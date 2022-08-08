ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Muslim men were killed in Albuquerque. Here's what we know about them

By Alisha Ebrahimji, Ashley Killough, Ed Lavandera, CNN
Suspect in killings of 2 Muslim men in Albuquerque is described as volatile by community members and police reports

Muhammad Syed, the suspect arrested this week in connection with killings of two Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, had previous run-ins with authorities that included domestic violence arrests and had appeared volatile to others, according to police reports and CNN interviews with community members. Syed, 51, is being held...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

