Danielsville man and his mother arrested after traffic stop in Forsyth County
A Danielsville man was arrested Friday, hours after fleeing a traffic stop in Forsyth County on foot, and his mother was also arrested in the incident. In a social media post, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by Kevin Turner, 31, near the intersection of Bethelview Road and Canton Highway when Turner fled the vehicle and ran into the woods, leaving his mother in the car.
Six suspects arrested in connection with Oakwood vehicle thefts
Hall County authorities on Wednesday arrested six suspects in connection with a series of vehicle thefts and entering autos in the Oakwood area. Hall County Sheriff's Office public information officer B.J. Williams said deputies responded to I-985 near Exit 16 just before 4 a.m. after a 911 caller told Hall County Dispatch about some suspicious activity on the interstate.
Stolen vehicle pursuit on Mundy Mill Road leads to two arrests
The Oakwood Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon and arrested two suspects. Officers began a lookout after they found out that a white Tahoe was stolen from Hall County, according to the department’s Facebook page. They saw the car on Mundy Mill Road and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled toward McEver Road.
Four suspects arrested after a chase on GA-400
A chase on GA-400 between a suspect and Forsyth County deputy on Saturday ended with four people arrested. The four women in the car were shoplifting suspects. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office had issued a “BOLO” (Be On the Lookout) for four women who had just stolen items from a store at the outlet mall. They described the Ford Fusion as heading south on GA-400.
Gwinnett County authorities seek information on fatal Norcross hit-and-run
Gwinnett County authorities are seeking information on an accident that took place on August 2nd in Norcross. A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Singleton Road and Harbins Ridge Drive. The vehicle fled the scene. The police department does not...
Accident at Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road leaves driver with serious injuries
A driver is in serious but stable condition after a wreck Wednesday morning at the Ga. 53 and Old Flowery Branch Road intersection. According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander driven by Ruth Dugger was traveling westbound on Ga. 53. When Dugger tried to turn left onto Old Flowery Branch Road, a Suzuki GSXR 600 driven by Merit Fontinel struck the left rear of her Toyota.
Ann Lanning Johnson, age 76, of Lula, Georgia went to her heavenly home where she was reunited with her mother on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Ms. Johnson was born on Au ... Helga Anneliese Conley, age 84, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Caroline S (Mark) Gunio of Summerville, SC; sons, Ga ...
Union County Schools maintenance employee charged in school shooting incident
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has not said why 64-year-old Dwight Anthony Brown of Blairsville targeted and shot a specific unoccupied vehicle in the Union County Primary School parking lot Thursday afternoon. The GBI charged Brown, a maintenance employee for the Union County School System, with three counts of aggravated...
Six LASP inmates booked for riot in penal institution, extortion, other charges
Six inmates from Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto have been booked at the Habersham County Detention Center. They face charges including riot in a penal institution, violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism Prevention Act, theft by extortion, battery, and other charges. The women were booked Friday for incidents...
Searchers find remains thought to be missing White County man
The search for a missing person in White County is apparently over after the discovery Wednesday of human remains. Search efforts were conducted Wednesday in the area of Rose Road and 75 Alternate, north of Cleveland, for a missing person identified by the White County Sheriff’s office as Heath Williams.
Terry Randolph Carroll
Terry Randolph Carroll, age 77, of Cleveland, Georgia formerly of Hall County, Georgia passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Carroll was born on February 13, 1945 in Hall County, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Frances Carroll and Charlie Gunter; brothers, James Gunter, Jerry Lee Gunter; sister, Sarah "Sissy" Carter. Terry was very fond of cats, especially his black tuxedo kitty, Trixie. He was known and loved by many who had the privilege of being part of his life.
Gainesville celebrates groundbreaking for The Boathouse at Lake Lanier Olympic Park
The City of Gainesville soon will have a new showcase facility to serve both lake paddlers and the community. The Boathouse at Lake Lanier Olympic Park should be completed in the spring of 2024. Officials gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the facility, on Clarks Bridge Road, Friday morning. The...
Helga Anneliese Conley
Helga Anneliese Conley, age 84, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Caroline S (Mark) Gunio of Summerville, SC; sons, Garry (Sandra) Albrecht of Lawrenceville and son, Rodney (Carrie) Conley of Dacula, GA; six grandchildren, Drew (Kate) Gunio, Holly Gunio, Nicole Albrecht, Michael Albrecht, Crosby Conley, Stella Conley; brother, Peter (Judy) Franken of Florida. The family will have a visitation time with friends on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home.
Hall County structure fire displaces homeowners
Homeowners were displaced after a mobile home caught fire Thursday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the structure fire at 11:30 am on the 8600 block of Forrester Road. When HCFR arrived on the scene, they found the trailer was fully engulfed in flames as smoke poured out from...
Ann Lanning Johnson
Ann Lanning Johnson, age 76, of Lula, Georgia went to her heavenly home where she was reunited with her mother on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Ms. Johnson was born on August 26, 1945 in Gaston County, North Carolina to the late Paul J. Lanning, Sr. and Evelyn Ruth Crisp Lanning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Wayne Johnson, Jr.; brother, Paul James Lanning, Jr; sister, Evelyn Paulette Gregory. Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and neighbor. Ann was known as "Granny" and "Granny Ann" to her grandchildren.
Mountain Education Charter High School opens in Banks County
Mountain Education Charter High School (MECHS) has opened a new campus in Banks County. Classes began on Monday, Aug. 8 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m at Banks County High School. “We are an accredited high school,” Carol Wiley, a principal at the Banks County site, said. Wiley said...
AccessWDUN prediction series: Buford picked to win 8-7A in first go-round
If you’re having trouble still trying to figure out just which region your favorite high school team will be playing in over the next two years, you’re not alone. The latest round of reclassification by the Georgia High School Association shook things up around the state more than a protein shake in a blender in the morning.
Mashburn Elementary School receives $5,000 grant
Mashburn Elementary School in Forsyth County was recently named the recipient of the inaugural Annual Tools For Schools grant from academic planner company Order Out of Chaos. Order Out of Chaos held a ceremony at the school Tuesday where the company's founder, Leslie Josel, awarded the $5,000 grant to Principal Steve Miller. The grant was awarded in celebration of the tenth anniversary of the company's Academic Planner: A Tool for Time Management.
Volleyball: Dawson Co. sweeps, GHS splits in tri-match at Branch
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Dawson County swept a pair of matches, Gainesville split, and Flowery Branch dropped two matches in a tri-match at Flowery Branch on Thursday. Gainesville started slow, and Dawson County took advantage in a 25-22 and 27-25 win over the Lady Red Elephants. The Lady Tigers went on to beat Flowery Branch.
Wayne-Sanderson Farms and Mar-Jac Poultry donate van to Boys and Girls Club of Lanier
Kids enrolled in the Boys and Girls Club of Lanier now have a new van to ride in, thanks to a donation on Friday from Wayne-Sanderson Farms and Mar-Jac Poultry. Wayne-Sanderson Farms is headquartered in Oakwood and is the third-largest poultry producer in the nation. Vice President of Supply Chain Aaron Leach said the company donated a Ford Transit van after they became aware of Boys and Girls Clubs’ need for more transportation.
