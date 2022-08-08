ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

The Growing Ambitions of Sam Bankman-Fried, Crypto’s Would-Be King

There’s a theory that Sam Bankman-Fried wants to become the king of crypto. There’s another that says the billionaire CEO of the FTX exchange sees crypto as a stepping stone on the way to Wall Street. That latter one started getting taken seriously fairly recently, when Bankman-Fried was...
MARKETS
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: DocuPhase Buys Workflow Automation Firm Frevvo; Freightos Moves Beyond Sea and Air

Today in B2B payments, B2B automation services provider DocuPhase adds workflow automation company Frevvo to help grow its work in educational fields, and global freight and booking platform Freightos has expanded its scope beyond sea and air to land transportation. DocuPhase, which provides B2B automation services, has bought workflow automation...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Wise, Plaid Launch Open Finance Partnership

Money transfer service Wise and payments processing company Plaid have formed an open finance agreement to help customers move money across different financial institutions (FIs). “FinTech has become so critical to daily life that most U.S. consumers (69%) would consider switching institutions if their primary account could not connect to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

SMB Sellers, Payments Are Unexpectedly Resilient in the Face of Global Turmoil

B2B payment digitization came to the rescue during the pandemic, but it also can help businesses cope with humanity’s self-induced catastrophe, war. Ukraine is a poignant case in point. Companies there are using digital payments to keep doing business amidst the fog of war. Overall, the Ukrainian economy has been resilient in the face of war, according to the company, as has the rest of the world, despite increased geopolitical tensions.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Stablecoin#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Terra Luna#Ftx
pymnts

FinTech IPO Stocks Gather 3.8% Amid Earnings, Lemonade Pops 29%

The FinTech IPO Tracker is up 16.9% for August — and we’re not even halfway through the month. Earnings continued to drive stock performance, and in many cases the moves, up or down, were significant, often in the double-digit percentage point range. With the closing of the Metromile...
STOCKS
pymnts

Jumia Pins Hopes on Diversified Revenue Streams, Cost Savings to Reach Profitability

Anyone charting the story of Pan-African eCommerce giant Jumia will know that the company’s stock market performance to date has been something of a roller coaster. And as is often the case in such high-profile tech listings, a much-discussed aspect is how long it will take the company to attain break-even. After all, shareholders want to know when they can count on the steady income of dividends that will make their investments worthwhile.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Expanding Palm-Print Payments

Today in the connected economy, Amazon is reportedly preparing for the largest ever rollout of its palm print payment technology. Also, Kohl’s expands its buy online, pickup in-store offering to each of its 1,100 stores, and U.S. regulators propose stricter regulations for major hedge funds handling cryptocurrency. Amazon is...
BUSINESS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Nigeria Begins Regulating Mobile Devices via 5% Tax

In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Nigeria announced the implementation of a 5% tax on mobile devices. Nigerian Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed announced a 5% tax in a statement outlining the country’s fiscal predicament, as it spends more on debt servicing than it takes in, in revenue. Ahmed didn’t say when Nigeria will start collecting the tax, which is in addition to a 7.5% value-added tax on calls and data. In the first four months of the year, the country generated 1.63 trillion naira (about $3.9 billion) in revenue and made 1.94 trillion naira (about $4.6 billion) in debt service payments.
WORLD
pymnts

PYMNTS Cryptocurrency Glossary: Decentralized Finance or DeFi

Cryptocurrency is a confusing business with a language all its own, in part because it is a genuinely new way of doing business and also because it was created in large part by programmers and cryptographers, who should never be allowed to name anything regular people will use. Cryptocurrencies have...
CURRENCIES
pymnts

Advisers Urge India's Paytm Shareholders to Remove CEO

India-based digital payments provider Paytm saw its shares drop to their lowest level in two weeks when a proxy advisory firm urged shareholders to oust the company's CEO. As Bloomberg News reported Friday (Aug. 12), Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd. (IIAS) is recommending that shareholders vote to replace Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma as chief executive.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Crypto-Related Crime Less Common, Easier to Track, Says Chainalysis

Last week, the number of unique cryptocurrency addresses passed the 1 billion mark. That isn’t to say there are a billion crypto users, Kim Grauer, head of research at blockchain data firm Chainalysis, told PYMNTS. There are plenty of reasons why people have multiple addresses, and she can’t put a number to that, as their identities are pseudonymous, hidden behind those alphanumeric address strings.
PUBLIC SAFETY
pymnts

Rocket Mortgage, Q2 Holdings Partner to Offer FIs Digital Home Loan Process

Banks and credit unions (CUs) want to advance their digital strategies and offer new conveniences to customers but may be wary of the cost of implementation or subscriptions. That’s the challenge mortgage lender Rocket Mortgage and digital transformation solution provider Q2 Holdings are solving with a new partnership in which they will offer a digital home loan application process to banks and CUs, according to a Thursday (Aug. 11) press release.
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy