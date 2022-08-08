ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Montana Farmers Markets: $17 Million in Revenue in 2021

Farmers Markets in Montana have become more than just quaint weekend gatherings; they are a growing economic force in the state and across the U.S., according to a new study from the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research. We spoke to Mara Henn, Community Food Systems Specialist...
MONTANA STATE
OPI’s Arntzen on Teacher Residency Project and Gender Issues

Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen spoke to us this week first to celebrate the fact that 21 new ‘teacher residents’ have been placed in 12 Montana school districts for the coming school year. Arntzen explained the difference between ‘guest teachers’ and ‘teacher residents’, a concept...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Governor Gianforte Promotes Apprenticeship, More Housing

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and his wife Susan dropped by our studios on Thursday, August 4, 2022, as part of a whirlwind tour of media outlets promoting his apprenticeship program, the affordable housing initiative, and the recently formed Montana Housing Task Force. “Well, we're highlighting our apprenticeship program,” said Gianforte....
MONTANA STATE
Montana Gov. Gianforte Recognizes Miles City Veterans

On Tuesday, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited Miles City and recognized four veterans with the 2021 Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation. No one better embodies our Montana values and commitment to service than our veterans, and it was my honor to recognize four outstanding veterans in Miles City. Through their commitment to service, JR, Tom, Ken, and Mark have made our nation safer and our communities stronger.
MILES CITY, MT
Montana Senators Come Through For Veterans

On August 2nd, Montana Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines voted along with 84 other senators to pass bipartisan legislation to expand VA medical care for US military veterans who had been exposed to "burn pits" while serving overseas in combat zones. Senator Tester, who serves as the Chairman of...
MONTANA STATE
Is Montana’s New Tourism Ad Campaign Coming Too Late in the Year?

I believe wholeheartedly that Montana is one of the most beautiful and amazing places to spend your vacation. In the past, the Montana Office of Tourism has done a great job at bringing tourists into Montana; the Montana-shaped bumper stickers that say "Get Lost" on them stand out in my mind. The newest ad campaign, titled "Go Find Out," seeks to bring tourists from locations that can access Montana easily. However, with the launch of this campaign this month, I worry that this new campaign may be too late. Why?
MONTANA STATE
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 296,599 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,287 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,654 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,518,837 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 570,384...
MONTANA STATE
The Montana Tourism Grant Program is Open Now, Hurry!

The annual application cycle for the Montana Tourism Grant Program is open now until September 15th. We know that the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys are great places to live and work. Montana is a fine place to be in general. So many of the reasons we live here are the same excuses that your friends or relatives declare they'll drop by for a “visit” conveniently on a trip they’ve been putting off just to see you. It happens in all seasons too, right?
MISSOULA, MT
Photos, Latest News from Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake

The latest reports I'm seeing as of Sunday night are that the Elmo 2 Fire burning near Flathead Lake continues to grow. This as a Type II team has now been brought in to assist. The Daily Inter Lake reported that "Infrared mapping put the fire at nearly 11,000 acres...
ELMO, MT
