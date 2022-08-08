Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KING-5
Do this to your dahlias for late summer blooms
SEATTLE — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris says that keeping dahlias looking good is a matter of picking flowers that are past their prime. “If you don't get rid of the spent flowers, they go, ‘I’ve done my job, I’ve reproduced, I don't have to do anything but enjoy the sunshine, get a good tan and eat a little fertilizer.' They stop bloomin!” Ciscoe said.
Lost? Secret Phrase Helps You Navigate Seattle Better
There's a phrase that Seattleites know that you probably don't. And it's a provocative phrase that may offend your sensibilities. That is not the objective of this article. We didn't come up with the saying, we are merely sharing it with you. It's a helpful mnemonic device that has been...
seattlerefined.com
The Mariners have a new team dog and we're in love
Meet Tucker! The Mariners just adopted a new teammate to the clubhouse. Tucker is already buds with the players and making himself right at home. What a catch!. Want all the latest on dining, fashion, travel, events, and more delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to receive exclusive newsletters and special offers from Seattle Refined! Enter your email address below to receive the latest updates.
KOMO News
Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp
SEATTLE — What was once a troubling homeless camp has been transformed into a community greenspace on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave. Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back. The tidy garden occupies the grassy area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Man unloads as Seattle Parking Enforcement tickets neighbors, but ignores homeless RVs
A Seattle resident unloaded on a Seattle Parking Enforcement officer for ticketing his neighbors, while completely ignoring the illegally parked homeless people nearby. He and his neighbors have had it and the conversation became heated. The man confronted the enforcement officer after he saw her ticketing an illegally parked car...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound nights are getting warmer, which is concerning experts
SEATTLE - As Seattle’s latest heat advisory expires, overnight temps will remain higher than historical norms – it’s part of a growing trend that is getting more attention. According to Climate Central, the Seattle/Tacoma area has undergone a transition since the 1970s. Overnight lows are now, on...
secretseattle.co
When To See The August Supermoon In Seattle This Week
The August supermoon in Seattle is going to make for some incredible photos this week!. On Thursday, August 11, Seattle will get to see the last supermoon of 2022—as long as there’s clear skies. This full moon in August is called the Sturgeon moon and will be bigger and brighter than most full moons.
momswhothink.com
10 Day Trips From Seattle
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
The 113 Year Old Stephen King Rose Red Castle For Sale in Lakewood
The 113-year-old mansion, Thornewood Carriage House, also known as the Rose Red Castle, is now for sale in Lakewood, Washington. Lakewood is located near the Tacoma, Washington, area. This magnificent castle was built in 1909 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In the early 2000s, a...
KING-5
This south Seattle pizzeria serves up 'certified Neapolitan' pizza
SEATTLE — If you're looking for authentic Neapolitan pizza, head to the Rainier Beach area for a taste of Naples. Pizzeria Pulcinella serves up Neapolitan pies, which are traditionally eaten with a fork and knife. And when we say these pizzas are authentic, we mean authentic. The restaurant has...
KING-5
Seafair is back! - What's Up This Week
They're the fastest racing boats in the world. The hydroplanes return to our waters for the 70th year in Seafair's staple event, the Homestreet Bank Cup. You can watch these boats hit speeds of 200 miles per hour in person this Sunday at Genesee Park on Lake Washington. Ladysmith Black...
seattlerefined.com
Simple and Just is a Seattle thrift boutique with a mission
From the outside, Simple and Just might seem like another cute Ballard boutique that offers carefully-curated, thrifted clothes and accessories. But it is so much more than another thrift store. A longtime advocate for youth experiencing exploitation, Carolyn Quatier founded Simple and Just with a straightforward mission: to provide a...
KOMO News
Witness describes 'vicious, violent' murder near Seattle's Pike Place Market
SEATTLE — A witness in the brutal attack on a man in downtown Seattle is sharing what he saw happen. The deadly beating happened at 3rd and Pike on a Tuesday afternoon at 3pm. A man was beaten to death with a metal pole just blocks away from Pike Place Market.
AOL Corp
Puyallup diner closes after 48 years, the latest 24-hour restaurant lost in Pierce County
Cattin’s Family Restaurant, one of a dwindling number of 24-hour diners in the region, closed July 30 after 48 years in Puyallup, Washington. The future of the property, which is owned by a company associated with the Washington State Fair, is yet to be determined. Owner Hermann Harris broke...
urbnlivn.com
Shoreline midcentury home in leafy, park-like setting
Built in 1952, 14739 25th Ave. NE is a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home just north of Seattle in Shoreline. The midcentury property is nestled in a thick stand of evergreens and provides easy access South Woods Park, and arterials like NE 145th St. and Bothell Way NE. Recent updates to the...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
lonelyplanet.com
The best places to visit in Washington State, from Paradise to Port Townsend
Washington State’s perennial highlights are its wild open spaces, ideal for kayaking, climbing, hiking and skiing © Thomas Barwick / Getty Images. Washington is a state of dramatic differences, both physical and cultural. The east mixes vineyards with barren scablands and river coulees, while the west is a patchwork of drippy evergreen forests, clinging to the skirts of snowy mountain ranges punctuated by dome-shaped volcanoes.
KGMI
Seattle man arrested for killing his brother in North Cascades National Park
NEWHALEM, Wash. – A Seattle man is in custody after admitting to killing his brother in North Cascades National Park. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that National Parks Rangers heard gunshots in the Newhalem area around 4 am on Monday, August 8th. Rangers found...
horseandrider.com
Two Washington Horses Positive for Strangles
On Aug. 6, the Washington State Veterinarian’s Office confirmed one horse at a private facility in Kittitas County and another at a boarding facility in King County positive for strangles. Both facilities are under voluntary quarantine. The owners are working with their private veterinarians to manage the cases and implement biosecurity practices.
Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
Comments / 0