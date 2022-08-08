Dr. Melissa Wikoff and Jon Ingram chosen as Cobb Young Professionals’ 2022 Next Generation award winners

Read full article on original website
Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between August 7 and August 14
There were 61 new business licenses issued in Cobb County effective during the one-week period from August 7 to August 14. Restaurants are always a popular type of local business, and several took out license over the past week. Four of the entries for restaurants are probably ownership changes in Panera franchises, since the one I spot-checked (at Avenue East Cobb) is already located there.
COVID among school-aged Cobb and Georgia residents
Each week the figures are released for reported cases of COVID among school-aged residents statewide and in the counties in three categories: pre-school-aged, public school-aged, and college undergraduate aged. The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the 14-day...
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for August 13 – August 19
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday August 13 to Friday August 19, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays...
Marietta accepting public input on changes to its Community Development Block Grant
The City of Marietta is proposing a modification to the required annual action plan for its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). Before it goes into effect the city will gather public input and hold a hearing. The HUD Exchange describes the CDBG as follows:. The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)...
GDOT announces Saturday lane closures on Macland Road/SR 360 for continuing $88.2 million lane widening and sidewalk project
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that GDOT contractors will close lanes on State Route 360 (Macland Road/Powder Springs Road) this Saturday for land widening and sidewalk installation. The press release describes the scope and schedule of the project as follows:. These activities are related to...
Cobb Hazardous Weather Outlook easing up Saturday and Sunday, followed by increased storm chances during next week
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia for Saturday August 13 due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. However, on Saturday and Sunday the storms are expected to mostly occur in central Georgia, as the front has moved southward....
Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday August 13
The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday August 13 with a high near 84 degrees. A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for Cobb and other counties in the north Georgia region due to the possibility of isolated afternoon thunderstorms, but the danger is mostly to central Georgia.
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County: Friday August 12
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. However, the front that has been hovering over north Georgia has shifted southward, so rain chances are diminishing. What is in the statement?. The...
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County, Thursday August 11, but we might get a break over the coming weekend
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Thursday August 11, due to the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become severe. But the front is expected to move out of our region over the coming...
One arrest, second suspect sought in home invasion armed robbery in Powder Springs
The Powder Springs Police Department announced in a public information release that around 12:31 a.m. this morning police received a call that a home invasion and armed robbery took place on Silvery Way in the City of Powder Springs. The victim told the responding officers that a male used a...
Two 18-year-olds charged in yesterday’s robbery and shooting on Riverside Parkway
Two 18-year-old men were charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault in the shooting of an 18-year-old woman who is recovering from her wounds in Grady Memorial Hospital. Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department described the incident as follows in a public information release:. At approximately 3:11...
