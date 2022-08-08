It gets the people GOING. One of the best NFL rookie traditions is making each of them get up in front of their teammates and do some typically embarrassing performance of a song, or tell jokes, or do some impressions. I mean who can forget Tim Johnson’s iconic impersonation of Shannon Sharpe from 2001? Give the man his restitution! Sometimes a non-rookie steals the show at these meetings, like last year when we saw Jordan Mailata, the Philadelphia Eagles OT, […] The post Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson Gets The Team Fired Up With Performance Of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

