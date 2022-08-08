Public is invited to comment on zoning modifications at Montlake Elementary School

Montlake Elementary School (Photo: Joe Mabel)

The public is invited to share its feedback regarding the development plans for Montlake Elementary School located at 2405 22nd Ave E., Seattle, WA 98112. The Seattle School District is requesting modifications (also known as “departures”) from several City zoning regulations for:

Increased lot coverage. Greater than allowed building height. Reduced setbacks. Reduced vehicular parking quantity. New curb cut to service area without parking. Reduced bicycle parking. Simplified bicycle parking structures. Signage/Changing Image Sign

The Seattle School District has a detailed presentation of the modifications which you can view on the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods website.

Upon receiving your feedback, the comments will be shared with the Director of Seattle Department of Neighborhoods. After review, the Director will provide their recommendations regarding the proposed departures to the Director of Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections for the final decision.

Please submit your written comments by Friday, September 9 to:

Nelson Pesigan

E-mail: Nelson.Pesigan@seattle.gov

Mailing Address: Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, PO Box 94649, Seattle, WA 98124-4649

For additional information, visit our website or contact Nelson Pesigan at 206-684-0209.

The Major Institutions and Schools Program provides a way for neighbors of Seattle’s hospitals, universities, and colleges to be directly involved in the development plans for those institutions to ensure neighborhood concerns are considered when those plans are made.