The Virginia Department of Energy in Big Stone Gap is declaring two Abandoned Mine Land emergencies in Pound, Virginia after recent heavy rainfall. As a result, the Sunnydale Farm now has a fifteen foot deep hole close to two homes caused by underground flooding. In addition, Bowser Hollow Road, which provides access to two homes is washed out due to erosion from a coal surface mine that operated in the 1970’s. Virginia Energy which oversees the Abandoned Mine Land program is contracting work to fix both the void on Sunnydale Farm as well as the washed out access road.

POUND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO