This is what happens when you allow players to hijack your team and you give them what they want. I would not trade him. He chose Kyrie and wanted Nash. Let him live with his decisions.
unfortunately in today's day and age he's basically un-tradable for what the team would want in return. there is no team out there that could give up their whole franchise and many futures to come just to get him although everyone would like to. it's just not sustainable
kd had a whole other idea when he signed with Brooklyn.. he thought it was gonna be another instant ring.. until kyrie decided he just wanted a part time position..
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Report: Kevin Durant has 2 preferred landing spots
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Lists New York Apartment for Mind-Boggling Price
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?
Draymond Green interested in playing for 1 team besides Warriors?
Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league
Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage
RELATED PEOPLE
Kevin Durant wants to play with ex-Nets teammate?
Who's behind the report that Durant wants to play with Marcus Smart?
Kyrie Irving's agent refutes report he 'hates' Steve Nash and Sean Marks
Kyrie Irving’s camp disputes latest explosive report about him
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celtics Refuse To Trade This Role Player For Kevin Durant
Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season
Jay Williams Thinks Kevin Durant Flexed When He Decided To Talk With Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai
Suns Land Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant In Crazy Trade Scenario
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kevin Durant was unhappy about 1 particular Nets personnel decision?
LOOK: Jason Kidd Tweeted A Photo
NBA announces plans to honor Bill Russell in 1 massive way
'Never satisfied' Kuminga dreams of extending Dubs' dynasty
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 32