Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was extremely excited to watch his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, play on the same court together on Thursday. LeBron James sent out an emotional tweet to describe his feelings as any proud father would. Bronny and Bryce James are both turning into fantastic...
As Kevin Durant ramps up his efforts to force a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, he may be eyeing two particular teams as potential landing spots. The Boston Celtics are a “desired landing spot” of Durant’s, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Durant would also be interested in the Philadelphia 76ers, Begley says. Some members of the 76ers have pushed for the team to engage in trade talks, though no serious discussions have occurred.
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns superstar has been a very impactful player wherever he's played, although he's yet to win that elusive championship. CP3 always had a huge love for basketball, and during his teenage years, he took it to the next level.
After winning yet another NBA championship, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has spent his offseason watching lots of baseball. The reigning NBA Finals MVP recently took some swings before the A’s played the Astros last month, and last night, he was back in an MLB park again. Even...
The saga surrounding Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets continues as the Nets try and accommodate the superstar’s trade request before the 2022-23 season. Durant delivered an ultimatum to team governor Joe Tsai that it’s either him or Sean Marks and Steve Nash and it looks like Tsai chose Marks and Nash.
The New York Jets are signing free-agent offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year, $22-million deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. New York sought reinforcements along the offensive line following Mekhi Becton's potentially season-ending knee injury suffered earlier this week. Brown, who will turn 37 at the end of the...
Michigan State signed legendary head coach Tom Izzo to a new five-year rollover contract that will pay him approximately $6.2 million per season, school vice president and director of athletics Alan Haller announced Thursday. Izzo's deal needs formal approval from the Spartans' board of trustees when it meets in September.
The Baltimore Ravens signed outside linebacker Trent Harris on Saturday. Harris, 26, adds depth at a position that lost Vince
The blows keep piling up for a Brooklyn Nets franchise trying desperately to salvage relationships, relevance, and what's left of a once-promising championship window. This week, it was reported that Kevin Durant - who already requested a trade in late June - told team owner Joe Tsai he must decide between keeping Durant or the GM-coach duo of Sean Marks and Steve Nash.
The Detroit Lions will have a new player wearing No. 9 this season. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams revealed Wednesday on his Instagram story that he'll be sporting a No. 9 jersey in Detroit. He'll be the first Lions player to wear the number since Matthew Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams last year.
Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Noah Syndergaard is content with how his tenure as a member of the New York Mets ended. "I have no regrets," Syndergaard said Friday, according to the New York Post's Zach Braziller. "It's led me to where I am now." Syndergaard rejected New York's qualifying offer in...
Team USA has yet another superstar on its roster. Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper has committed to representing his country at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Major League Baseball announced Friday. The WBC has been contested twice since Harper reached the majors in 2012, but this will be his...
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is enjoying his time on the West Coast but holds no ill will toward the New York Yankees following his move at the trade deadline. "It was good for both sides," Gallo said Wednesday, according to Michael J. Duarte of NBC Los Angeles. "It was the best opportunity for me, and for them, they got a great All-Star outfielder to play in my place. I'll never have any hard feelings about that, I didn't do my job up to my abilities, but it's always nice to have a fresh start."
With Amazon Prime becoming the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football in 2023, the NFL wants to take on a new holiday tradition. The league plans to broadcast a game on Black Friday, which is known as one of the biggest shopping days of the year, sources told John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal.
