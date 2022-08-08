Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Related
theScore
Harris' late blast lifts Braves to 4-3 win over Marlins
MIAMI (AP) — Michael Harris II had two hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 Friday night. Eddie Rosario singled and doubled, and Matt Olson also went deep for the Braves in the opener of a four-game series against their NL East opponent.
theScore
MLB won't return to Dyersville in 2023
Major League Baseball won't have a Field of Dreams game at the historic site in Dyersville, Iowa, next season because of construction, the group that owns the ballpark told Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register. "It's a lot going on," Hall of Famer and part owner of the site...
theScore
Preller criticizes Tatis' maturity amid PED suspension
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller was left disappointed by the news of star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 80-game suspension for violating MLB's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. "I think we're hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be some maturity," Preller said Friday, according to The...
theScore
Tigers fire GM Al Avila
The Detroit Tigers fired executive vice president and general manager Al Avila on Wednesday, the club announced. "Once I decided to make a change, I sat down with Al and thanked him for his nearly 22 years of service to our organization," Tigers chairman and CEO Christopher Ilitch said in a statement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theScore
Padres' Tatis suspended 80 games for violating PED policy
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drug policy. The 23-year-old has been sidelined for the entirety of the 2022 campaign thus far due to a wrist injury but had begun rehab assignments. Tatis broke his wrist in December during a motorcycle accident. He was 2-for-9 with a double and a triple in four games with Double-A San Antonio.
theScore
Report: Jets sign Duane Brown to 2-year, $22M deal
The New York Jets are signing free-agent offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year, $22-million deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. New York sought reinforcements along the offensive line following Mekhi Becton's potentially season-ending knee injury suffered earlier this week. Brown, who will turn 37 at the end of the...
NFL・
Warriors To Face Lakers On Opening Night | NBA Tracker
The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...
theScore
Syndergaard reflects on Mets exit: 'I have no regrets'
Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Noah Syndergaard is content with how his tenure as a member of the New York Mets ended. "I have no regrets," Syndergaard said Friday, according to the New York Post's Zach Braziller. "It's led me to where I am now." Syndergaard rejected New York's qualifying offer in...
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle
St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
theScore
Rookie of the Year rankings: Adley makes his push, Braves' pair rules in NL
Welcome to the fourth edition of theScore's 2022 Rookie of the Year rankings, where we pick five top candidates from each league. We're now in month five, and the contenders are pulling away from the pretenders. Here's how the rookie races currently stack up. American League. 5. Felix Bautista, Orioles.
MLB・
theScore
Soto gets 2 hits, standing ovation as Padres beat Nationals
WASHINGTON (AP) — On a night when Juan Soto was celebrated by his old team, his new team was more concerned about a player who wasn't there — Fernando Tatis Jr. Soto had two hits and got a standing ovation in his return to Washington, and the San Diego Padres beat the Nationals 10-5 on Friday night after Tatis was suspended 80 games for a positive drug test.
theScore
MLB Thursday best bets: Reds to rebound vs. Cubs in Field of Dreams game
We have only two contests on Thursday's night schedule, as MLB wants the focus to be on the Field of Dreams game. Luckily, there is value to be had in each one. Let's take a closer look. Orioles (+105) @ Red Sox (-125) Coors Field games aside, it's not often...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theScore
Kopech pulled after 6 no-hit innings as White Sox edge Tigers
CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Kopech struck out a career-best 11 in six innings of no-hit ball and Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Kopech was lifted despite blanking...
theScore
Tigers' Skubal done for year with elbow injury
Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal will have his breakout campaign cut short as the club has opted to shut him down for the remainder of the year. "We're concerned about Tarik," manager A.J. Hinch said, according to MLB.com's Joey Pollizze. "He's not going to pitch the rest of the season. (The injury is) more in the elbow area than the shoulder. That obviously brings significant concern for us. We'll wait for the doctor's words next week."
theScore
The Orioles' advantage is hiding in plain sight
That the Baltimore Orioles find themselves in the chase for a wild-card berth is one of the most unlikely stories of the 2022 major-league season. Yes, the Orioles used the COVID-tattered 2020 campaign to improve their scouting and player development, which led to some of the greatest minor-league skills improvements last summer.
theScore
Soto ready for 'emotional' return to Washington
Juan Soto is set for a return to Washington to play the Nationals this weekend just 10 days after he was dealt to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster move at the trade deadline. "It's going to be pretty emotional," Soto said, according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. "I...
theScore
Report: MLB investigating Pirates' Castro for having phone during game
Major League Baseball is looking into why Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Rodolfo Castro had a cellphone on him during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Castro violated an MLB rule that prohibits electronic devices from being on the field or dugout,...
theScore
Browns' Watson scheduled to start preseason game vs. Jaguars
The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that they plan to play most of their starters in Friday's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, including quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson hasn't played since suiting up for his last game with the Houston Texans in Week 17 of the 2020 season. NFL disciplinary officer...
theScore
Phillies win in extras, snap Mets' 6-game win streak
NEW YORK (AP) — Left fielder Matt Vierling threw out the speedy Starling Marte at the plate to end the ninth and the Philadelphia Phillies, showing off sharp fielding that Mets announcer Keith Hernandez said they were lacking, beat New York 2-1 in 10 innings Friday night. Hernandez, a...
theScore
Cubs owner Ricketts: Fans deserve better
Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts knows the club's performance this season is not up to par with what fans have come to expect over the past few years. "I'll be the first to acknowledge this is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve," Ricketts said in a statement to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
Comments / 0