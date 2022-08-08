Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Jaylen Brown 'All in' on BOS amid Kevin Durant Trade Rumors, NBA Exec Says
Despite being rumored as a potential trade candidate if the Boston Celtics make a move for Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown doesn't seem like he's going to cause problems for his current team. Per Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, one rival executive said they believe Brown is "all-in" on the Celtics for...
Bleacher Report
Trade Ideas to Improve Every NBA Starting Lineup
The 2022 NBA offseason is, for all intents and purposes, finished. A few players are still trapped in the thorns of restricted free agency, and a batch of ballers are on standby for training camp invites, but the roster-restructuring is essentially complete. Until now. Front offices may have spent weeks,...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant, James Harden 'Back on Good Terms' amid 76ers Trade Buzz
Despite the way their time as teammates with the Brooklyn Nets ended, Kevin Durant and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden are reportedly back on good terms. During an appearance on NBA Today, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne suggested there are no hard feelings between KD and Harden even though Harden essentially forced his way out of Brooklyn last season:
Bleacher Report
Giannis Projected to Win MVP, Paolo Banchero ROY in ESPN's NBA Awards Survey
If the 2022-23 NBA season goes as ESPN experts predict, Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a third MVP trophy on his mantle. The Milwaukee Bucks forward narrowly edged Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid as the favorite to win the sport's top individual honor, earning 43 points and 33.3 percent of the first-place vote. Embiid matched Antetokounmpo with 33.3 percent of first-place voting but tied with Doncic for second overall with 40 points.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Mercury’s Skylar Diggins-Smith to Miss Rest of Regular Season Due to Personal Reasons
The Phoenix Mercury announced Skylar Diggins-Smith will miss their two remaining regular-season games for personal reasons. The six-time All-Star was out for Phoenix's last two games. The Mercury said they will sign a player to a hardship contract ahead of Friday's game against the Dallas Wings. Diggins-Smith is the team...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka's Russell Westbrook Negotiations Surprise Some Around NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers' hesitancy to add multiple first-round picks to Russell Westbrook trade talks has reportedly led to some surprise around the NBA. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has not "seriously" gone deep into the Lakers' asset coffers in Westbrook trade talks. The Lakers have their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks available in trade talks, along with second-round selections and pick swaps.
Bleacher Report
Former Knicks Star Jeremy Lin 'Didn't Like a Lot of the Side Effects of Linsanity'
Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin spoke with Stuart Hodge of Sky Sports about a number of topics, including the effects the Linsanity era had on his personal life:. "I think for me as a person, it's been an evolution from trying to run away from it because I felt like I didn't like a lot of the side effects of Linsanity. Some family issues that it caused, all the privacy that was taken away from me overnight, and the paparazzi chasing down me and my family and my friends…just a lot of scary things that had happened.
Bleacher Report
B/R Expert All-WNBA Awards Ballot: First, Second, Defense and Rookie Teams
This end-of-year awards ballot is a first in WNBA history. On August 5, the league announced a change that was welcomed all across #WNBATwitter. It was allowing the All-WNBA first and second teams to be positionless, a decision that reflected the direction the game has been moving in along with the fact that in 2022, a record-setting seven triple-doubles have been recorded. That's more triple-doubles than what the league had recorded from 2005 through 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Report: Warriors' Draymond Green Has 'Always Wanted to Play' for Pistons
The idea of Draymond Green playing for a team other than the Golden State Warriors may not be that outlandish. Heavy.com's Sean Deveney reported Wednesday that Green has "always wanted to play" for the Detroit Pistons. "Draymond has always wanted to go there, he has always wanted to play for...
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Lakers Eye Deals Beyond Kyrie Irving, Pacers Package
The Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing deals beyond a trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving or a package from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for veteran point guard Russell Westbrook, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. "If and when Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell get traded,...
Bleacher Report
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber Day-to-Day With Calf Injury Diagnosed as Mild Strain
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has been diagnosed with a mild calf strain and is considered day-to-day, interim manager Rob Thomson told reporters Thursday. Schwarber exited Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning after drawing a walk. This article will be updated soon to provide more...
Bleacher Report
Grading Warriors' Biggest Moves from 2022 NBA Offseason
The Golden State Warriors witnessed more subtractions than additions over the 2022 NBA offseason. That doesn't necessarily make it a bad summer, though. Their most important free agent stayed put, and their two biggest on-court losses were potentially covered by cheaper replacements. Let's dig into the moves themselves and assign...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: LeBron James, Lakers vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs Expected on Christmas Day
At least one NBA Christmas Day matchup for the 2022-23 season is coming into view. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to meet Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 25 at American Airlines Center, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. "Changes are still possible before...
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green Says Prime Carmelo Anthony is Better Scorer Than Kevin Durant
Draymond Green won two championships with Kevin Durant and a gold medal with Carmelo Anthony, so few people in history are better suited than him to decide which one is the better scorer between the pair of future Hall of Famers. While he admitted it was a "pick 'em" and...
Bleacher Report
Report: Willie Cauley-Stein Agrees to 1-Year Rockets Contract; Last Played with 76ers
Willie Cauley-Stein is going to get an opportunity to play for the Houston Rockets next season. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the veteran center has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockets and will compete for a roster spot during training camp. Cauley-Stein split last season...
Bleacher Report
Derek Jeter 'The Captain': Best Fan Tweets from Episode 7 of ESPN Documentary
The seventh and final episode of The Captain, highlighting the career of New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, premiered on Thursday night, putting a cap on a stellar docuseries. The final chapter opened with Jeter's final game as a Yankee, showcasing his last career at-bat. Jeter explained that he just...
Comments / 0