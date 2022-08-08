Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Britney Spears' Lawyer Rips Kevin Federline As Feud Over Kids Escalates
Britney Spears' lawyer is going scorched earth on Kevin Federline ... ripping him for yapping about her relationship with their boys and posting videos of family matters. Attorney Mathew Rosengart says ... K-Fed's decision to post old footage of Britney arguing with boys Sean Preston and Jayden James was cruel, bottom-the-barrel behavior.
TMZ.com
Drake Surprised 'Honestly, Nevermind' Painter With Instagram Profile Nod
Drake flipped the script for his 119 million Instagram followers this week by changing up his profile pic … a moment that surprised even the artist who created the portrait. South African artist Siphesihle PM tells TMZ Hip Hop ... he was inspired by the music on Drake’s latest album “Honestly, Nevermind” … especially since it’s partly produced by hometown hero, Black Coffee.
TMZ.com
R. Kelly's Lawyer Denies Fiancée Joycelyn Savage Is Pregnant With His Kid
5:26 PM PT -- R. Kelly's lawyer is denying claims he impregnated his fiancée. Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, says Joycelyn "is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child." Bonjean also says Joycelyn's book is not a tell-all memoir and adds, "people are just insane." R. Kelly's fiancée, and...
TMZ.com
Olivia Wilde Wins Legal Battle vs. Jason Sudeikis, Says He Intentionally Embarrassed Her
Olivia Wilde just won a victory in her custody war against Jason Sudeikis ... after claiming he intentionally humiliated her by sicc'ing a process server on her in the middle of a public appearance. As we previously reported, Oliva was on stage at CinemaCon in Vegas back in April, when...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Golden Girl Turned Into!
Before this golden gal with blunt bangs turned into one of Hollywood's newest and hottest upcoming stars, she was just swinging her bat, dressin' up for her t-ball banquet and growing up in Spokane, Wash. This cute kid now stars in a popular TV show that first hit the big...
TMZ.com
Meek Mill Signs With WME After Leaving Jay-Z's Roc Nation
Meek Mill has landed a sweet new Hollywood deal with William Morris Endeavor -- this after bouncing from Jay-Z's Roc Nation management after 12 years. Meek praised WME President Ari Greenburg Thursday for "opening the door" for his upcoming dives in the film, digital and books sectors ... as well as expanding business for his planned Culture Currency takeover.
TMZ.com
Stephen Curry Signs Pete Davidson's Pink MJ Hoodie From Record-Breaking Game
Remember that hot pink Michael Jackson hoodie Pete Davidson wore courtside as Stephen Curry broke the all-time three-point record at Madison Square Garden??. The look just got a lot more iconic ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned the comedian just got the Marcel Zago-designed threads signed by the Golden State Warriors superstar!!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carson Daly Says He Thought He Was "Going To Die" At Woodstock '99
"It got insane, fast."
TMZ.com
Chris Webber Partners With Quavo, Royce 5'9 & Raekwon For Cannabis Launch
Former NBA and college basketball standout Chris Webber is entering the cannabis biz via his new Player’s Only strain -- collaborating with several other rapper brands in the process!. On Thursday, C. Webb rolled out his Players Only strains C4, Time Out and G.O.A.T.’s Milk strains in addition to...
NBA・
TMZ.com
JID Dismisses 2022 Rap Music Being 'Mid,' Talks Signing With Dreamville Over QC
J. Cole's Dreamville artist JID is countering the current conversation sparked by Tory Lanez that 2022 hip hop music is in the dumps ... claiming it's a great year for the genre. We caught up with the Atlanta-bred lyricist in Hollywood at DASH Radio as he readies his upcoming album...
TMZ.com
Patrick Carney
Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault Amid Split with Husband. Michelle Branch Splitting with Husband Patrick Carney After 3 Years. Black Keys Drummer Patrick Carney -- Jack White Tried to Fight Me!. 9/14/15. The Black Keys Drummer -- GIANT Wave Slam Hazard ... Dislocated Shoulder. 1/04/15. 5/31/14. The Black Keys...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jesse Meester Helping Joe Exotic Get Out of Prison
Joe Exotic hopes his friendship with "90-Day Fiancé" alum Jesse Meester will get him sprung from prison with a pardon ... but Jesse's not so sure Joe Biden will grant the Tiger King's wish. Joe shocked the Internet Monday when he posted a shirtless pic of his "amazing dear...
TMZ.com
LeBron James, Wife Get Matching Hand Tattoos To Honor Their 3 Kids
LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, just added more ink to their body art collection ... getting matching hand tattoos to honor their three kids -- Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. The Lakers superstar got his new ink done by famous tat artist Ganga Tattoo -- who just recently gave Bronny his first tat -- and showed off the finished product on his social media page Thursday night.
NBA・
TMZ.com
Madonna Roller Skates the Night Away at NYC Disco Party
Madonna roller skated back to the '70s during a disco-themed celebration ... and while she needed some assistance to keep on her feet, she still had a blast. The legendary pop star strapped on her roller skates and took a few spins around the Wollman Rink Wednesday in Manhattan's Central Park ... with a ton of strobe lights and disco balls to boot.
TMZ.com
Teofimo Lopez Says Lil Wayne, Odell Beckham, Akon Coming To His Fight
There may be just as many eyes on the crowd as on the ring when Teofimo Lopez steps into the squared circle this weekend, 'cause the former unified champ tells us some of the biggest stars in the world are attending his fight. "I've been contacting everybody to let everyone...
TMZ.com
The Game Disses Eminem & 50 Cent on 'The Black Slim Shady' Song
The Game's failed to get Eminem on a Verzuz battle ... so now he's trying to bait Slim Shady into responding with a diss track. Game released his long-delayed "DRILLMATIC: Heart vs. Mind" album with 31 tracks ... but the song everyone is talking about on social media is the 10-minute Eminem diss song "The Black Slim Shady."
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Gets Instagram Back After Showing Up At Headquarters
Huge victory for Lamar Odom -- the ex-NBA star is finally in possession of his own Instagram page again ... after claiming his former management refused to give him access. Odom shared his relief on the social media platform on Wednesday ... saying, "I'm back! Got access to my account thanks to Instagram."
Comments / 0