Real Conservative
4d ago
What Warren actually said was he couldn’t prosecute a law that was so poorly written that it was unenforceable and probably unconstitutional. He was fired for doing a responsible job. Much like Trump did to Pence.
3
Awilda Torres
4d ago
You are not getting your position back. You aren't doing nothing to protect the citizens against the criminals.
3
