Read full article on original website
Nick
4d ago
When are the authorities gonna learn? It seems every time they let these criminals out, they go right back to what they were doing that got them there in the first place.
Reply
8
the world is getting closer to the end!!
4d ago
When will the judge ever learn not all but some will repeat the same crimes some people just cannot be helped
Reply
6
martha summerlin
3d ago
I just saw the man who killed that man and he is the most evil looking person.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mississippi Press
Charges downgraded against one suspect, with 74-year-old man now charged with Pascagoula murder
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- After initially charging a convicted felon with capital murder in the death of Claude Bivins, Pascagoula police now say Harvey Williams Jr. is charged with first degree murder, while the initial suspect, Kevin Wayne Sherrod, has had his charge downgraded to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Mississippi chiropractor arrested on charges he was selling fentanyl
A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rogers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous undercover operations,” Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a news release.
Mississippi Press
Moss Point man charged with murder in Helena community
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Kendrick Marshone James has been charged with murder after a body was found last Sunday behind a residence in the Helena community of northeast Jackson County. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the family of 39-year-old Derek Deion Edwards, also of Moss Point, had reported him missing...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Prichard cop’s lawyer wants bail for his client, alleged victim held in contempt
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Prichard police officer accused of domestic violence asked a judge on Wednesday to reinstate bail and hold the alleged victim in contempt. Mobile Cunty District Judge George Zoghby, who heard testimony on Monday, said on Wednesday that he would consider both issues and rule at a later day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxv25.com
Man charged in death of Derek Edwards sees judge in Jackson County
The suspect in the murder of 39-year-old Derek Edwards was in court today. At the Jackson County Courthouse, County Court Judge Mark Watts granted 25-year-old Kendrick James with a half-million-dollar bond. Yesterday, James was arrested and charged with the murder of Derek Edwards, who was reported missing by his family...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard Police: Man impersonates officer, kidnaps victim and tries to extort victim’s family
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Investigators said Byron Thomas pretended he was a police officer, kidnapped another man, and tried to extort the victim’s family for more than $8,000. Prichard Police said Thomas went to the man’s house on Benjamin Street in an old sheriff’s deputy cruiser he bought at an auction. According to detectives, Thomas told the man he had a warrant for his arrest, handcuffed and shackled him, then put him in his car.
Family Dollar clerk stabbed, woman charged with attempted murder: Mobile Police
UPDATE (5:25 p.m.): Takea Shackleford was questioned while being taken to Metro Jail. Here’s a transcript of what Takea said when being questioned about the thefts, and the stabbing. Do you have anything to say about the stabbing at Family Dollar? Shackleford: No, I don’t. Do you have anything to say about why you have […]
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Suspect Arrested for Felony Embezzlement
Last Thursday, August 4, investigators from the Pass Christian Police Department served an arrest warrant for Raven Bonney on a felony embezzlement charge from a small business in Pass Christian. Bonney; a resident of Pass Christian, was arrested at the city police department without incident on the felony embezzlement charge....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on Holly Circle, between Walnut Court and Orange Court, in Gulfport. At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.
WALA-TV FOX10
Dollar store manager stabbed in neck by shoplifter
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews rushed a Family Dollar employee to the hospital after Mobile police said she was stabbed by a shoplifter. It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at the store on Dauphin Island Parkway at Halls Mill Road. Another store employee told FOX10 News a woman was trying...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunman in July 4 Prichard homicide shot victim in leg and then head, detective testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fourth of July homicide on Main Street in Prichard started with an altercation involving a woman who has accused the victim of shooting her, an investigator testified Monday. Prichard police Detective Bart Andrews testified that surveillance video from a gas station in the 500 block...
WPMI
MPD: Boyfriend set victim on fire, shot her multiple times in possible murder-suicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Mobile Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide. Police say the victim, Laquisha Towner, was shot multiple times and set on fire on Osage Street Sunday morning. Her boyfriend, Derrick Rembert, was discovered dead inside a burning car in the driveway. "Ms. Towner was shot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Public Defender’s Office wants Judge Graddick removed from cases
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Public Defender’s Office is trying to get temporary Circuit Judge Charles Graddick removed from presiding over some criminal cases. Those cases involve criminal matters that the District Attorney’s Office was working on during Graddick’s tenure there before returning to the bench part time. One of those cases involves Myles Caples, who is charged with capital murder in the slaying of a Mobile city worker in the Birdville community in 2018.
Car shot up at Le Grande Drive, 2 shootings in 1 hour
UPDATE (Aug. 11, 11:45 a.m.): Ava Boden, 49, was arrested. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were called to Le Grande Drive for a possible shooting Wednesday, Aug. 10. When officers arrived on scene, they found a car that was shot around 8:15 p.m. Mobile Police confirmed no one was injured. WKRG News 5 spoke […]
Shooter who killed 38-year-old man Tuesday in Mobile may have acted in self-defense, police say
A 38-year-old man died after he was shot in Mobile on Tuesday afternoon, and the shooter may have acted in self-defense, police said. Mobile police officers responded to Faure Drive and Serigny Drive around 3:29 p.m. Tuesday on a call of shots fired, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier. Officers found a...
CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week Brandi Hickerson
UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad said Brandi Hickerson was captured Monday at an Econo Lodge. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Brandi Hickerson, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Detective testifies about Mobile bowling outing that turned deadly
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A dispute between defendant Brandon Levon Ely Jr. and another man led to multiple gunshots from one car to another in February, an investigator testified at a preliminary hearing Monday. Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified that Ely, 20, and five of his friends decided to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Death deemed suspicious in Jackson County, Miss.
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi are awaiting an autopsy of a man found dead Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s department said the body was found behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the death is suspicious.
Lots of questions in fiery deaths: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are lots of questions left unanswered in a double death investigation that took the life of a man and woman on Sunday morning. Officials with the Mobile Police Department said in a news conference Monday what they believe happened just before their deaths. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said Laquisha […]
Mobile police identify man and woman found dead Sunday
UPDATE: LOTS OF QUESTIONS IN FIERY DEATHS: MOBILE POLICE MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man and woman who were found Sunday morning with gunshot wounds and burns. Officers said Laquisha Towner, 33, and Derrick Rembert, 48, were found dead at a home on the […]
Comments / 9