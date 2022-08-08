ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?

It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Boston

Nets asked Celtics for Tatum and Brown in trade for Durant

BOSTON -- The Brooklyn Nets are asking for a lot in return for Kevin Durant, as they should. But they're taking things a little too far in their discussions with the Boston Celtics.It was reported a few weeks ago that the Nets were asking the Celtics for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and a haul of draft picks in return for Durant. It's a hefty asking price that the Celtics reportedly balked at. But that is not their most outrageous ask in their Durant trade talks.According to The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, the Nets initially asked for both Jayson Tatum and...
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Gets Huge Promise From Rob Pelinka

LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, and as it stands, he has a very big decision to make. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently in the midst of discussing a potential extension with the purple and gold, but he has yet to actually sign the deal. LeBron continues to meet with Lakers brass, and there is this sense that LeBron might not renew his deal, meaning he will become a free agent next summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Yasiel Puig Hoping Stint In Korea Leads To MLB Return

Yasiel Puig is clearly hoping he hasn't taken his last at-bat in the Major Leagues ... the former Dodgers superstar tells TMZ Sports he'd still like to return to the MLB following his current stint in Korea. The 31-year-old, who hasn't played in an MLB game since suiting up for...
MLB
TMZ.com

Eli Manning Joins Gotham FC Ownership Group

Eli Manning is going from football to futbol -- the two-time Super Bowl champ just revealed he's officially joining the NJ/NY Gotham FC ownership group. The former NY Giants superstar was formally introduced as one of the club's newest minority owners on Wednesday ... alongside current Giants exec Pete Guelli, who's also taking a slice of the franchise.
NFL

