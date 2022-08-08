ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latah County, ID

Shoshone News Press

Multi-agency warrant leads to arrest

PINEHURST –– A months-long investigation led to the arrest of Corey Castonguay on Wednesday afternoon. Castonguay, 40, was arrested just after noon in the west Shoshone County community and has been charged with multiple counts of grand theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and other drug-related charges.
PINEHURST, ID
Big Country News

Fatal Friday Night Crash in Lapwai Leaves 1 Dead and 2 injured

LAPWAI - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Friday, August 12th, 2022 at approximately 10:56 p.m., on US95 at milepost 301, just north of Lapwai, Idaho. A Buick Avenue, driven by a 65-year-old male from Twisp, Washington, was traveling northbound on US95 when the vehicle crossed...
LAPWAI, ID
Big Country News

Jake Opgenorth Named New Pullman Police Chief

PULLMAN - On the evening of Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Pullman City Council confirmed former Commander Jake Opgenorth as the new Pullman Police Chief. A statement from Opgenorth can be read below. "I began my law enforcement career in 1992, and have had the distinct honor of dedicating 29...
PULLMAN, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Pullman Police Attempting to Identify Suspect Believed to be Responsible for Alleged Theft of Nearly $2,000 in Tools from Pullman Building Supply

PULLMAN - Officers with the Pullman Police Department are attempting to identify a suspect who is believed to be responsible for the alleged theft of nearly $2,000 in tools from Pullman Building Supply. Police say the tools were stolen over the weekend (August 5-7). If you recognize the individual in...
PULLMAN, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Car and RV Parked on Clarkston WA Street

CLARKSTON - Police Chief Hastings shared that the new 24 limitation has been working within the City. “It is especially working in the Port area where it has become problematic.” The City has now refocused its efforts to address issues with long term automobile parking on public right-of-ways.
CLARKSTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Freeman Shooter Sentencing: Day 1 Recap

SPOKANE, Wash. — Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe was in court Thursday to begin his days-long sentencing hearings. Catch up on the case:  Earlier this year, Sharpe pleaded guilty to the 2017 shooting in which he murdered 15-year-old Sam Strahan and shot three other classmates. In the nearly five years since the shooting, Sharpe’s case has hit many delays....
#Impaired Driving
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Storm causes significant damage in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
ROCKFORD, WA
Big Country News

Idaho County Deputy Camron Killmar Among Six Idahoans to Receive Idaho Medal of Honor Later this Month

BOISE - During a ceremony scheduled to be held later this month in Boise, six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor. The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public. Deputy Camron Killmar with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office will be among the six recipients.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

No License Plate Leads to Meth Arrest in Idaho County

GRANGEVILLE - At around 7:00 p.m. Monday, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for having no license plates. After contact with the driver, it was determined his driving privileges were suspended. During a search methamphetamine was found. 26-year-old Darrin Miller, of Nezperce, was arrested for...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Missing Person: Randy L. Jackson

KAMIAH - The Idaho County Sheriff's Office is still attempting to locate 71-year-old Randy C. Jackson, who was last seen on July 30, 2022. According to police, after reviewing multiple cameras in many locations, his vehicle was seen on video headed east towards Kamiah from the Orofino area at around 2:41 p.m. on July 30.
