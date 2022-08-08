ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markleeville, CA

2news.com

Caltrans to Install Culvert, Reopen State Route 89 Near Markleeville

Caltrans is expected to install a 100-foot long culvert beneath State Route 89 north of Markleeville in anticipation of reopening the storm-damaged roadway. Caltrans says it picked up the 8-foot diameter culvert from the Maintenance Yard in Ione and will deliver it Thursday to the affected area. Shoring will be...
MARKLEEVILLE, CA
2news.com

Reno Council begins process to fill Ward 5 seat

The City of Reno is advising the community on the process it will use to fill the Ward 5 vacancy on the Reno City Council. At Friday's special meeting of the Reno City Council, Council discussed the vacancy and voted to move forward with an appointment process. Per Reno City...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Nevada DMV to go Appointment-Only Starting Aug. 15

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, August 15. Ongoing staff shortages and high customer demand hastened the move to eliminate walk-in services at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno.
NEVADA STATE
Local
California Society
Markleeville, CA
Government
City
Markleeville, CA
Local
California Government
2news.com

Reno Accepting Applications For Ward 5 Seat

Following the stepping down of Neoma Jardon, the Reno City Council is moving forward with picking a new member to represent Ward 5. Jardon will start her new position on August 15. In response, a special meeting will happen Friday to discuss the vacancy.
RENO, NV
2news.com

RFD: Unattended Campfire Started Fire in Pinehaven Area

Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area. The fire started just after 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information about the fire can call Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Child & Family Services Nonprofit Opens Office in Reno

Candelen, an Arizona based 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to championing children, is pleased to announce the official opening of its Reno location. With this new space, Candelen will be able to support to the children and families of Nevada by providing resources, tools, materials, and skill development for all child care workers, parents, and caregivers. Specifically, the Candelen team will be providing Kith & Kin classes.
RENO, NV
2news.com

University of Nevada, Reno to host reopening ceremony for Argenta Hall

The University of Nevada, Reno will hold a reopening ceremony for Argenta Hall on August 16. The residence hall has been closed since July 2019 after an incident involving the building’s boiler required remediation, construction and building updates. During the event, University President Brian Sandoval will provide brief remarks...
RENO, NV
2news.com

New School Bus Routes, Walking Zones, Vaccine Updates for Carson City

With the first day of school (K-12) fast approaching, Monday, August 15, Carson City School District wants all students and parents to be aware of some important back-to-school information that will impact students and families. New Bus Routes and Extended Walking Zones. Due to recent, increasing bus driver shortages, the...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Kiely Rodni Search Update

Authorities give an update on the search for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who went missing last weekend near Truckee. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.
TRUCKEE, CA
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
2news.com

Someone 2 Know: Sherii Paparich-Hess

This week's Someone 2 Know moved from Winnemucca to Reno decades ago to attend the university. There, Sherii Paparich-Hess got her degree in business management. Then, after her daughter was born, decided to make a career change to early childhood development. As the franchise owner of Gymboree Play & Music,...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno man arrested on drug trafficking, weapon charges

Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) have arrested Reno resident Kerry Turner for drug trafficking and weapons charges. In August 2022, RNU detectives had information that wanted subject Kerry Turner was selling and trafficking Fentanyl throughout Washoe County while in possession of a firearm. RNU Detectives Located Turner in...
RENO, NV
2news.com

New Details Released After Officer-Involved Shooting in Reno

We have new details regarding the officer-involved shooting in southwest Reno earlier this week. Police now tell us the man was believed to be reaching for a gun when shots were fired. It happened Monday near Kestrel Court and Kingfisher Drive just before 10:45 a.m. Reno Police say they were...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Schurz man arrested on false imprisonment, weapon related charges

A man from Schurz was arrested Thursday afternoon on multiple charges including false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon. On the afternoon of Thursday, August 11th 2022, at approximately 2:55 p.m., the Yerington Police Department was dispatched to a local restaurant for a female subject who was hiding in the restroom and needed immediate assistance.
SCHURZ, NV
2news.com

Wet Field Conditions Postpones Aces Friday Night Game in Albuquerque

Albuquerque, N.M. – Due to wet field conditions forced by thunderstorms in the Albuquerque metro area, Friday night’s game between the Reno Aces and Albuquerque Isotopes has been postponed. A doubleheader between these clubs is set for Saturday, August 13th, at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
2news.com

Candlelight Vigil for Carson High School Freshman Football Coach John March

Family members, student athletes, coaches, teachers, administrators and thoughtful members of the community gathered in Carson City surrounding the Carson High School Football Field Thursday night for a candlelight vigil to honor and remember CHS Freshman Football Coach John March. Those in attendance lit candles representative of life and were...
CARSON CITY, NV

