Brent Venables: Can new Sooners HC continue OU’s success?
NORMAN, Okla. (BVM) – The University of Oklahoma football program has a long lineage of successful head coaches. Bennie Owen, Bud Wilkinson, Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops have all had impressive runs during their Oklahoma tenures. Over the last few years, former Stoops assistant Lincoln Riley also continued the...
Oklahoma's Justin Harrington Bringing Versatility to the Secondary
The former junior college transfer drew the praises of OU head coach Brent Venables on Wednesday.
Commentary: Why Marcus Major Looks Like Oklahoma's Next Great Running Back
The fourth-year junior from Oklahoma City has been impressive so far in preseason training camp, combining speed and power with a low center of gravity.
Oklahoma's Jerry Schmidt Has Players 'Looking the Part' in Preseason Camp
Oklahoma players have bought into the new staff's strength and conditioning program, and it’s already paying off on the field.
Oklahoma’s Brent Venables Searching for Championship Mindset as Practice Moves to Rugby Fields
Brent Venables is doing whatever it takes to get his team to buy-in, including a brief practice voyage to the rugby fields.
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
Grammy-nominated musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at Oklahoma casino
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
Cherokee Nation to host at-large meeting in Oklahoma City
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., First Lady January Hoskin, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, At-large Council of the Cherokee Nation members Julia Coates and Johnny Kidwell, and other special guests will hold a community gathering for Cherokee Nation citizens living in the metro Oklahoma City area on August 13.
Organization hosting gala to help Oklahoma veterans
An organization that works to help veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder is hosting a fundraiser later this month.
Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active
WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
Oklahoma schools in tight spot after thief disables bus for special-needs kids
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A local school district has fallen victim to a catalytic converter thief days before school starts. Little Axe Public Schools said four catalytic converters were stolen. The superintendent said it’s not the first time they’ve seen crime at their bus barn. They say the...
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation looking for leads in Comanche County cold case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a cold case. Ci’Lina Teira Bell-Deloney, who also went by Cici, was found dead in the middle of NW Paint Road in Cache on January 16, 2017. She had been shot multiple times.
Medical Examiner report: Man found in Shawnee last year died by suicide
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death for a body found in Shawnee last year. The body was later identified as John Ayers, a 64-year-old man who had been missing since 2015. Ayers arrived at the Medical Examiner's office sealed in a body...
Del Rancho serving Mustang over 20 years
The idea for the Del Rancho Steak Sandwich Supreme® began in 1961. Its founder, J.R. Holt, heard that to be successful in the restaurant business, you need at least one unique item on your menu, which only your restaurant offers. Two years after opening his first restaurant, Mr. Holt...
