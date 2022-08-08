Read full article on original website
Courage Ride on Saturday raising money for sarcoma research
Hundreds of cyclists are set to ride through south Iowa City and Johnson County Saturday morning for the Courage Ride. The five-to-100 mile bike ride has been raising funds for sarcoma research for nearly two decades. It started in 2005, a couple years after founders' son Seth Bailey died from a form of sarcoma.
One dead after crash near Vinton on Thursday
VINTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a crash in Benton County on Thursday evening. One car was heading west on 61st Street Lane near Vinton around 5 pm. A second car, driven by 91-year old Marion Schminke, was heading south of 30th Avenue. Schminke...
CANCELLED -Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
Police Update: The Quickfind has been cancelled as the runaway has been located. No other details are available. Cedar Rapids Police are looking for your help in locating 12-year-old Maleah Madley. She was last seen on August 9, at 10pm at Peace Avenue NW. Madley has a tattoo on right...
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Cedar Rapids "Market After Dark," details announced
One of the most popular downtown events is returning Saturday, August 27th, to Cedar Rapids. Market After Dark is Lighting the Night with Alliant Energy and bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special lighted attractions, games and more to downtown for a free, outdoor community event. “Market After Dark...
Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park
A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference to a theft Sept. 23, […]
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department has confirmed one person died after a shooting at the Davenport Skate Park in Centennial Park Tuesday night. According to officers, police responded to the Skate Park at 905 W. River Dr after reports of a person who was shot in the parking lot.
Logan Lee adjust to life as D-lineman/husband
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hawkeye junior Logan Lee is only 22 years old, but he was married during the summer of 2022. And now Logan deals with the pressure of continuing a Hawkeye career, while adjusting to life as a married man.
Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans
For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
18,000 ears of corn shucked ahead of St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — More than 400 volunteers showed up to shuck 18,000 ears of corn ahead of the St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival. This will be the 47th festival. It's famous for its $1 ears, but they also have food, bands, craft beer tastings, rides and the chance to catch up with old friends.
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
Noelridge Greenhouse celebrates 50 years with a new mural
Cedar Rapids — Noelridge Greenhouse is unveiling a new mural in celebration of its 50th anniversary. Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell and Parks and Recreation Director Hasim Taylor joined the greenhouse's volunteers to celebrate. The first three greenhouses were built at Beaver Park at the maintenance building. The current...
Cedar Rapids man charged with 3rd OWI following accident
Joel Bolar, 57, of Cedar Rapids, was charged with OWI, third offense and failure to maintain control, at 1:30 p.m., July 30, following a single vehicle accident at the intersection of 300th Street and 290th Avenue.
2 hospitalized after stolen car chase in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were hospitalized after a stolen car chase in Bettendorf Friday night. According to Bettendorf police, at around 9:20 p.m. Friday, an officer tried to stop a white Dodge Caravan for traffic charges. Officers say the van failed to stop and a short chase began.
Woman shot multiple times outside hookah bar in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A woman is seriously hurt after being shot multiple times outside an Iowa City bar Sunday morning. ICPD says she was shot around 2:24 in the morning outside H-Bar on 220 South Van Buren Street in the alley. Police believe multiple people were in the...
Police identify 2 critically injured in rollover crash on Highway 61
A 14 and 22-year-old are hospitalized with critical injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon, Aug. 5 on U.S. Highway 61 in Eldridge. The Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Friday regarding a crash on Highway 61 in the area of Mile Marker 124.5 in Eldridge, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The names of the victims in Friday’s fatal Henry County crash have been identified. According to Illinois State Police, Mason T. Shea, a 35-year-old Rock Island man died in the crash. Police say a 1995 Black Ford Mustang, driven by Shea, was traveling westbound...
Cedar Rapids Public Library Fifth Avenue entrance now open
The Fifth Avenue entrance of the Downtown Library is now open for holds, pickup and material returns during regular hours. The library had been closed due to a fire in the commons area last month. Patrons will receive a notification when items you have placed on hold are available for...
