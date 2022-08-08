ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Michael George
4d ago

no, it was not first spotted in 2020. it's been around for a lot longer than that. I didn't know what they were or were called, but they've been around longer than that

New York City, NY
Government
Jalopnik

Someone Tried to Pass This Masterpiece Off as a New York State Inspection Sticker

Listen, arts and crafts are always tough – especially when forging a government document. That didn’t stop one guy in Johnstown, New York though. We’ve all been there. The inspection on our car is coming due and we aren’t 100 percent sure the shitpile will be up to snuff. This fella apparently was in that exact situation, so it took matters into his own hands… with some not so great success.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
#The Fly#The Flies#Fruit Trees#Species
WETM 18 News

Watching for the Spotted Lanternfly

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM)- The spotted lanternfly (SLF) is an invasive species that could impact the agricultural and tourism industries. The SLF is from Asia and feeds mostly on the Tree of Heaven but can also feed on plants like grapes, maple, fruit trees and more. The SLF was first discovered in 2014 and has […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WIBX 950

New Laws For History Classes In New York State

There are still a few weeks left of the summer of 2022 here in New York State. Most kids are still going to camps pr playing with friends all day on the playground or on a family camping trip. But the work has not stopped over the summer for the educators in New York State.
POLITICS
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
MANHASSET, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Myths? Is It Legal to Have Your Tires Chalked in New York State?

Recently there was a court case in Michigan that deemed the chalking of tires to be a violation of a person's constitutional rights. Wow. Anyone else remember the days when you would park someplace and the police would be out there in force, and the only way for them to really check how long you had been parked in a spot was to chalk your tires?
TRAFFIC
nystateofpolitics.com

New York regulators reject North Country solar farm plan

New York regulators on Tuesday rejected a proposed 180-megawatt solar farm project in the state's North Country region as efforts to transition to more renewable forms of energy clash with conservation concerns. The state's environmental and electric generation siting board turned down approval for the project, planned for the towns...
MASSENA, NY

