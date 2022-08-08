ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Video shows confrontation between Spirit Airlines employee, traveler at DFW Airport

DALLAS - Spirit Airlines said it suspended an employee who got into an argument with a traveler that got out of control at DFW Airport. Airport police were not on the scene while the fight was happening, but they are investigating. They took a report based on the accounts of the two people involved, plus witnesses who recorded video.
DALLAS, TX
Westlake football team aiming for Texas high school first

WESTLAKE, Texas - The season is fast approaching and Westlake is taking dead aim at a Texas high school football first, and they'll do so with a new head coach. This year's team got together for its picture day, and it was a bit different with longtime defensive coordinator Tony Salazar replacing retired legend Todd Dodge as the Chaparrals head coach.
WESTLAKE, TX

