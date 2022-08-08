Read full article on original website
Montana Lawmakers Ask for Special Session to Return $1 Billion
We spoke to State representative Bill Mercer from House District 46 in Billings on Thursday about a request by four Republican legislative leaders appealing for a special session of the legislature in order to return over $1 billion in overpaid taxes directly to Montanans. Mercer explained the purpose of the...
Montana Farmers Markets: $17 Million in Revenue in 2021
Farmers Markets in Montana have become more than just quaint weekend gatherings; they are a growing economic force in the state and across the U.S., according to a new study from the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research. We spoke to Mara Henn, Community Food Systems Specialist...
Elmo Fire Now 66 Percent Contained With $12 Million Spent So Far
The Elmo Fire burning near the west shore of Flathead Lake is now almost two-thirds contained, according to Fire Information Officer Sara Rouse who spoke to us early Thursday morning. Rouse provided the latest update on the fire. “The current status of the Elmo Fire is that is it 21,349...
OPI’s Arntzen on Teacher Residency Project and Gender Issues
Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen spoke to us this week first to celebrate the fact that 21 new ‘teacher residents’ have been placed in 12 Montana school districts for the coming school year. Arntzen explained the difference between ‘guest teachers’ and ‘teacher residents’, a concept...
Montana Governor Gianforte Promotes Apprenticeship, More Housing
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and his wife Susan dropped by our studios on Thursday, August 4, 2022, as part of a whirlwind tour of media outlets promoting his apprenticeship program, the affordable housing initiative, and the recently formed Montana Housing Task Force. “Well, we're highlighting our apprenticeship program,” said Gianforte....
Montana AG on Firearms, Fentanyl, and Chinese Military Espionage
During his monthly visit to our Talk Back show, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen took calls for the entire hour answering questions from listeners. Knudsen answered one listener’s question about an effort in Congress to ban the sale of AR-15-type rifles. “Bottom line, if you start talking about banning...
Montana Gov. Gianforte Recognizes Miles City Veterans
On Tuesday, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited Miles City and recognized four veterans with the 2021 Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation. No one better embodies our Montana values and commitment to service than our veterans, and it was my honor to recognize four outstanding veterans in Miles City. Through their commitment to service, JR, Tom, Ken, and Mark have made our nation safer and our communities stronger.
Fire in the Sky – Last Day to Apply to be a Smoke Jumper
It is clear that fire season has arrived in Montana. The excess fuel from a wet and mild spring are drying out quickly. Turning much of the state into a tinder box. Now is the moment when the real heroes shine. Protecting our public lands and lives from the threat of devastating wildfires.
Montana Senators Come Through For Veterans
On August 2nd, Montana Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines voted along with 84 other senators to pass bipartisan legislation to expand VA medical care for US military veterans who had been exposed to "burn pits" while serving overseas in combat zones. Senator Tester, who serves as the Chairman of...
Rapid Increase in Hoot Owl Fishing Restrictions in Montana
There are 14 rivers on the list now, a meteoric rise from just a week ago. Montana anglers, including those who love the Clark Fork and Bitterroot Rivers, need to keep a close watch on Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Waterbody Restriction notices. FWP tries to post updates four times a day.
Inflation and Drought Costs to Hit Montana Consumers Next Year
We reached out to former Montana Congressional candidate Joe Dooling on Tuesday to talk about his ranching operation in the Helena valley and how inflation is affecting his operation and will affect consumers in the short and long term. Dooling was transparent about the rapidly increasing expenses in his hay,...
Elmo Fire Mushrooms to 20,000 Acres and Has Cost $6.2 Million
The Elmo Fire burning on the west side of Flathead Lake not far from Polson has mushroomed over the past several days to over 20,000 acres of primarily grassland with a number of homes and outbuildings destroyed. Our news team spoke to Fire Information Officer Kelli Roemer on Thursday for...
Is Montana’s New Tourism Ad Campaign Coming Too Late in the Year?
I believe wholeheartedly that Montana is one of the most beautiful and amazing places to spend your vacation. In the past, the Montana Office of Tourism has done a great job at bringing tourists into Montana; the Montana-shaped bumper stickers that say "Get Lost" on them stand out in my mind. The newest ad campaign, titled "Go Find Out," seeks to bring tourists from locations that can access Montana easily. However, with the launch of this campaign this month, I worry that this new campaign may be too late. Why?
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 296,599 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,287 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,654 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,518,837 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 570,384...
The Montana Tourism Grant Program is Open Now, Hurry!
The annual application cycle for the Montana Tourism Grant Program is open now until September 15th. We know that the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys are great places to live and work. Montana is a fine place to be in general. So many of the reasons we live here are the same excuses that your friends or relatives declare they'll drop by for a “visit” conveniently on a trip they’ve been putting off just to see you. It happens in all seasons too, right?
Check it Out! Montana’s First Dude Ranch is Unbelievably Awesome
The historic O.T.O. Dude Ranch was the first of its kind in Montana. The ranch is located 10 miles north of Yellowstone National Park, in the Cedar Creek drainage, against the backdrop of the Absaroka Mountains. In 1910, the construction of a series of cabins began on a piece of...
Photos, Latest News from Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake
The latest reports I'm seeing as of Sunday night are that the Elmo 2 Fire burning near Flathead Lake continues to grow. This as a Type II team has now been brought in to assist. The Daily Inter Lake reported that "Infrared mapping put the fire at nearly 11,000 acres...
Montana Candidate Zinke on Military Doctrine in the Middle East
Following a recent ‘Global Hot Spots’ segment of Talk Back, we reached out to former Navy Seal Team Six Commander and current Republican Congressional candidate Ryan Zinke for his military expertise on the smoldering problems in the Middle East, especially Afghanistan. Zinke referenced the heavily criticized hasty withdrawal...
Sgt. Tyler Holloway of Wyoming Wins Army National Guard’s Best-of-the-best
Fourteen of the nation’s best National Guard junior enlisted Soldiers and noncommissioned officers competed in an intense, six-day competition throughout Tennessee to determine the Army National Guard's best-of-the-best from July 24 - 29, according to a press release from the Department of Military. On July 29 Sgt. Tyler Holloway,...
St. Patrick Hospital Ranked Best in Montana for 4th Year in a Row
For the fourth year in a row, Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula has been named the best in Montana by U.S. News and World Report. KGVO News spoke to Chief Executive for Providence Montana Joyce Dombrouski for details. “It's a great accolade to have earned this number one ranking...
