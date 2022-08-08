Read full article on original website
Clearwater County Sheriff's Office Responds to Single Vehicle Crash on Cavendish Highway
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 11:09 a.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to mile marker 15 on the Cavendish Highway for the report of a single vehicle crash. According to a release from the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Gabriel Zeisel, of Kendrick, ID,...
Multi-agency warrant leads to arrest
PINEHURST –– A months-long investigation led to the arrest of Corey Castonguay on Wednesday afternoon. Castonguay, 40, was arrested just after noon in the west Shoshone County community and has been charged with multiple counts of grand theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and other drug-related charges.
Fatal Friday Night Crash in Lapwai Leaves 1 Dead and 2 injured
LAPWAI - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Friday, August 12th, 2022 at approximately 10:56 p.m., on US95 at milepost 301, just north of Lapwai, Idaho. A Buick Avenue, driven by a 65-year-old male from Twisp, Washington, was traveling northbound on US95 when the vehicle crossed...
Jake Opgenorth Named New Pullman Police Chief
PULLMAN - On the evening of Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Pullman City Council confirmed former Commander Jake Opgenorth as the new Pullman Police Chief. A statement from Opgenorth can be read below. "I began my law enforcement career in 1992, and have had the distinct honor of dedicating 29...
Multiple Agency Response Limits Fire West of Rosalia to Just 3 Acres
ROSALIA, WA - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, Rosalia Fire units were paged to the area of 'Hole in the Ground' west of Rosalia in Whitman County to conduct a smoke investigation. According to a release from the Rosalia Fire Department, the first units to arrive in the area found...
Pullman Police Attempting to Identify Suspect Believed to be Responsible for Alleged Theft of Nearly $2,000 in Tools from Pullman Building Supply
PULLMAN - Officers with the Pullman Police Department are attempting to identify a suspect who is believed to be responsible for the alleged theft of nearly $2,000 in tools from Pullman Building Supply. Police say the tools were stolen over the weekend (August 5-7). If you recognize the individual in...
Car and RV Parked on Clarkston WA Street
CLARKSTON - Police Chief Hastings shared that the new 24 limitation has been working within the City. “It is especially working in the Port area where it has become problematic.” The City has now refocused its efforts to address issues with long term automobile parking on public right-of-ways.
Freeman Shooter Sentencing: Day 1 Recap
SPOKANE, Wash. — Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe was in court Thursday to begin his days-long sentencing hearings. Catch up on the case: Earlier this year, Sharpe pleaded guilty to the 2017 shooting in which he murdered 15-year-old Sam Strahan and shot three other classmates. In the nearly five years since the shooting, Sharpe’s case has hit many delays....
Storm causes significant damage in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Spokane County Friday morning
SPOKANE Co., Wash. - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Spangle, Freeman and Plaza in Washington. These areas could see hail the size of half dollars and winds up to 50 miles per hour. The warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday morning.
25 Great Danes rescued from a hoarding situation in Idaho
LEWISTON, Idaho — 25 Great Danes were rescued from a hoarding situation at an Idaho home earlier this month. A news release from the Idaho Animal Rescue Network stated that 25 fully grown Great Dane dogs were removed from a hoarding situation over a period of days in Lewiston, Idaho.
Nez Perce Tribe, Garfield County to Receive $1 Million Federal Grants for Health Care Facilities
LEWISTON - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development has announced that USDA is awarding $74 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural areas across the nation. These grants will go to 143 rural health care organizations in 37 states, including two in our region. The Nez...
Fire Crews Quickly Extinguish Thursday House Fire in Clarkston Heights
CLARKSTON - A Clarkston Heights home was damaged by a kitchen fire on Thursday. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, fire crews were called to smoke in a house on 27th Street just about 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Crews arrived to find thick dark smoke on the upper floor...
Idaho County Deputy Camron Killmar Among Six Idahoans to Receive Idaho Medal of Honor Later this Month
BOISE - During a ceremony scheduled to be held later this month in Boise, six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor. The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public. Deputy Camron Killmar with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office will be among the six recipients.
Several WSU Police Command Staff Retire Following Initiation of Disciplinary Action
PULLMAN - The top-ranking members of the WSU Pullman Police Department’s command staff are retiring following initiation of disciplinary action for failing to advise university leadership of a 2020 departmental investigation involving an officer alleged to have engaged in sexual activities while on duty. Police Chief Bill Gardner, Assistant...
Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners Accepting Resumes to Fill Vacant Board Position
PULLMAN - The Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners are currently accepting candidate resumes to fill its vacant board position, previously held by Margaret Werre. Werre severed on the board for five years, however, will be moving out of the area with her family. Her last day of service was July 31.
‘Never seen anything like it before’: Town of Rockford cleaning up while farmers assess damage following Thursday’s thunderstorm
Thursday’s storm through southeast Spokane County didn’t last long, but it was long enough. “15 minutes,” Rockford-area farmer Kevin Wiggins estimated. “The wind was the worst. At the house we clocked 60 mile per hour winds before our wind gauge destroyed itself.”. Next to one of...
Convicted Pullman Drug Dealer Robert Ensley Wanted On Arrest Warrant After Failing To Return To Jail Following Pre-Sentence Furlough
UPDATE: Ensley turned himself in Thursday afternoon. An arrest warrant has been issued for a 37 year old Pullman man who failed to return to jail after pleading guilty to a felony narcotics charge. Robert Ensley recently entered an Alford guilty plea to possession of heroin with intent to deliver...
No License Plate Leads to Meth Arrest in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - At around 7:00 p.m. Monday, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for having no license plates. After contact with the driver, it was determined his driving privileges were suspended. During a search methamphetamine was found. 26-year-old Darrin Miller, of Nezperce, was arrested for...
Missing Person: Randy L. Jackson
KAMIAH - The Idaho County Sheriff's Office is still attempting to locate 71-year-old Randy C. Jackson, who was last seen on July 30, 2022. According to police, after reviewing multiple cameras in many locations, his vehicle was seen on video headed east towards Kamiah from the Orofino area at around 2:41 p.m. on July 30.
