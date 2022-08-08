Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal will have his breakout campaign cut short as the club has opted to shut him down for the remainder of the year. "We're concerned about Tarik," manager A.J. Hinch said, according to MLB.com's Joey Pollizze. "He's not going to pitch the rest of the season. (The injury is) more in the elbow area than the shoulder. That obviously brings significant concern for us. We'll wait for the doctor's words next week."

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO