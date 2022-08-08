ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Public is invited to comment on zoning modifications at Montlake Elementary School

By SEAneighborhoods
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aYAt1_0h9Q0Bms00
Montlake Elementary School (Photo: Joe Mabel)

The public is invited to share its feedback regarding the development plans for Montlake Elementary School located at 2405 22nd Ave E., Seattle, WA 98112. The Seattle School District is requesting modifications (also known as “departures”) from several City zoning regulations for:

  1. Increased lot coverage.
  2. Greater than allowed building height.
  3. Reduced setbacks.
  4. Reduced vehicular parking quantity.
  5. New curb cut to service area without parking.
  6. Reduced bicycle parking.
  7. Simplified bicycle parking structures.
  8. Signage/Changing Image Sign

The Seattle School District has a detailed presentation of the modifications which you can view on the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods website.

Upon receiving your feedback, the comments will be shared with the Director of Seattle Department of Neighborhoods. After review, the Director will provide their recommendations regarding the proposed departures to the Director of Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections for the final decision.

Please submit your written comments by Friday, September 9 to:

Nelson Pesigan

E-mail: Nelson.Pesigan@seattle.gov

Mailing Address: Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, PO Box 94649, Seattle, WA 98124-4649

For additional information, visit our website or contact Nelson Pesigan at 206-684-0209.

The Major Institutions and Schools Program provides a way for neighbors of Seattle’s hospitals, universities, and colleges to be directly involved in the development plans for those institutions to ensure neighborhood concerns are considered when those plans are made.

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle, Washington

Requirements & Types of Backflow Prevention

Seattle Public Utilities requires that any actual or potential cross-connection be either eliminated or be properly protected. Backflow prevention may be required to be installed by the customer on the water service line outside the building, at one or more location within the building, or both. After the initial installation and testing of a new backflow preventer, the customer is required to have the backflow preventer tested on an annual basis to help ensure it is working to keep both the customer's water and the City of Seattle's water safe from contamination.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Alki Community Center

This community center is currently open for pre-registered child care only. Alki Community Center is located two blocks south of one of Seattle's most popular destinations: Alki Beach in West Seattle. Built 1954, the small brick building is connected to Alki Elementary School and adjacent to Alki Playground, which is...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

SC Monorail Station Reconfiguration & Other Improvements; RFQ# SC-2022-08

RFQ# SC-2022-08 Purpose: The purpose of this solicitation is to retain the services of a qualified architectural firm and subconsultant team to provide design solutions that will address the issues identified in the feasibility study. Many functional elements exist on the Seattle Center campus and work together to provide consistent amenities for our visitors. Because the Monorail Station is a prime arrival point to the campus, the team will be responsible for improving connections and accessibility, while enhancing and seamlessly integrating the Monorail Station to fit within the Master Plan of Seattle Center Campus.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Rescue Plan Transparency Portal

Getting Back to the Basics of Good Governance — The City of Seattle built a Seattle Rescue Plan (SRP) Transparency Portal for residents to track progress as we spend nearly $300 million in federal pandemic assistance.View the Seattle Rescue Plan Transparency Portal. “Federal funds provided a critical lifeline to...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Seattle, WA
Education
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
Seattle, Washington

Strauss, Pedersen Celebrate Hearing Examiner’s Tree Protection Ordinance Decision

SEATTLE – Councilmembers Dan Strauss (District 6, Northwest Seattle,) and Alex Pedersen (District 4, Northeast Seattle,) issued the following statements after the Hearing Examiner for the City of Seattle affirmed the Seattle Department of Construction & Inspections (SDCI)’s decision to issue a Determination of Nonsignificance for the proposed tree protection ordinance. The Hearing Examiner’s decision removes a major obstacle to the long-held goal of adopting stronger tree protections.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan Posts Q2 Data Updates

The City’s One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan and public-facing dashboard posted its second quarter data updates, with new information on tent and RV encampments, shelter and housing projects, and public safety incidents with connections to homelessness. It is available at seattle.gov/homelessness. Launched in May by Mayor Bruce Harrell, the...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Introduces Suite of Bills to Improve Cannabis Equity

Mayor Harrell: Three bills developed in partnership with Council, industry stakeholders, and workers are “Critical first steps toward improving equity and a clear commitment to a One Seattle approach.”. Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell put forward a suite of bills intended to address equity in the cannabis industry...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Actions & Partnerships

Stream team led by biologist Katherine Lynch (foreground) revived Thornton Creek by rebuilding its gut - a thick layer of wet earth, rich in microbes, hidden underneath the streambed. Credit: Jelle Wagenaar. We are addressing climate change across the utility and with partners. We’re guided by our “Community Centered, One...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoning Regulations#Bicycle Parking#Service Area
Seattle, Washington

Projections & Maps

SPU maintains a map of Sea Level Rise (SLR) projections, showing four different levels (2 feet, 3 feet, 4 feet, 5 feet). This map gives viewers a way to see community-level impacts from various levels of coastal flooding and sea level rise. Sea level rise in Seattle is projected to be approximately one foot by 2050 and between two and five feet by 2100.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Homelessness Action Plan

Seattle will make progress on this crisis with clear vision, bold action, and a coordinated response. In One Seattle, we will act with urgency and compassion to create places to live, bring people indoors, and innovate new ways to help people in need. “By acting with urgency and compassion we...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Celebrates 50 years of African-American Culture at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute

Saturday, September 10, 2022; 1 – 5 p.m. Celebrations and performances include 2022 Teen Summer Musical, Black Stax, Arami Walker, Marco Farroni, and Anzanga/Zambuko Marimba Ensembles. The Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS) announces the 50th Anniversary Celebration for the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute (LHPAI) will be...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

The City of Seattle Announces $22 Million in New Affordable Housing Investments

Latest funding announcement brings Mayor Harrell’s total affordable housing investments to $48 million, supporting 450 homes, since beginning of 2022. Seattle – The City of Seattle is announcing $22 million in new investments made by the Office of Housing to support the production of 267 new rent- and income-restricted homes in the Northgate and South Park Neighborhoods. These investments were made to Sea Mar and GMD Development and are expected to leverage additional commitments of other local funding sources, as well as leveraging sources such as tax credits, bonds, and state and federal grants.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Seattle, Washington

Mary Mitchell Announced as HSD’s Aging and Disability Services Division Director

The City of Seattle’s Human Services Department (HSD) recently announced the hire of Mary Mitchell as director of its Aging and Disability Services (ADS) division. Mary has served in an interim capacity for the past year. The hire was the result of a nationwide search and competitive hiring process, with significant community input.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Council Passes Councilmembers Morales’ and Herbold’s Legislation to Protect Abortions and Gender-Affirming Care in Seattle

Seattle, WA – The Seattle City Council unanimously passed two pieces of legislation, sponsored by Councilmember Tammy J. Morales (District 2, Chinatown / International District and South Seattle), Councilmember Lisa Herbold (District 1, West Seattle and South Park), and Councilmember Dan Strauss (District 6, Northwest Seattle) to protect abortions and gender-affirming care in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

My letter to the bosses of MightyKidz childcare center, demanding immediate reinstatement of all teachers unjustly fired for union organizing!

To MightyKidz Director of Operations Kristin Brown and owners Kyla and Jeff Liboon:. I am shocked and outraged to hear of your recent mass firing of at least 10 teachers at MightyKidz, in response to their efforts to unionize and improve conditions for themselves and the children they teach. These firings are not only completely unjust, but also an illegal act of intimidation and retaliation for protected union activity.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

My Letter to Seattle Labor Leaders on MightyKidz Struggle

Dear elected leaders in Seattle’s labor movement,. I am writing to urge you to stand publicly in solidarity with the teachers at the MightyKidz Childcare Center in Magnolia. The teachers are fighting for a union, and for better wages and working conditions. They courageously went on strike earlier this week. Rather than address the teachers’ concerns, the bosses at MightyKidz have retaliated against them by firing ten of the teachers in a stunning case of mass firing. As an elected representative of Seattle’s working people and as a rank-and-file member of the Martin Luther King Jr. County Labor Council, I am shocked and outraged at this response to the teachers’ efforts to unionize and improve conditions for themselves and the children they teach. These firings are not only completely unjust, but also an illegal act of intimidation and retaliation for protected union activity.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

The City of Seattle has been named as a Leader in Sustainable Electronics Procurement with a 2022 EPEAT Purchaser Award

The City of Seattle has been recognized as a 2022 EPEAT Purchaser Award winner, which celebrates leaders in sustainable electronics procurement. The award comes from the Global Electronics Council (GEC), the non-profit organization that manages the EPEAT ecolabel. EPEAT allows City of Seattle to efficiently address the lifecycle impacts of the electronics we purchase, including computers, displays, printers, copiers, network equipment, mobile phones, servers, photovoltaic modules, inverters, and televisions. The sustainability impact is a cost savings of $178,962 annually.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Monorail Westlake Station Access

The links below will open new tabs. Due to an elevator outage at Westlake Center Mall, Seattle Center Monorail will not have elevator access at Westlake Station during the following windows of time:. Friday, August 5 from 7:30am-10am and 7-11pm. Saturday, August 6 from 8:30-10am and 7-11pm. Sunday, August 7...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Awarded Federal Grant to Provide Energy Efficiency and Health Improvements in Multifamily Affordable Housing

Department of Energy Grant Supports City of Seattle’s Nation-Leading Efforts to Decarbonize Existing Multifamily Affordable Housing Buildings. Seattle (August 4, 2022) – The City of Seattle has been awarded a grant from the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Enhancement and Innovation Program to convert gas water heating, space heating and other gas appliances in multifamily affordable housing properties to electric systems. In Seattle, buildings are one of the largest and fastest growing sources of climate pollution. The projects supported by this federal grant will provide valuable insights and data to DOE to help inform a holistic nationwide approach to energy efficiency and decarbonization in the multifamily affordable housing sector. While the City applied for $1.7 million, the final amount will be determined through award negotiations with DOE.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Cedar Falls Project Long-Term Plan; RFQ #SCL-767008326

September 7, 2022 at 3:00PM (PT) The City of Seattle, Seattle City Light Department (“SCL”), seeks to engage a consultant to provide consulting services to a joint effort between SPU (Seattle Public Utilities) and City Light (Seattle City Light) in an internal planning effort to evaluate various long-term planning alternatives for the Cedar Falls Project. The alternatives range from rehabilitation of existing infrastructure for continued operation of water supply and hydropower operations to decommissioning of existing infrastructure and construction of new water storage infrastructure, with and without hydropower facilities. The objective of this internal effort is to provide the City with a roadmap for determining what should be done with the Cedar Falls Project now and in the future. An expected outcome of this plan development work is the identification of major uncertainties and key issues that will need to be addressed through collaboration with external stakeholders if the City decides to pursue any of these alternatives in the future.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy