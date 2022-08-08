ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Comments / 14

Real Conservative
4d ago

What Warren actually said was he couldn’t prosecute a law that was so poorly written that it was unenforceable and probably unconstitutional. He was fired for doing a responsible job. Much like Trump did to Pence.

Reply(6)
3
Awilda Torres
4d ago

You are not getting your position back. You aren't doing nothing to protect the citizens against the criminals.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
cltampa.com

Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say

Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly-appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy that was meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez—who was appointed last week by DeSantis after he suspended Andrew...
FloridaDaily

New Ron DeSantis Ad: ‘Florida is Our Nation’s Hope’

This week, the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) released a new TV and digital ad as Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for a second term. “America has long been the world’s bastion of freedom,” the ad’s narrator says. “Now, Florida is our nation’s hope. When other states shut people down, Florida lifted people up. We make decisions based on facts, not fear. But some want to take it all away.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

A new, well-backed push to put recreational marijuana on the ballot

TAMPA, Fla. — Every attempt to get recreational marijuana passed in Florida has failed up until this point. But this week, medical marijuana company Trulieve announced a new petition effort and has put millions of dollars behind its push. What You Need To Know. Trulieve, along with country music...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Spectrum News Warren
South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
FLORIDA STATE
WFMJ.com

Florida Gov. DeSantis's family roots run deep in Valley

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be coming to the Valley to show his support for J.D. Vance, the Ohio GOP Senate candidate during a rally in Liberty, but the Florida Governor won't need any time to get acquainted with our community, as his family tree has deep roots here. DeSantis,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cltampa.com

'Threaten and intimidate': St. Pete housing activists say Pinellas County Sheriff Deputies spent hours surveilling protest

Pinellas County Sheriffs Deputies surveilled a group of housing rights activists for around 12 hours during a demonstration that was being held outside of their jurisdiction, on St. Petersburg city property. Yesterday, housing activists staged an "emergency tent city" sleep-in demonstration at St. Petersburg City Hall to demand rent control...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help

Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy