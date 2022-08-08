Read full article on original website
Top AEW Star Shares Photo Of MJF On Instagram
The MJF and AEW situation has become akin to Joseph "Coop" Cooper from "BASEketball," in that we still have no clue where this guy is. The disgruntled AEW star hasn't been seen since the June 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles, when he launched into a tirade against AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan that had fans questioning how much was real, storyline, or somewhere in between. The promo came on the heels of a controversial AEW Double or Nothing weekend, where MJF reportedly no-showed a meet-and-greet, may or may not have bought a plane ticket out of Las Vegas, and then ultimately appeared at Double or Nothing anyway, losing to Wardlow in dominating fashion.
Former Wyatt Family Member Returning To AEW To Form Unique Tag Team
Despite never signing a full-time contract with AEW, Erick Redbeard [formerly known as Erick Rowan in WWE] has made his presence felt in the promotion over the past few years. Following the death of his former tag team partner, Brodie Lee, Redbeard appeared on the memorial "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life" episode of "AEW Dynamite" on December 30, 2020, where he protected Dark Order members from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Wardlow. After rescuing Lee's former stablemates, he would embrace Dark Order in an emotional moment while holding up a sign that read: "Goodbye, for now, my brother. See you down the road."
Charlotte Flair Announced For Upcoming WWE Special
Eight months into 2022, it's easy to forget that Charlotte Flair was dominating the "WWE SmackDown" women's division during the early part of the year. Flair held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship through the first four months of the year, defending the title against Naomi and later Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. But since losing the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Flair has been nowhere to be seen on WWE programming, with the promotion claiming the 15-time women's champion would miss time due to a fractured radius.
Rey Mysterio Teases Passing On His Mask To Another WWE Star
Rey Mysterio recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary in WWE on the July 25th edition of "Monday Night Raw." For those 20 years, and even prior to that, Mysterio had been the underdog of many fights he went into, as he — billed only at 5'6" — is smaller than the typical WWE wrestler. His height would not deter him, however, as the luchador would go on to find massive success in WWE, becoming Grand Slam Champion for the company in 2019 following his United States Championship win.
AEW Star Reverts Back To Former Ring Name And Past Look
AEW fans have likely missed chanting "Cero Miedo" ever since the former Penta El Cero Miedo tapped into his darker persona, introducing the Penta Oscuro character earlier this year. The gimmick change was a result of Malakai Black spraying his dreaded "Black Mist" onto Penta during a tag team match pitting Black and his House of Black stablemate, Brody King, against the Lucha Brothers on February 2. In subsequent weeks, vignettes aired of Penta traveling to a graveyard and extracting a darker lucha mask from a burial pit. Eventually, on the February 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Penta would step out carrying a shovel and donning a black hood with a full black ring attire, a callback to his Lucha Underground gimmick, Pentagon Dark, after which he and PAC defeated The House of Black in a grudge match.
Conrad Thompson Hints At 'Master Plan' Following Ric Flair's Last Match
Conrad Thompson has teased that there are more puzzle pieces in place after the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view event. Ric Flair's Last Match took place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30. Flair emerged victorious in said match, teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in the main event of the show to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in what may be his last ever match in the squared circle.
Shawn Michaels Disputes Reports About Bruce Prichard And Vince McMahon's Influence On WWE NXT
Shawn Michaels has put to rest rumors surrounding who was really running "NXT" towards the end of last year and into this year. Michaels began working at the Performance Centre back in 2017. He returned to the ring for one last match at Crown Jewel 2018, teaming up with former D-Generation X teammate Triple H to defeat the Brothers of Destruction (Kane and Undertaker). Michaels retired from in-ring action for good soon after and join the "NXT" brand as a writer and producer. He worked his way up to second in command to Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
More Former WWE Stars Expected Back For 8/12 SmackDown
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the new WWE Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, several former WWE Superstars have made their returns to the company. Last month at SummerSlam, Dakota Kai made her return after being released from WWE in April. IYO SKY also made her WWE main roster debut alongside Kai at SummerSlam.
Did AEW Quake By The Lake Shake Up The Ratings?
AEW's Quake At The Lake episode of "Dynamite" was packed with newsworthy moments but did that translate into higher viewership?. Quake By The Lake did shake things up as fans were treated to an AEW Interim World Title match between Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho. Plus, the show closed with the long-awaited return of CM Punk. Punk came out following Moxley's defeat of a "Lionheart" Chris Jericho in what ended up being a bloody bout between the two. Minneapolis exploded at the sound of hearing "Cult of Personality" and it was Punk who sauntered out to stare down Moxley. Moxley, however, lived up to his rebellious reputation by extending a middle finger Punk's way before brushing past the returning AEW World Champion in what appears to be a set-up for the main event bout at All Out. The show also featured Darby Allin defeating Brody King in a Coffin Match and the reveal of the bracket for the AEW Trios Championship Tournament.
Becky Lynch Hints At Injury Recovery Timeline At WrestleMania 39 Launch Party
WWE fans have been clamoring for a singles match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey since 2019, when their confrontation at Wrestlemania 35 was turned into a triple threat that included Charlotte Flair. After that, between Rousey's departure and Lynch's maternity leave, the wait got longer, until Lynch finally returned at SummerSlam 2021 and Rousey followed suit in January, winning the Royal Rumble. But despite the fact that Lynch was "Raw" Women's Champion at the time, Rousey chose to challenge Flair for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship — Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that WWE had decided against Lynch vs. Rousey for WrestleMania 38, opting instead to build up anticipation for their eventual clash a year later.
Backstage Update On Ari Daivari's Role In AEW
Ari Daivari has been wrestling for a number of years and has made quite the name for himself. He is perhaps most well known for his time in WWE, making his in-ring debut during the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic where he lost to Ho Ho Lun in a first-round match. Daivari would debut on the main roster later that year on an episode of "Raw" before becoming a staple in the cruiserweight division on "205 Live" the following year. He would compete on the show over the course of the next few years, chasing the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, though he never managed to win it. He was released from his contract in late June 2021 as part of budget cuts.
What Did MLW Management Tell Talent About Upcoming TV Taping Being Cancelled And Changed To A House Show?
Court Bauer's MLW promotion has the slogan "the world of MLW never stops." And for the first part of 2022 that was true, as MLW ran tapings in Dallas, Texas, Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, Charlotte, North Carolina, and most recently Philadelphia and New York City for their Kings of Colleseeum and Battle Riot IV tapings. Those tapings were expected to hold the promotion over until their next set of tapings, which were scheduled for Chicago in July and El Paso, Texas in August.
Bracket For AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Revealed
On the special Quake by the Lake episode of "AEW Dynamite" this week, AEW revealed the bracket for the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. The championship, along with plans for the tournament, was announced a couple of weeks ago, during the July 27 edition of, "Dynamite." Up until tonight, we didn't have a clue who would be in the tournament, as AEW has plenty of trios and stables within the company who could compete.
Former WWE Official Questions Whether Vince McMahon Is Actually Retired
Since Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the WWE, current and former wrestlers have grappled with the fallout from their controversial former boss resigning from his various high-profile roles with the company. With Vince stepping down, his daughter Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have taken on his former role as Co-CEO and will serve as Co-CEOs of WWE. Triple H has taken over as Head of WWE Creative and made noticeable changes to the product. Including bringing back several talents that were let go under Vince's watch, like Karrion Kross this past Friday on "SmackDown."
New Promotional Graphic Sheds Light On Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania 39 Status
Brock Lesnar is becoming Mr. WrestleMania. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has been a reliable big name for WWE's biggest shows, as evidenced by this past summer when an injury to likely main eventer Cody Rhodes led to the return of "The Beast Incarnate," who challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in an excessive last man standing match at this year's SummerSlam.
Tony Khan On How Triple H's New Role Affects AEW And WWE Dynamic
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque was appointed head of WWE creative after the shocking retirement of Vince McMahon, wrestling fans have been treated with the returns of several talents, including Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY (formerly Io Shirai). There's also been speculation that several former "NXT" wrestlers are now itching to return to WWE, names that include Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and others, including a few currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.
Backstage News On Potential Bray Wyatt WWE Return Now That Triple H Is In Charge Of Creative
2021 was a change-filled year for the WWE, with the company releasing over 80 talents from its roster. Superstars on that ignominious list included Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Malaki Black, and Andrade El Idolo, but there was no more puzzling name among them than Bray Wyatt. The three-time WWE world...
AEW Rampage Results (08/12) - Several Top Stars Speak, AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles Match
This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "Rampage" for August 12, 2022!. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo will be defending their AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles against Dante Martin and Skye Blue. Guevara and Melo are both currently members of the Jericho Appreciation Society and were married this past weekend. The two won the titles back at the end of April during TripleMania XXX: Monterrey in a four-way tag team match. Meanwhile, Martin and Blue have been in a relationship since January and have previously appeared on AEW programming together.
Top WWE Star Returns To Action At WrestleMania 39 Launch Party
Since his loss to Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, Theory has appeared in 17 televised matches for WWE. If you count his matches at WWE's live events, it's hard to argue that the 25-year-old wrestler hasn't been one of the company's most featured Superstar this year. As such, the fact...
Backstage News On CM Punk's Surprise AEW Return And Plans For All Out
It was closing in on 10 p.m. EST last night. The Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club were going at it once more, when "Cult of Personality" started blaring through the speakers, marking the return of AEW World Champion CM Punk. Punk proceeded to clean house, including disposing of old WWE rival Chris Jericho, before having a long-awaited staredown with AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, as well as bask in the cheers of the fans to close "AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake."
