Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Caltrans to Install Culvert, Reopen State Route 89 Near Markleeville
Caltrans is expected to install a 100-foot long culvert beneath State Route 89 north of Markleeville in anticipation of reopening the storm-damaged roadway. Caltrans says it picked up the 8-foot diameter culvert from the Maintenance Yard in Ione and will deliver it Thursday to the affected area. Shoring will be...
2news.com
Reno Council begins process to fill Ward 5 seat
The City of Reno is advising the community on the process it will use to fill the Ward 5 vacancy on the Reno City Council. At Friday's special meeting of the Reno City Council, Council discussed the vacancy and voted to move forward with an appointment process. Per Reno City...
2news.com
New Renewable Diesel Plant in Storey County
Northern Nevada will soon be home to the region's first renewable diesel plant. The hope is to have the new plant up and running by early next year.
2news.com
Nevada DMV to go Appointment-Only Starting Aug. 15
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, August 15. Ongoing staff shortages and high customer demand hastened the move to eliminate walk-in services at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Reno Accepting Applications For Ward 5 Seat
Following the stepping down of Neoma Jardon, the Reno City Council is moving forward with picking a new member to represent Ward 5. Jardon will start her new position on August 15. In response, a special meeting will happen Friday to discuss the vacancy.
2news.com
Fire Crews Contain Brush Fire In Southwest Reno
The fire was reported near Pinehaven Court near a storage facility. Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area.
2news.com
RFD: Unattended Campfire Started Fire in Pinehaven Area
Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area. The fire started just after 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information about the fire can call Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300.
2news.com
New Facility to Produce Renewable Diesel at Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center
New Rise Renewables Reno, a local clean energy company, is building a plant to produce renewable diesel in the coming months. They've set up shop in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in Storey County. The facility is the first of its kind in the region. "It's the first one on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Child & Family Services Nonprofit Opens Office in Reno
Candelen, an Arizona based 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to championing children, is pleased to announce the official opening of its Reno location. With this new space, Candelen will be able to support to the children and families of Nevada by providing resources, tools, materials, and skill development for all child care workers, parents, and caregivers. Specifically, the Candelen team will be providing Kith & Kin classes.
2news.com
University of Nevada, Reno to host reopening ceremony for Argenta Hall
The University of Nevada, Reno will hold a reopening ceremony for Argenta Hall on August 16. The residence hall has been closed since July 2019 after an incident involving the building’s boiler required remediation, construction and building updates. During the event, University President Brian Sandoval will provide brief remarks...
2news.com
New School Bus Routes, Walking Zones, Vaccine Updates for Carson City
With the first day of school (K-12) fast approaching, Monday, August 15, Carson City School District wants all students and parents to be aware of some important back-to-school information that will impact students and families. New Bus Routes and Extended Walking Zones. Due to recent, increasing bus driver shortages, the...
2news.com
Kiely Rodni Search Update
Authorities give an update on the search for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who went missing last weekend near Truckee. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: Sherii Paparich-Hess
This week's Someone 2 Know moved from Winnemucca to Reno decades ago to attend the university. There, Sherii Paparich-Hess got her degree in business management. Then, after her daughter was born, decided to make a career change to early childhood development. As the franchise owner of Gymboree Play & Music,...
2news.com
Reno man arrested on drug trafficking, weapon charges
Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) have arrested Reno resident Kerry Turner for drug trafficking and weapons charges. In August 2022, RNU detectives had information that wanted subject Kerry Turner was selling and trafficking Fentanyl throughout Washoe County while in possession of a firearm. RNU Detectives Located Turner in...
2news.com
New Details Released After Officer-Involved Shooting in Reno
We have new details regarding the officer-involved shooting in southwest Reno earlier this week. Police now tell us the man was believed to be reaching for a gun when shots were fired. It happened Monday near Kestrel Court and Kingfisher Drive just before 10:45 a.m. Reno Police say they were...
2news.com
Schurz man arrested on false imprisonment, weapon related charges
A man from Schurz was arrested Thursday afternoon on multiple charges including false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon. On the afternoon of Thursday, August 11th 2022, at approximately 2:55 p.m., the Yerington Police Department was dispatched to a local restaurant for a female subject who was hiding in the restroom and needed immediate assistance.
2news.com
Wet Field Conditions Postpones Aces Friday Night Game in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, N.M. – Due to wet field conditions forced by thunderstorms in the Albuquerque metro area, Friday night’s game between the Reno Aces and Albuquerque Isotopes has been postponed. A doubleheader between these clubs is set for Saturday, August 13th, at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes...
2news.com
Candlelight Vigil for Carson High School Freshman Football Coach John March
Family members, student athletes, coaches, teachers, administrators and thoughtful members of the community gathered in Carson City surrounding the Carson High School Football Field Thursday night for a candlelight vigil to honor and remember CHS Freshman Football Coach John March. Those in attendance lit candles representative of life and were...
Comments / 0