Roseville man, a great-great grandfather, celebrates his 105th birthday
ROSEVILLE – Richard Cheevers has lived through two global pandemics and two world wars. So, on Tuesday, Sterling Court at Roseville Assisted Living and Memory Care decided to give Richard Cheevers a special 105th birthday celebration. The Air Force veteran was born in 1917 in Illinois. He's built a long legacy, having three kids, three grandkids, three great-grandkids – and now even two great-great-grandkids. Cheevers' family says his regimental life is the key to Cheevers' longevity. "We cherish every single day that we have with him," said his granddaughter Deb. He says his secret to a long life is simple: Get walking. "I used to take long walks all the time, and in the service I would walk from airplane to airplane," Cheevers said. Cheevers' favorite food is KFC, so the facility will be making him fried chicken for his birthday.
Dave's Hot Chicken opens first of several Sacramento area locations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing the heat to Northern California as they open their first of several locations in the Greater Sacramento region. Dave’s Hot Chicken began as a parking lot pop-up in Los Angeles in 2017. After drawing lines around the block and receiving rave reviews from Instagram followers, they decided to open their first restaurant in East Hollywood.
Effort underway to keep Tracy man who tortured, chained up child, behind bars
TRACY - There's a fierce fight to keep a convicted child abuser behind bars.A Tracy man who tortured a 16-year-old boy for a year could be released on parole next week. But the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office says Anthony Waiters poses a serious safety risk.In 2011, Waiters was convicted of beating and torturing 16-year-old Kyle Ramirez. The foster child was shackled to the furniture inside a Tracy home before he escaped by jumping on a backyard trampoline over a retaining wall and running into a nearby gym. Waiters was granted parole back in March, but the governor's office pushed to keep him in custody until Tuesday's hearing. The D.A.'s office says his release would be an "injustice." "This is not a man who should be released back into our community after only serving 12 years. This is not a man who that community deserves to have to live amongst. This is not a man who should ever be by children," said San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. Waiters was initially ordered to serve three life sentences. Three other people were sentenced to at least 30 years for their role in the crimes.
