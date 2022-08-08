Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
Trail Blazers Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the NBA offseason looking to make some big changes to their roster. It was a process they started ahead of the trade deadline when they made two sizable trades with the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. Norman Powell, who re-signed with the Trail Blazers...
AOL Corp
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell unable to contain themselves after Kyle Kuzma drops 67 in pro-am game
In a recent pro-am basketball game, former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma put up some gaudy numbers. Kuzma posted a quick video to Instagram to show off his dominance in the offseason game. It didn’t take long for some of Kuzma’s NBA colleagues to take notice. Both Lakers superstar...
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Now Willing To Include Two First-Round Draft Picks In Deal For Nets’ Kyrie Irving
The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason has gone quiet since the initial hoopla over a potential Kyrie Irving deal — with the team’s leadership reportedly wanting to stay prudent in dealing with their trade assets. All signs point to the Lakers still trying to part with Russell Westbrook...
Yardbarker
Chris Paul Said He Didn't Give Any Attention To Girls In High School: "My Girlfriend Was My Basketball."
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns superstar has been a very impactful player wherever he's played, although he's yet to win that elusive championship. CP3 always had a huge love for basketball, and during his teenage years, he took it to the next level.
Philadelphia 76ers reportedly interested in Kevin Durant trade: How a deal might look
It seems that the Philadelphia 76ers are the latest contending team that sees a Kevin Durant trade as a way
RELATED PEOPLE
Stephen Curry filmed brother of Klay Thompson getting a hit for the Dodgers and it was awesome
After winning yet another NBA championship, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has spent his offseason watching lots of baseball. The reigning NBA Finals MVP recently took some swings before the A’s played the Astros last month, and last night, he was back in an MLB park again. Even...
Kyrie Irving’s camp disputes latest explosive report about him
Kyrie Irving is trying to cleanse the negative energy surrounding him in the press right now. Mark W. Sanchez and Josh Kosman of the New York Post reported this week that the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving supposedly “hates” head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. “[Irving] feels...
1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?
It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
Nets asked Celtics for Tatum and Brown in trade for Durant
BOSTON -- The Brooklyn Nets are asking for a lot in return for Kevin Durant, as they should. But they're taking things a little too far in their discussions with the Boston Celtics.It was reported a few weeks ago that the Nets were asking the Celtics for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and a haul of draft picks in return for Durant. It's a hefty asking price that the Celtics reportedly balked at. But that is not their most outrageous ask in their Durant trade talks.According to The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, the Nets initially asked for both Jayson Tatum and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Jason Williams Picks LeBron James As The GOAT, But Says He Would Pick Michael Jordan If He Needs A Win Tonight Or A Bucket Right Now
The GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan seems like a never-ending one. Be it fans debating on Twitter or even the mainstream media, the GOAT debate has been a regular feature for some time. While players like Kobe Bryant and others have been mentioned at times, the two...
NBA・
TMZ.com
Stephen Curry Signs Pete Davidson's Pink MJ Hoodie From Record-Breaking Game
Remember that hot pink Michael Jackson hoodie Pete Davidson wore courtside as Stephen Curry broke the all-time three-point record at Madison Square Garden??. The look just got a lot more iconic ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned the comedian just got the Marcel Zago-designed threads signed by the Golden State Warriors superstar!!
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Gets Huge Promise From Rob Pelinka
LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, and as it stands, he has a very big decision to make. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently in the midst of discussing a potential extension with the purple and gold, but he has yet to actually sign the deal. LeBron continues to meet with Lakers brass, and there is this sense that LeBron might not renew his deal, meaning he will become a free agent next summer.
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
According to one insider, the Lakers are now willing to include both their 2027 and 2029 draft in a potential deal for Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BREAKING: Houston Rockets Sign Willie Cauley-Stein
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets are signing Willie Cauley-Stein. He has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.
TMZ.com
Yasiel Puig Hoping Stint In Korea Leads To MLB Return
Yasiel Puig is clearly hoping he hasn't taken his last at-bat in the Major Leagues ... the former Dodgers superstar tells TMZ Sports he'd still like to return to the MLB following his current stint in Korea. The 31-year-old, who hasn't played in an MLB game since suiting up for...
MLB・
TMZ.com
Eli Manning Joins Gotham FC Ownership Group
Eli Manning is going from football to futbol -- the two-time Super Bowl champ just revealed he's officially joining the NJ/NY Gotham FC ownership group. The former NY Giants superstar was formally introduced as one of the club's newest minority owners on Wednesday ... alongside current Giants exec Pete Guelli, who's also taking a slice of the franchise.
NFL・
Washington Wizards sign Makur Maker to contract
Makur Maker, who once shocked the world by picking Howard University, has signed a deal with the Washington Wizards. The post Washington Wizards sign Makur Maker to contract appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Comments / 0