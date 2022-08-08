Terry Randolph Carroll, age 77, of Cleveland, Georgia formerly of Hall County, Georgia passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Carroll was born on February 13, 1945 in Hall County, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Frances Carroll and Charlie Gunter; brothers, James Gunter, Jerry Lee Gunter; sister, Sarah "Sissy" Carter. Terry was very fond of cats, especially his black tuxedo kitty, Trixie. He was known and loved by many who had the privilege of being part of his life.

CLEVELAND, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO