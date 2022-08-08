ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

bvmsports.com

Brent Venables: Can new Sooners HC continue OU’s success?

NORMAN, Okla. (BVM) – The University of Oklahoma football program has a long lineage of successful head coaches. Bennie Owen, Bud Wilkinson, Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops have all had impressive runs during their Oklahoma tenures. Over the last few years, former Stoops assistant Lincoln Riley also continued the...
NORMAN, OK
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation to host at-large meeting in Oklahoma City

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., First Lady January Hoskin, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, At-large Council of the Cherokee Nation members Julia Coates and Johnny Kidwell, and other special guests will hold a community gathering for Cherokee Nation citizens living in the metro Oklahoma City area on August 13.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active

WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
centraloklahomaweeklies.com

Del Rancho serving Mustang over 20 years

The idea for the Del Rancho Steak Sandwich Supreme® began in 1961. Its founder, J.R. Holt, heard that to be successful in the restaurant business, you need at least one unique item on your menu, which only your restaurant offers. Two years after opening his first restaurant, Mr. Holt...
MUSTANG, OK
