Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
If You Are In The Berkshires, Take A Ride Over to Bennington Tomorrow For Food, History & Fun!
Bunches of Food trucks and vendors from Vermont and beyond will be serving a wide variety of dishes something for everyone, such as Mexican, Jamaican, Slavonian/European, BBQ, comfort foods, frozen novelties, unique sandwiches, maple items, baked goodies, beer garden and more!. Plus there will be entertainment and fun including Two...
MA Residents: Place Your Bets, But Not Quite Yet!
Another plus for the gaming industry as Massachusetts is putting the finishing touches to legalize sports betting as Governor Charlie Baker gave the green light for people to wager on their favorite teams in the wonderful world of athletics. This move will further bring much needed revenue as neighboring New York and Connecticut have already taken steps to enact the practice. The Constitution state's two casinos, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun have already embraced this move and it is paying dividends as we speak for both of these gaming facilities in Ledyard and Uncasville.
Here Are 20 Words Massachusetts Residents Constantly Misspell
With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.
Steven Tyler is Ready to Perform in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. In case you need a reminder, here it is...many people were worried about the band Aerosmith for a few reasons. One, they were worried about singer Steven Tyler and two, they were worried that Aerosmith would be unable to tour.
Chef Chris Bonnivier of ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ Hosting BBQ Pop-Up at Western MA Brewery
Despite what some people might say, summer doesn't end in August. Massachusetts residents still have a few more weeks to soak up the summer goodness and what better way to celebrate summer than BBQ and Beer!! Delicious BBQ and beer at that. Next Wednesday, August 17, Chef Chris Bonnivier (aka...
A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning
A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
MA Residents: Don’t Even Think Of Taking Pics Where A Crime Took Place
A bill recently cleared the House and Senate in Boston earlier this month as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officially signed a measure prohibiting first responders and citizens from taking unauthorized photos of crime scenes that are pending an investigation until an arrest has been made. The infraction is a misdemeanor that could result in a $2,000 fine or one year in jail.
New leads in case of Massachusetts teen missing for weeks
New information was provided Thursday in the case of a girl missing since late July from Alford. The Massachusetts State Police said they have reason to believe Navaeh Mack, 16, could be in Philadelphia.
Did You Know a Berkshires Town is Named For a Prominent American Hero?
The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.
New Britain Herald
Massachusetts heads to Little League World Series for the first time since 1994
BRISTOL – Massachusetts got its revenge Thursday evening as it defeated Maine in the New England Regional Championship to advance to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Penn. The Bay State representative Middleboro Little League defeated Maine 10-1 to return to the big tournament for the first...
Did Pittsfield Make the 10 Most Boring Cities in Massachusetts?
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about Pittsfield? Did we manage to avoid this list, or are we one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod
The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
It’s Stink Bug Season In Massachusetts, But Do They Actually Stink?
There was a stink bug on the radio station door inside the office on Thursday and I thought to myself, "Oh, here we go". It's that time of year! In actuality, stink bug season can start in March, but they are most prominent in the fall, apparently. What Is A...
This New York Lake Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful in the Country
During the warm months of summer, there's no better place to head to than a lake. New York is home to more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams, so how do you decide which one to pay a visit to?
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was...
WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA
Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
UPDATE! 10 Capital Region Gas Stations Drop Below $4 A Gallon!
Are gas prices in the Capital Region really going down? The cost of gas seem lower today than they were just 2 months ago but it is a very slow drop. There are even times when I think we drop, go back up a bit, drop again. It's like 2 steps ahead, one step back.
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
