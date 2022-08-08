ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon, 18, Hugs Mom In Sweet Selfie: ‘Made My Whole Year’

By Sara Whitman
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon, 46, is taking all the love from her 18-year-old son, Deacon, she can get! The Morning Show actress and producer took to Instagram on August 8 to share a sweet selfie with the budding musician, who gave her a huge hug from behind and wrapped his tanned arms around her entire neck. “This hug made my whole year,” Reese wrote alongside the selfie with a wrapped pink heart emoji.

Reese does not post about her son frequently, but she lets everyone know how much she loves him when she does. In June, she shared a carousel of photos and a video to celebrate Deacon’s home school graduation, where his father, Ryan Phillippe, also made an appearance. The first snapshot Reese shared showed the blonde teen grinning with his diploma in hand while donning a bright orange graduation cap and gown. In the next photo, Reese, Ryan, and Deacon all smiled widely as they posed together in front of a pool. The final slide showed Deacon walking across the makeshift backyard stage as he collected his diploma from his proud father, after which he smiled across the pool and held his diploma enthusiastically up in the air.

“Congrats to you @deaconphillippe on Graduating High School!” Reese wrote in her Instagram post. “So proud of the thoughtful, talented, kind & generous young man you have become. You light up our hearts and make us proud everyday.”

Before that, Deacon appeared on his accomplished mother’s Instagram feed on January 7 in a picture with his older sister, Ava Phillippe, 22, his younger half-brother, Tennessee James Toth, 9, and his stepdad, Jim Toth, 52. They attended the premiere of Sing 2, an animated children’s movie in which Reese voiced the character of Rosita. Reese also shared some home photos of her kids while celebrating Christmas in 2021. “Where I want to be. With my family. By a fire. Laughing. Enjoying each other’s company,” she lovingly wrote in the caption.

Reese and actor and producer Jim tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed son Tennessee in Sept. 2012. Ava and Deacon were born in Sept. 1999 and Oct. 2003, respectively, to Reese and Ryan. The pair separated in 2005 after about six years of marriage.

