Aven Jones: 5 Things To Know About Rachel’s Next 1-On-1 On ‘The Bachelorette’

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YOTOh_0h9Pss7z00
Image Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Aven Jones will get to go on a one-on-one date in Belgium with Rachel Recchia on the Aug. 8 episode of The Bachelorette. Aven is one of seven men left who is hoping to fall in love with Rachel and get engaged by the end of the show’s 19th season. The two connected early on and are finally getting their solo date this week.

In a preview for the episode, Rachel admits that she can see herself falling in love with Aven. Although Rachel’s had a tough time dealing with the pressures of being the Bachelorette so far, this date definitely seems to be helping things move in the right direction. Learn more about Aven below.

1. What Is Aven’s Job?

Aven is a Sales Executive in San Diego, California. He works as an Account Executive at Cengage, where he’s been employed since Dec. 2020. The company sells educational content. Before that, he worked in medical sales at AMC Health, and he previously held jobs at Dexcom and MEDITECH.

2. Where Did Aven Go To College?

Aven graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth in 2016. He has a Bachelor’s of Science in Marketing and Management. He graduated Cum Laude from the school.

3. Aven Is A Basketball Player

In addition to his studies at UMass Dartmouth, Aven also played on the men’s basketball team from 2012 until 2016. He entered the NBA Draft in 2016 but was not drafted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K86gz_0h9Pss7z00
Aven Jones on a date with Rachel Recchia. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

4. What Is Aven Looking For In A Partner?

“Aven wants a woman who is loyal, honest and able to organically bring out his fun side,” his ABC bio reveals. “She should love to travel as much as he does and will value quality time together above all else. Aven wants to build a meaningful relationship that goes deeper than the surface.”

5. How Old Is Aven Jones?

Aven is 28 years old, which makes him two years older than Rachel, who turned 26 in April 2022.

