Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti went official with their relationship on New Year’s Day. In fact, Sammy Guevara believes his relationship with Conti is his greatest achievement. Just about one year after Sammy proposed in the ring to his ex-fiance, Pam, Guevara and Conti tied the knot. It was then announced that Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti will put their AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship on the line against Dante Martin and Skye Blue this week on Rampage.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO