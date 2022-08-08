ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

The News-Gazette

WARREN NOEL

Warren Nathan Noel, 72, of Lexington died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 22, 1949, in Rockbridge County, a son of Daisy Higgins Hostetter and Talmadge Noel. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Noel. Warren had retired...
LEXINGTON, VA
The News-Gazette

FRANCES H. MOORE

Frances H. Moore, 82, of Lexington died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Charlottesville. She was born Aug. 24, 1939, in Rockbridge County, a daughter of Charles A. and Cora B. Horne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two infant daughters; four brothers, Charles, Lloyd, Jim and Bob; and four sisters, Mildred, Stella, Nancy and Gladys.
LEXINGTON, VA
The News-Gazette

Betty Kondayan Celebration Slated

A memorial service and reception celebrating the life of Betty Kondayan will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Patton Room at The Georges, 11 N. Main St., Lexington. Those attending are asked to plan to arrive by 11:30 a.m. to be present...
LEXINGTON, VA

