The Hidden Costs of Running a Small Business
Pursuing and running a small business comes with a lot of costs, and some of those costs might be less obvious than others. Of course, you expect to pay for supplies and to pay your employees. But...
Today in B2B Payments: DocuPhase Buys Workflow Automation Firm Frevvo; Freightos Moves Beyond Sea and Air
Today in B2B payments, B2B automation services provider DocuPhase adds workflow automation company Frevvo to help grow its work in educational fields, and global freight and booking platform Freightos has expanded its scope beyond sea and air to land transportation. DocuPhase, which provides B2B automation services, has bought workflow automation...
New ‘Shop Talk’ Among Auto Mechanics: Embedded Payments and Instant Financing
For an industry that recognizes the need for speed, the auto repair industry has been a bit slow off the line in the race to digitization. As in other verticals, FinTech platforms are busy providing small and midsized businesses (SMBs) the tools they need for digital speed. DigniFi is a...
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
CNBC
JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad
On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market
Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
Say goodbye to bidding wars: the number of homes on the market just spiked at a record pace
The US supply of active home listings surged 30.7% in the year through July, Realtor.com said. That marked the third straight month of record-breaking inventory growth. Housing market activity has quickly cooled as soaring mortgage rates crush buyer demand. In just one year, the story of the US housing market...
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry expects months of pain for markets and the economy - and cautions the Fed against cutting rates too hastily
Michael Burry is bracing for a tough few months for US markets and the economy. The "Big Short" investor cautioned the Fed against cutting rates prematurely if inflation cools. Burry bemoaned the "silliness" in markets after two newly listed stocks skyrocketed in value. Michael Burry expects bleak days ahead for...
Robert Shiller predicted the 2008 housing bubble. Here’s his 2022 call
The U.S. housing market is once again headed for trouble. That’s according to Robert Shiller.
'Housing Market Crash' Interest Soars as Americans Worry About Economy
Interest in the term "housing crash" was at its highest point in July compared to any other time in Google Trends data dating to January of 2004.
u.today
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
CNET
Mortgage Rates for Aug. 10, 2022: Rates Increase
A couple of principal mortgage rates climbed up today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both increased. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also climbed higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start...
3 warning signs about the economy coming out of America's top companies
Companies are bracing for potential trouble ahead by lowering their advertising budgets, cutting costs and adapting to their customers' changing spending habits.
Intuit QuickBooks, SMBs’ Old Accounting Warhorse, Gains Digital Marketplace Integration
Familiar tools are showing up in new places as software vendors roll out features aimed at helping small and midsize businesses overcome automation obstacles quickly and inexpensively. One of the latest entries may be betting heavily on name recognition as it makes a move from back-office mainstay to integrated software-as-a-service...
Bad news for buyers as best mortgage deals disappear fast while rates highest for eight years
Mortgages rates have leapt to an eight-year high as the best deals being offered disappear within days. The average five-year deal is now higher than 4 per cent for the first time since October 2014, data shows. A typical two-year fixed mortgage also rose for the tenth month in a row to 3.95 per cent.
CleverTap Raises $105M to Expand Customer Engagement, Retention Platform
Consumer expectations around their dealings with companies are changing, and businesses must improve and personalize their marketing. To that end, customer engagement and retention platform CleverTap has raised $105 million in a Series D funding round and says it will use it to expand globally, grow its teams and develop its technology, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) press release issued by CDPQ, which led the funding round.
Some of America's biggest companies are hinting the labor shortage is ending for them
Over the last year, companies have complained about labor shortages and difficulty hiring. With fears that the economy is cooling off, firms are cutting costs — for some that means cutting workers. Some companies see those reductions as permanent, a far cry from labor shortages of the past year.
