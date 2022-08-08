ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMZ.com

Britney Spears' Lawyer Rips Kevin Federline As Feud Over Kids Escalates

Britney Spears' lawyer is going scorched earth on Kevin Federline ... ripping him for yapping about her relationship with their boys and posting videos of family matters. Attorney Mathew Rosengart says ... K-Fed's decision to post old footage of Britney arguing with boys Sean Preston and Jayden James was cruel, bottom-the-barrel behavior.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Drake Surprised 'Honestly, Nevermind' Painter With Instagram Profile Nod

Drake flipped the script for his 119 million Instagram followers this week by changing up his profile pic … a moment that surprised even the artist who created the portrait. South African artist Siphesihle PM tells TMZ Hip Hop ... he was inspired by the music on Drake’s latest album “Honestly, Nevermind” … especially since it’s partly produced by hometown hero, Black Coffee.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself

Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Golden Girl Turned Into!

Before this golden gal with blunt bangs turned into one of Hollywood's newest and hottest upcoming stars, she was just swinging her bat, dressin' up for her t-ball banquet and growing up in Spokane, Wash. This cute kid now stars in a popular TV show that first hit the big...
SPOKANE, WA
TMZ.com

Meek Mill Signs With WME After Leaving Jay-Z's Roc Nation

Meek Mill has landed a sweet new Hollywood deal with William Morris Endeavor -- this after bouncing from Jay-Z's Roc Nation management after 12 years. Meek praised WME President Ari Greenburg Thursday for "opening the door" for his upcoming dives in the film, digital and books sectors ... as well as expanding business for his planned Culture Currency takeover.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoo Artist#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Tattoos#Pro Bono#Tmz
TMZ.com

Chris Webber Partners With Quavo, Royce 5'9 & Raekwon For Cannabis Launch

Former NBA and college basketball standout Chris Webber is entering the cannabis biz via his new Player’s Only strain -- collaborating with several other rapper brands in the process!. On Thursday, C. Webb rolled out his Players Only strains C4, Time Out and G.O.A.T.’s Milk strains in addition to...
NBA
TMZ.com

Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault Amid Split with Husband. Michelle Branch Splitting with Husband Patrick Carney After 3 Years. Black Keys Drummer Patrick Carney -- Jack White Tried to Fight Me!. 9/14/15. The Black Keys Drummer -- GIANT Wave Slam Hazard ... Dislocated Shoulder. 1/04/15. 5/31/14. The Black Keys...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
TMZ.com

LeBron James, Wife Get Matching Hand Tattoos To Honor Their 3 Kids

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, just added more ink to their body art collection ... getting matching hand tattoos to honor their three kids -- Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. The Lakers superstar got his new ink done by famous tat artist Ganga Tattoo -- who just recently gave Bronny his first tat -- and showed off the finished product on his social media page Thursday night.
NBA
TMZ.com

Madonna Roller Skates the Night Away at NYC Disco Party

Madonna roller skated back to the '70s during a disco-themed celebration ... and while she needed some assistance to keep on her feet, she still had a blast. The legendary pop star strapped on her roller skates and took a few spins around the Wollman Rink Wednesday in Manhattan's Central Park ... with a ton of strobe lights and disco balls to boot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

The Game Disses Eminem & 50 Cent on 'The Black Slim Shady' Song

The Game's failed to get Eminem on a Verzuz battle ... so now he's trying to bait Slim Shady into responding with a diss track. Game released his long-delayed "DRILLMATIC: Heart vs. Mind" album with 31 tracks ... but the song everyone is talking about on social media is the 10-minute Eminem diss song "The Black Slim Shady."
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Gets Instagram Back After Showing Up At Headquarters

Huge victory for Lamar Odom -- the ex-NBA star is finally in possession of his own Instagram page again ... after claiming his former management refused to give him access. Odom shared his relief on the social media platform on Wednesday ... saying, "I'm back! Got access to my account thanks to Instagram."
BASKETBALL

