Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is enjoying his time on the West Coast but holds no ill will toward the New York Yankees following his move at the trade deadline. "It was good for both sides," Gallo said Wednesday, according to Michael J. Duarte of NBC Los Angeles. "It was the best opportunity for me, and for them, they got a great All-Star outfielder to play in my place. I'll never have any hard feelings about that, I didn't do my job up to my abilities, but it's always nice to have a fresh start."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO