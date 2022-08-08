ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: DocuPhase Buys Workflow Automation Firm Frevvo; Freightos Moves Beyond Sea and Air

Today in B2B payments, B2B automation services provider DocuPhase adds workflow automation company Frevvo to help grow its work in educational fields, and global freight and booking platform Freightos has expanded its scope beyond sea and air to land transportation. DocuPhase, which provides B2B automation services, has bought workflow automation...
CNBC

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad

On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
Newsweek

Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market

Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry expects months of pain for markets and the economy - and cautions the Fed against cutting rates too hastily

Michael Burry is bracing for a tough few months for US markets and the economy. The "Big Short" investor cautioned the Fed against cutting rates prematurely if inflation cools. Burry bemoaned the "silliness" in markets after two newly listed stocks skyrocketed in value. Michael Burry expects bleak days ahead for...
u.today

SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
CNET

Mortgage Rates for Aug. 10, 2022: Rates Increase

A couple of principal mortgage rates climbed up today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both increased. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also climbed higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start...
pymnts

CleverTap Raises $105M to Expand Customer Engagement, Retention Platform

Consumer expectations around their dealings with companies are changing, and businesses must improve and personalize their marketing. To that end, customer engagement and retention platform CleverTap has raised $105 million in a Series D funding round and says it will use it to expand globally, grow its teams and develop its technology, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) press release issued by CDPQ, which led the funding round.
pymnts

