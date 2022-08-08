Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA – On August 3, 2022 over 70 employees from Seek Thermal gathered at their warehouse in Goleta to surprise 38 members of the Goleta United Boys & Girls Club with personalized free bikes. The youth members who received bikes were selected based on the criteria that they did not already have a bike at home and were asked to submit a short essay stating “what a new bike would mean to me”. Seek Thermal was originally only planning to give away 20 bikes in total, but after receiving 38 heartfelt essay submissions, Debbie Horne, the Vice President of Human Resources & Administration at Seek Thermal, and the rest of her team were determined to hand out bikes for all 38 members.

