North Platte, NE

North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

Austin J Carlton, 22, Enticement by electronic comm. device, FTA. Charles W Pope, 71, Del/dsp/dst/man/pos control substance (2 counts) Cornell Griffin Jr, 23, Possess controlled substance, possess or use drug paraphernalia. Cortney L Hansen, 42, Domestic Assault-3rd degree, False Imprisonment-1st degree, no proof of insurance, FTA (2 warrants) Emilio A...
Small fire at Bryan Ave. day care

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Fire Department responded to a fire at an in-home day care at 908 N. Bryan Ave., Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters extinguished the small electrical fire quickly after arriving, and minimal damage is reported. Everyone inside the building made it out safely and no...
Tornado of 1927 flattens farms and homes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska sits in the heart of Tornado Valley. Typically, when tornadoes pass through the plains, they do not cause as much damage. The tornado of 1927 damaged at least seven farms south of North Platte. “Back then, farms were closer together, which increased the chances...
CRA to sign “sale agreement” with Sustainable Beef, LLC

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s largest economic development project in decades will be up for discussion during the Community Redevelopment Authority’s meeting Thursday. The CRA is expected to review and consider executing the “sale agreement” between the City, the CRA and Sustainable Beef, LLC at the...
Sandhills Open Road Challenge begins Thursday in Custer County

ARNOLD — The roar of high-performance sports cars will echo from the rolling ranchland of south-central Nebraska this week during the Sandhills Open Road Challenge. More than 140 high performance cars will converge on Arnold for the 22nd annual racing event in which owners can legally slam their pedal to the medal.
North Platte football ready for season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Football is right around the corner here in Nebraska, and Class A powerhouse the North Platte Bulldogs are glad. “We have a good group of o-lineman coming back and we have a 1200-yard rusher in our backfield, said head coach Kurt Altig. The Bulldogs averaged...
