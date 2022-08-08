Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner explains his intense coaching style: "Don't take the tone, receive the message"

Read full article on original website
Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear
Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way. During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs. Muschamp, who...
Former teammate of Tigers freshman 'in love' with Clemson, waiting for offer
Earlier this summer, Clemson played host to a Peach State cornerback, who is a former teammate of a current Tigers freshman. Israel ``Jacob`` Boyce — a 6-foot, 175-pound rising junior out of Douglas (...)
Apu Ika: 'Mission's the Same' as 2022 Season Looms
Baylor's Apu Ika reflects on last year's success and discusses goals and more for upcoming season
Top-Ranked RB Recruit Cedric Baxter Commits to Texas
The four-star high school senior will join Arch Manning in fall 2023.
Georgia An Early Factor for Elite Peach State TE
Georgia fans have been spoiled recently with the amount of talent they have in their TE room. While they will get to watch guys like Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp, as well as commits Pearce Spurlin, Lawson Luckie, and Landen Thomas, tear apart defenses for the next few seasons without fear of the NFL ...
Schumann, Muschamp share details of their partnership as Georgia football co-defensive coordinators
ATHENS — Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann is very much a Kirby Smart disciple. He spoke about the importance of setting the standard at Georgia and reference the Henry David Thoreau’s quote about finding success. In speaking with the media on Tuesday, Schumann was also hesitant to dole out individual praise or share too much of the inner workings of the defense.
Bryson Eason making move as ‘athletic big man’ on Tennessee’s D-line
Bryson Eason came to Tennessee in 2020 as a four-star linebacker prospect out of perennial Memphis winner Whitehaven High School, but heading into his third season with the Vols he’s making a move to earn a role on the defensive line – as a 300-pound defensive tackle to be exact. Coming off a redshirt season in 2021, Eason has pushed this offseason to get himself firmly in the mix for an increased role in the middle of Tennessee’s new-look defensive line. Rodney Garner typically isn’t one to gush praise on individual players at his media availabilities, but the veteran defensive line coach was very complimentary of Eason after the Vols wrapped up their seventh preseason practice on Monday morning.
New Florida football coach Billy Napier looks to rebuild the Gators into a championship contender
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Joshua Thompson walks across the street from his office inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium earlier this year, puts on a hardhat and begins a tour of the future home of Florida football. He has recently been hired as new coach Billy Napier's director of football operations, and he's impressed by the bones of the 140,000-square foot facility, even though it was designed with the previous staff in mind.
Will Muschamp provides high praise for Kirby Smart as a leader
Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp — a former head coach at Florida and South Carolina — knows how hard it is to win in the SEC. So he also understands how impressive a job Kirby Smart has done with Georgia, navigating it to the truly elite tier of college football and hopefully keeping it there.
