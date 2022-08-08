Read full article on original website
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
supertalk929.com
30th Annual South Holston Lake Cleanup Day happening August 13
The Bristol Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 30th Annual South Holston Lake and River Cleanup on Saturday. For decades, hundreds of volunteers have joined together at various locations around the South Holston Lake and River to remove tons of litter. Organizers say participants can register the day of at...
supertalk929.com
Abingdon hosting town-wide yard sale August 20
The Town of Abingdon is hosting a community yard sale next week. Organizers say more than 65 locations are confirmed for the event, which are spread across eight miles of the town. Many locations feature numerous families, hoping to make their items your new treasure. Yard sale locations are happening...
supertalk929.com
United We’re Strong: United Way of Greater Kingsport kicks off 2022 fundraising campaign
The United Way of Greater Kingsport kicked off its 2022 fundraising campaign on Thursday. Officials say this year’s theme is “United We’re Strong”, and money raised will go to local organizations that support Kingsport families. United Way has a goal of raising three million dollars from...
supertalk929.com
Expansion at Johnson City’s Crown Laboratories officially underway with groundbreaking
Johnson City’s Crown Laboratories held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for a $7.5 million expansion they announced last month. The project will expand its current manufacturing facility on Lafe Cox Drive by 60,000 square feet to make more room for its products shipped globally. The newest portion of the plant...
supertalk929.com
Youngkin hold ceremonial bill signing for new school construction funding package
Governor Youngkin has officially signed the School Construction and Fund act into law which will uncap millions in funding for local districts. Youngkin was in Bristol in June for a groundbreaking for a new intermediate school that will be constructed with those dollars at a combined cost of $25 million, giving Bristol its first new school building in 50 years.
supertalk929.com
Two Abandoned Mine Land Emergencies Being Addressed In Southwest Virginia
The Virginia Department of Energy in Big Stone Gap is declaring two Abandoned Mine Land emergencies in Pound, Virginia after recent heavy rainfall. As a result, the Sunnydale Farm now has a fifteen foot deep hole close to two homes caused by underground flooding. In addition, Bowser Hollow Road, which provides access to two homes is washed out due to erosion from a coal surface mine that operated in the 1970’s. Virginia Energy which oversees the Abandoned Mine Land program is contracting work to fix both the void on Sunnydale Farm as well as the washed out access road.
supertalk929.com
Hawkins County BOE to vote on school supply assistance for families
In light of a recent increase in cost of living, the Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on Thursday to potentially provide parents with financial assistance for school supplies. Hawkins County School officials say the instructional supply allotment comes from the General Purpose School fund, and would give county parents 40 dollars for each student.
supertalk929.com
No Bomb Found, But Sullivan County Authorities Take Accusation Seriously
Sullivan County authorities and school officials are investigating an accusation on Thursday that a bomb was aboard a Sullivan County School bus. The report came from a bus driver in the Bloomingdale Community of Kingsport. The bus drive immediately took action to make sure students on board were safe, while the Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation that revealed no bomb was present. Director of Schools, Evelyn Rafalowski is handling the school system’s response to the incident.
supertalk929.com
Kingsport School Board Grappling With Gender Identity Issue
Kingsport City School Board members want more information about a possible change concerning gender identification issues in Kingsport classrooms. A potential new police concerning that issue was pulled for discussion before a second reading was approved. Part of the text being considered states all curriculum and instructional programming implemented in the school district shall adhere to state and federal laws and shall not facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity. The board meets again later this month.
supertalk929.com
Blountville man arrested for passing counterfeit money
A Blountville man was arrested in Johnson City on Thursday after reportedly attempting to purchase items with counterfeit money. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Cody Fleenor, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal simulation. The investigation began at the Walgreens on North State of Franklin Road,...
supertalk929.com
Virginia’s second casino gets financial backing from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Caesars Entertainment will be co-partners in Virginia’s second casino and resort operation that plans to open its doors in 2024 in Danville. The joint statement said Caesars would manage the facility and resort while the tribe partners, who also operate a casino...
supertalk929.com
Alicia Summers named Economic Development Director of Johnson City
Johnson City has named Alicia Summers as its new Director of Economic Development. According to City Manager, Cathy Ball, this is the first city position solely dedicated to economic development in more than ten years. Alicia Summers began her position on August 1st. She has worked in economic development in...
supertalk929.com
Kingsport: Two 14-year-olds charged following church burglary and vandalism
Two teenagers are charged in Sullivan County following a vandalism and burglary at a local church. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began on July 26th following reports of burglary and vandalism at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Kingsport. A report says damage resulting from...
supertalk929.com
Commissioners To Set Tax Rate
Sullivan County Commissioners meet this evening to officially set next years tax rate to provide revenue for its various departments for fiscal year 2022-2023. A tax rate of two dollars and 40 cents on each one hundred dollars of taxable property will fund the County’s General, Solid Waste, Highway, Schools, Capital Projects and Debt Service departments. Commissioners are also expected to allocate funds to various Charitable, Civic, and Non Profit organizations for the coming year.
supertalk929.com
Police: Two car theft rings in Tri Cities area busted with half million in property recovered
A group of law enforcement agencies has busted up two separate car theft rings in the Tri-Cities area that police said included several wheelmen under the age of 15. A report from the Kingsport Police Department said 50 motor vehicle thefts and auto burglaries had been reported since July 1st and the majority of crimes took place in cars that had been left unlocked.
supertalk929.com
Prison gang leader linked to meth sales in Carter County sentenced to life
The head of the Brotherhood Forever prison gang based in Tennessee has received a life sentence for trafficking methamphetamine through several areas including Carter County. Charles Elsea, Jr., 44, was convicted in March in US District Court in Greeneville on several drug charges related to the drug trade he operated behind bars using smuggled cell phones.
supertalk929.com
Telford man arrested for embezzling from his employer
A man from Telford was arrested on Wednesday for embezzlement from a Johnson City business. According to a report from the Johnson City Police Department, Mark Horton was arrested following an investigation into several incidents at Lowe’s hardware store. The report says deputies discovered Horton had been staging merchandise...
supertalk929.com
Second Person Arrested In Connection To 2020 Kingsport Murder
Kingsport Police say a second person has now been arrested in connection to a murder that occurred in Kingsport in November of 2020. Lekendrick D. Malone is jailed in Sullivan County after being picked up by United States Marshals in Knoxville. Malone is charged with First Degree Murder, Felony Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Burglary. Kingsport Police arrested Jonathan Smith in connection to the murder of Eduardo Oviedo Velazco of Osage Drive in May of 2021.
supertalk929.com
Hawkins Warrant Leads To Arrest Of Woman On Drugs And Weapons Charges
A woman is jailed in Hawkins County on numerous charges including possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and a host of weapons. 35 year old Danielle Nicole Reckart was arrested following a search warrant at a Carters Valley residence. Tactical and narcotics officers discovered a crystalized substance believed to be meth, and 45 grams of pot. Then found a loaded .357 revolver, a Ruger .380, a Smith and Wesson .38 revolver a nine mm, and several other semi automatic weapons and ammo.
supertalk929.com
Two charged with victimizing Appalachian State in fraud, identity theft case
Indictments have been unsealed in federal court in North Carolina that detail a wire fraud and money laundering case where the suspects are accused of stealing $1.9 million from Appalachian State University. According to court documents, John Adegbo and Donald Echeazu were arrested in the UK and then flown to...
