ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'

It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade: 'They have left me no choice'

Roquan Smith‘s hold-in effort has taken a turn. The standout linebacker does not appear on the cusp of being extended and is instead requesting to be traded from the Bears. The fifth-year defender put out a statement, via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, indicating the Bears have failed to negotiate in good faith and do not appropriately value him. Smith pins the blame on Chicago’s new regime, noting he has not yet spoken with the McCaskey family during his extension talks.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Bears remove Smith from PUP list, another twist in standoff

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears’ standoff with Roquan Smith took another turn Wednesday when the team removed the star linebacker from the physically unable to perform list a day after he went public with a trade demand. It was unclear if the Bears took him off the list because of a potential contract extension or trade, or to fine him for missing practices. Smith has been a “hold-in” since training camp began with negotiations on a new deal apparently at a standstill. Placing him on the physically unable to perform list allowed him to attend meetings and workouts at Halas Hall without being fined for missing practices.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
State
Illinois State
City
Hinsdale, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Whiskey Riff

Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson Gets The Team Fired Up With Performance Of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean”

It gets the people GOING. One of the best NFL rookie traditions is making each of them get up in front of their teammates and do some typically embarrassing performance of a song, or tell jokes, or do some impressions. I mean who can forget Tim Johnson’s iconic impersonation of Shannon Sharpe from 2001? Give the man his restitution! Sometimes a non-rookie steals the show at these meetings, like last year when we saw Jordan Mailata, the Philadelphia Eagles OT, […] The post Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson Gets The Team Fired Up With Performance Of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Chicago Bears stock watch: Early training camp edition

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears have completed 10 practices in training camp as we inch closer to the start of the 2022 season and things are starting to ramp up a bit at Halas Hall for Matt Eberflus and his staff. Chicago is preparing for their first...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Bears Kicker Has Brutally Honest Admission About Soldier Field

Cairo Santos had to change his offseason kicking routine in order to get more comfortable with Soldier Field. Santos spoke to the media and said that he was practicing on a turf high school field in Jacksonville before realizing that those conditions don't match Soldier Field. He then found a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Kramer
Person
Austin King
Yardbarker

One-time Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas works out for Packers

Aldrick Rosas could be getting his shot at redemption. Green Bay Packers writer Zach Kruse reported on Tuesday that the former NFL kicker Rosas was among the kickers to work out for the Packers this week. Several other special teams players (including USFL long snapper Mitchell Fraboni, ex-Clemson punter Will Spiers and many more) also participated in the workouts.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy