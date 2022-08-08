Read full article on original website
CONFIRMED: Guitar Center is Coming to Grand Junction
For musicians, especially guitarists, bassists, keyboard players, drummers, and vocalists, there is typically one favorite store that is shared by all of these people and that is Guitar Center. Now, it has just been confirmed that a Guitar Center store will be opening in Grand Junction, Colorado. Guitar Center in...
Shout Outs to Businesses that Made Growing Up in Grand Junction Great
It's time for some local shout-outs. A few days ago we got to talking about some of our favorite local businesses in Grand Junction that used to be around back in the day. This branched out into a list of places that simply made Grand Junction an awesome place to grow up. So, reach back into your memory and see if you can come up with a couple of great shoutouts. It's ok if those places are not around anymore, we're more focused on who made life great in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Colorado celebrates the arrival of Palisade's peaches
Just saying “Palisade peaches” brings a smile and a sigh to most Coloradans. It’s summer’s reward from the Western Slope where the delectable, juicy fruit is grown. The region’s high-altitude sunny days and cooling nighttime breezes cause the sugar in the stone fruit to concentrate and become sweeter. There’s just nothing that beats Palisade peaches.
Low Water Levels at Rifle Gap Reservoir Force the Boat Ramp to Close
As Western Colorado moves through the dog days of summer, many are noticing the low water levels in our rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. In Grand Junction, many have noticed the low water level of the Colorado River at Las Colonias River Park. Earlier in the year, Highline Lake had to delay the opening of its boat ramp due to low water levels. Here in August, we have word that low water at Rifle Gap Reservoir has forced an early closure of that access point.
Ten Lowest Gas Prices in Grand Junction Right Now
A friend just called, bursting at the seams, notifying me that a gas station in Grand Junction, Colorado, is selling regular gas for just $3.79. Relief may be in sight. Here's a look at the ten least expensive gas prices around Grand Junction for the date of August 10, 2022, according to Gas Buddy.
These Three Homeless Dogs Ready For New Homes In Grand Junction
If there is room in your heart and your home for a new best friend, check out these three loveable dogs that are hoping to find their new forever home in Grand Junction. Typically, our pets of the week involve both dogs and cats that are homeless and are looking for love, but, this week it's all about the dogs. Maybe one of these adorable dogs is the perfect fit for your family.
Grand Junction Tries to Recall Grandma’s Funny Old Colorado Sayings
We have all probably heard a few words of wisdom from a parent or grandparent through the years that we wish we would have written down. My grandfather was always saying funny things that often got me in trouble when I repeated them in front of other adults. What Colorado...
‘Flashes of Fire': Airplane Makes Emergency Landing In Grand Junction Colorado
An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Grand Junction Regional Airport Saturday night. Plane Lands In Grand Junction With Possible Mechanical Issue. A plane traveling from Dallas/Fort Worth to Salt Lake was diverted to Grand Junction for what the airlines called a "possible mechanical issue."...
Grand Junction Master Bike Plan in the Works
Grand Junction has taken the first step towards creating a “Bicycle Master Plan.”
Fans of HBO’s Westworld Will Love this Airbnb in Gateway, Colorado
Fans enjoying season 4 of the HBO series Westworld are bracing for a big ending to the season over the next couple of weeks. Have you ever watched the show and thought there was something familiar about the scenic backdrops that reminded you of Colorado?. Several of the breathtaking landscapes...
Grand Junction Band To Perform At Huge Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
A Grand Junction band will be performing at one of the biggest events in the country this month. Peach Street Revival Joins Big-Name Bands At Sturgis. The Grand Junction-based band Peach Street Revival will join some of the biggest and most well-known artists in the music industry at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this week. They'll be performing at the Sturgis Rally on Friday and Saturday.
nbc11news.com
UPDATE: Arrest affidavit reveals cross-town shooting and high-speed chase began as simple night of fun between friends
UPDATE 5:25 p.m. August 8 - GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Further details regarding the shooting on Monday morning have been released. According to arrest documents, the evening began as a simple night of fun for a group of friends. The night began at around 11 p.m. with a small...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Commute times keep stretching for Glenwood Springs, Rifle residents
Commuting for work is common anywhere, but for people in Garfield County, those workday trips seem to be getting longer. For Glenwood Springs residents alone, the average commute time has increased by 6 minutes from 2010 to 2020, according to U.S. Census data. The percentage of workers with a commute of 19 minutes or less dropped during the same period from 59.8% to 50.4%. Workers commuting 45 minutes or more nearly doubled from 16.2% in 2010 to 28.3% in 2020.
Can You Guess What is Grand Junction, Colorado’s Most Magical Place?
If you had to try to narrow down all your favorite locations to one final choice, which destination do you think is the most magical place in Grand Junction?. Would it be in nature, in a neighborhood, maybe in a restaurant, or perhaps in a city park? Let's check the list to see if your most magical place is already on the Colorado leaderboard.
nbc11news.com
Only subtle changes likely in this week’s hot forecast
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Yesterday, we told you this week’s forecast would be one with few changes. Today, we double down on that: this week’s forecast will be warm and mainly dry with only subtle changes late this week and this weekend to offer some slight cooler and maybe a stray shower or thunderstorm.
Grand Junction Home on 31 Road Features Space, Luxury, and Tranquility
Another impressive luxury home in Grand Junction has been listed for sale, giving us another opportunity to see a custom build that may end up being your Colorado dream home. A backyard pool is a dream come true for many on the western slope. This home goes a step further by including an enclosed and heated patio area next to the pool that includes a built-in grill.
Grand Junction Recalls the Most Painful Sunburn We’ve Ever Had
If only our crazy Colorado summer sunburn stories came with a selfie. Some of y'all are cracking me up with the stories of falling asleep in your fishing boat up on the Grand Mesa. The sun on the Western Slope can get ya with very little warning. While many of...
Grand Junction Home With 3 Bedrooms Listed For Sale For $1
Could a Grand Junction home actually be selling for just $1?. I saw the listing recently on realtor.com. The home is over 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and sits on a .29 acre lot. I took a closer look, and, sure enough, it says $1. Of Course,...
Shallow Reasons Why Grand Junction Won’t Date Someone
Ask anyone who's played the dating game and they'll tell you it can be an absolute nightmare. I asked Grand Junction, Colorado, "What's a shallow reason you wouldn't date someone?" Here's what you had to say. There's a reason why it's called "dating." We each have our own shallow little...
25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Grand Mesa
Western Colorado is home to the impressive Grand Mesa. Not only is this the world's largest flat top mountain, but it's also one of the most beautiful places anywhere in our state. Visiting the Grand Mesa is one of my favorite things to do. No matter the season, I love...
