, Aug. 7. Billed as the longest yard sales in the world, the Harrodsburg Herald visited several sales here in Mercer County, including the Smock Farm, the second largest sale in Kentucky, which drew more than 100 vendors. There are also pictures from the Knights Of Columbus sale at Old Fort Harrod State Park, the Harrodsburg Baptist Church’s cookout for hungry bargain hunters at the ROC and a sale on Greene Avenue.
WTVQ
Grocery chain donates 3,500 gallons of water to Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truckload of 17 pallets of water, more than 3,500 gallons, was donated to Kentucky flood victims Tuesday thanks to Food Lion. Food Lion gave the water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to distribute. The grocery chain is also fundraising at its...
WKYT 27
Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Sorry, Cal but Kentucky is a football school; In 2022, everybody better be
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky is a basketball school — one that lost Bear Bryant to Texas A&M because Bryant loved to joke that his reward for a great season was a cigarette lighter while Adolph Rupp was given a Cadillac. Kentucky is a basketball school — with...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Breathitt Co. flood-related death raises mental health concerns
