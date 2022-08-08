ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Trade Ideas to Improve Every NBA Starting Lineup

The 2022 NBA offseason is, for all intents and purposes, finished. A few players are still trapped in the thorns of restricted free agency, and a batch of ballers are on standby for training camp invites, but the roster-restructuring is essentially complete. Until now. Front offices may have spent weeks,...
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant, James Harden 'Back on Good Terms' amid 76ers Trade Buzz

Despite the way their time as teammates with the Brooklyn Nets ended, Kevin Durant and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden are reportedly back on good terms. During an appearance on NBA Today, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne suggested there are no hard feelings between KD and Harden even though Harden essentially forced his way out of Brooklyn last season:
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Giannis Projected to Win MVP, Paolo Banchero ROY in ESPN's NBA Awards Survey

If the 2022-23 NBA season goes as ESPN experts predict, Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a third MVP trophy on his mantle. The Milwaukee Bucks forward narrowly edged Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid as the favorite to win the sport's top individual honor, earning 43 points and 33.3 percent of the first-place vote. Embiid matched Antetokounmpo with 33.3 percent of first-place voting but tied with Doncic for second overall with 40 points.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
Bleacher Report

Mercury’s Skylar Diggins-Smith to Miss Rest of Regular Season Due to Personal Reasons

The Phoenix Mercury announced Skylar Diggins-Smith will miss their two remaining regular-season games for personal reasons. The six-time All-Star was out for Phoenix's last two games. The Mercury said they will sign a player to a hardship contract ahead of Friday's game against the Dallas Wings. Diggins-Smith is the team...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka's Russell Westbrook Negotiations Surprise Some Around NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers' hesitancy to add multiple first-round picks to Russell Westbrook trade talks has reportedly led to some surprise around the NBA. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has not "seriously" gone deep into the Lakers' asset coffers in Westbrook trade talks. The Lakers have their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks available in trade talks, along with second-round selections and pick swaps.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Former Knicks Star Jeremy Lin 'Didn't Like a Lot of the Side Effects of Linsanity'

Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin spoke with Stuart Hodge of Sky Sports about a number of topics, including the effects the Linsanity era had on his personal life:. "I think for me as a person, it's been an evolution from trying to run away from it because I felt like I didn't like a lot of the side effects of Linsanity. Some family issues that it caused, all the privacy that was taken away from me overnight, and the paparazzi chasing down me and my family and my friends…just a lot of scary things that had happened.
NBA
Bleacher Report

B/R Expert All-WNBA Awards Ballot: First, Second, Defense and Rookie Teams

This end-of-year awards ballot is a first in WNBA history. On August 5, the league announced a change that was welcomed all across #WNBATwitter. It was allowing the All-WNBA first and second teams to be positionless, a decision that reflected the direction the game has been moving in along with the fact that in 2022, a record-setting seven triple-doubles have been recorded. That's more triple-doubles than what the league had recorded from 2005 through 2021.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Twitter Explodes#Gm#Href Https T Co#Durant Irving
Bleacher Report

Report: Warriors' Draymond Green Has 'Always Wanted to Play' for Pistons

The idea of Draymond Green playing for a team other than the Golden State Warriors may not be that outlandish. Heavy.com's Sean Deveney reported Wednesday that Green has "always wanted to play" for the Detroit Pistons. "Draymond has always wanted to go there, he has always wanted to play for...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Grading Warriors' Biggest Moves from 2022 NBA Offseason

The Golden State Warriors witnessed more subtractions than additions over the 2022 NBA offseason. That doesn't necessarily make it a bad summer, though. Their most important free agent stayed put, and their two biggest on-court losses were potentially covered by cheaper replacements. Let's dig into the moves themselves and assign...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy