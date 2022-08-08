Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Stapleton bans abortion, Curtis sends abortion ban to November ballot
STAPLETON AND CURTIS, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday two municipalities in Western Nebraska considered ordinances which would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within their city limits. The ordinances before the Stapleton Village Board in Logan County and the Curtis City Council in Frontier County...
1011now.com
Ongoing UNMC study looks into pediatric brain tumors within Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nine-year-old Grace Loftus loves to paint and loves to help animals. In a few short months, her life quickly changed. In April of 2021, she started having dizzy spells; a few months later came the headaches. By October she was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma. “So where it...
1011now.com
FBI Director Wray declines to comment on Mar-a-Lago search
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - FBI Director Christopher Wray, in Nebraska on Wednesday to talk about attempted cyberattacks in David City, wouldn’t answer questions about the agency’s recent search at Mar-a-Lago, but did comment on attacks on law enforcement, calling them “deplorable and dangerous.”. He was also asked...
1011now.com
Remaining Hot This Weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The heat remains intact for much of the area Saturday and Sunday. There are changes on the horizon though as cooler temperatures look to return for most of next week. Rain chances are in the forecast for the beginning of next week too. An upper level...
1011now.com
Flo Rida to perform at Nebraska State Fair
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Rapper Flo Rida will perform Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Nebraska State Fair. Lady A was previously scheduled to perform but cancelled their tour while a band member seeks treatment for alcohol addiction. “We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to join us at pretty...
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: The heat goes on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More hot weather expected on Thursday across Nebraska along with mainly sunny skies. Hot and mainly dry conditions expected through Sunday. A pattern change is expected next week with cooler temperatures and a chance of some rain. Mostly sunny and hot once again in the Lincoln...
