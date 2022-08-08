AEW's Quake At The Lake episode of "Dynamite" was packed with newsworthy moments but did that translate into higher viewership?. Quake By The Lake did shake things up as fans were treated to an AEW Interim World Title match between Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho. Plus, the show closed with the long-awaited return of CM Punk. Punk came out following Moxley's defeat of a "Lionheart" Chris Jericho in what ended up being a bloody bout between the two. Minneapolis exploded at the sound of hearing "Cult of Personality" and it was Punk who sauntered out to stare down Moxley. Moxley, however, lived up to his rebellious reputation by extending a middle finger Punk's way before brushing past the returning AEW World Champion in what appears to be a set-up for the main event bout at All Out. The show also featured Darby Allin defeating Brody King in a Coffin Match and the reveal of the bracket for the AEW Trios Championship Tournament.

