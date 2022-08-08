Read full article on original website
The Growing Ambitions of Sam Bankman-Fried, Crypto’s Would-Be King
There’s a theory that Sam Bankman-Fried wants to become the king of crypto. There’s another that says the billionaire CEO of the FTX exchange sees crypto as a stepping stone on the way to Wall Street. That latter one started getting taken seriously fairly recently, when Bankman-Fried was...
Today in B2B Payments: DocuPhase Buys Workflow Automation Firm Frevvo; Freightos Moves Beyond Sea and Air
Today in B2B payments, B2B automation services provider DocuPhase adds workflow automation company Frevvo to help grow its work in educational fields, and global freight and booking platform Freightos has expanded its scope beyond sea and air to land transportation. DocuPhase, which provides B2B automation services, has bought workflow automation...
Wise, Plaid Launch Open Finance Partnership
Money transfer service Wise and payments processing company Plaid have formed an open finance agreement to help customers move money across different financial institutions (FIs). “FinTech has become so critical to daily life that most U.S. consumers (69%) would consider switching institutions if their primary account could not connect to...
SMB Sellers, Payments Are Unexpectedly Resilient in the Face of Global Turmoil
B2B payment digitization came to the rescue during the pandemic, but it also can help businesses cope with humanity’s self-induced catastrophe, war. Ukraine is a poignant case in point. Companies there are using digital payments to keep doing business amidst the fog of war. Overall, the Ukrainian economy has been resilient in the face of war, according to the company, as has the rest of the world, despite increased geopolitical tensions.
Marqeta’s Results Point to Slowing Growth in FinTech Digital Card Issuance
Card issuance may be facing a digital speed bump. Marqeta’s latest results, released after the market closed on Wednesday, showed continued growth as client firms launch and manage their card programs. But that growth is slowing, and the future is uncertain for Marqeta’s key FinTech customers, who are facing...
EMEA Daily: Barclaycard Payments Joins BT to Offer Benefits to UK Microbusinesses; Virtual Surgery Firm Raises $20M
In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Barclaycard Payments has joined the BT partnership network to help grow U.K. small businesses, and London’s FundamentalVR, which lets surgeons experience simulated procedures, has raised $20 million in venture capital. Barclaycard Payments has reportedly joined up with...
FinTech IPO Stocks Gather 3.8% Amid Earnings, Lemonade Pops 29%
The FinTech IPO Tracker is up 16.9% for August — and we’re not even halfway through the month. Earnings continued to drive stock performance, and in many cases the moves, up or down, were significant, often in the double-digit percentage point range. With the closing of the Metromile...
Jumia Pins Hopes on Diversified Revenue Streams, Cost Savings to Reach Profitability
Anyone charting the story of Pan-African eCommerce giant Jumia will know that the company’s stock market performance to date has been something of a roller coaster. And as is often the case in such high-profile tech listings, a much-discussed aspect is how long it will take the company to attain break-even. After all, shareholders want to know when they can count on the steady income of dividends that will make their investments worthwhile.
Inflation, Credit Pressures Manageable for BNPL Providers Amid Soaring Volumes
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) took off like a rocket during the pandemic, in an age when interest rates were at historic lows and stimulus payments left many consumers feeling relatively flush with cash. And now comes the stress test. Maybe. Fitch Ratings said in a recent report that the...
Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Expanding Palm-Print Payments
Today in the connected economy, Amazon is reportedly preparing for the largest ever rollout of its palm print payment technology. Also, Kohl’s expands its buy online, pickup in-store offering to each of its 1,100 stores, and U.S. regulators propose stricter regulations for major hedge funds handling cryptocurrency. Amazon is...
New ‘Shop Talk’ Among Auto Mechanics: Embedded Payments and Instant Financing
For an industry that recognizes the need for speed, the auto repair industry has been a bit slow off the line in the race to digitization. As in other verticals, FinTech platforms are busy providing small and midsized businesses (SMBs) the tools they need for digital speed. DigniFi is a...
Funding Circle, Farm Bureau Bank Partner to Offer Credit to Underserved SMBs
Online small and medium-sized business (SMB) lending platform Funding Circle and Farm Bureau Bank have announced a partnership that they say will help underserved owners of SMBs in agriculture and other industries gain access to credit. The organizations also said the partnership would enable Farm Bureau Bank, which has traditionally...
EMEA Daily: Nigeria Begins Regulating Mobile Devices via 5% Tax
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Nigeria announced the implementation of a 5% tax on mobile devices. Nigerian Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed announced a 5% tax in a statement outlining the country’s fiscal predicament, as it spends more on debt servicing than it takes in, in revenue. Ahmed didn’t say when Nigeria will start collecting the tax, which is in addition to a 7.5% value-added tax on calls and data. In the first four months of the year, the country generated 1.63 trillion naira (about $3.9 billion) in revenue and made 1.94 trillion naira (about $4.6 billion) in debt service payments.
PYMNTS Cryptocurrency Glossary: Decentralized Finance or DeFi
Cryptocurrency is a confusing business with a language all its own, in part because it is a genuinely new way of doing business and also because it was created in large part by programmers and cryptographers, who should never be allowed to name anything regular people will use. Cryptocurrencies have...
Advisers Urge India's Paytm Shareholders to Remove CEO
India-based digital payments provider Paytm saw its shares drop to their lowest level in two weeks when a proxy advisory firm urged shareholders to oust the company's CEO. As Bloomberg News reported Friday (Aug. 12), Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd. (IIAS) is recommending that shareholders vote to replace Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma as chief executive.
B2B Digitization Born out of Pandemic Necessity Still Yielding Unexpected Benefits
According to the latest “Business Payments Digitization: The Fast Track to Payments Systems Upgrades," a PYMNTS and Corcentric collaboration, chief financial officers who have accelerated the payments modernization efforts that ramped up during the pandemic have found at least three unexpected benefits as a result. Middle-market CFOs embarking on...
EMEA Daily: LianLian Brings Financing Options to UK eCommerce; QED Invests in African Banking Platform
In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), cross-border payments company LianLian expands its services to merchants in the U.K., and FinTech-focused venture capital firm QED Investors makes its African debut, leading a funding round for Nigeria’s TeamApt. Global cross-border payment service provider LianLian Global...
Crypto-Related Crime Less Common, Easier to Track, Says Chainalysis
Last week, the number of unique cryptocurrency addresses passed the 1 billion mark. That isn’t to say there are a billion crypto users, Kim Grauer, head of research at blockchain data firm Chainalysis, told PYMNTS. There are plenty of reasons why people have multiple addresses, and she can’t put a number to that, as their identities are pseudonymous, hidden behind those alphanumeric address strings.
Rocket Mortgage, Q2 Holdings Partner to Offer FIs Digital Home Loan Process
Banks and credit unions (CUs) want to advance their digital strategies and offer new conveniences to customers but may be wary of the cost of implementation or subscriptions. That’s the challenge mortgage lender Rocket Mortgage and digital transformation solution provider Q2 Holdings are solving with a new partnership in which they will offer a digital home loan application process to banks and CUs, according to a Thursday (Aug. 11) press release.
Danish Freight Forwarder DSV Said to Be Eyeing More US Business, Acquisitions
Danish freight forwarder DSV A/S is reportedly looking for more business and acquisitions in the U.S., having seen that freight and shipping firms’ earnings and margins are greater in the U.S. than in any other country. DSV has made several acquisitions in the industry, growing from being the world’s...
